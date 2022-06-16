ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday night movies return to Schines Art Park this week with screening of 'Madagascar'

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago

Free Friday night movies will return to Schines Art Park starting this week.

"We’re going to kick it off this Friday," said John Rostash, Bucyrus zoning administrator.

The screening of "Madagascar," sponsored by Mayor Jeff Reser and Law Director Brian Gernert, will begin at dusk on the park's outdoor movie screen — most likely, that will mean around 9:30 p.m., Rostash said.

It's Rostash's first year handling the movie schedule, following the departure of Rob Ratliff, the city's former law director who's now a U.S. immigration court judge in Louisiana.

Reser thanked Rob and Trish Ratliff for coming up with the idea and donating their time and equipment in past years.

"This has been hugely successful thanks to the Ratliffs," he said.

"They set the bar really high, so we just need to carry on that tradition," Rostash said.

The city has purchased a new projector, speakers and DVD player for the movies.

"I picked out a list of movies and then I went around to people at city hall here and had everyone give their input on what they wanted and got a consensus, and that’s what we came up with," he said. "Any movies that were left over, we’ll work on those for next year."

This year's schedule will include:

• July 1: "Labyrinth" starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly

• July 15: "Maleficent" starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning.

• Aug. 5: "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe."

• Aug. 12: "Iron Giant," a 1999 animated movie.

Generally, movies are shown at dusk on the first and third Fridays of the month, but in August, that's Bratwurst Festival weekend.

"So we’ll have a movie the following Friday, on the 12th, and that will be our last movie for the summer," Rostash said.

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Friday night movies return to Schines Art Park this week with screening of 'Madagascar'

