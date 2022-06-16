Talk About Clyde: Zimmerman named top Ohio Ag Teacher

Congratulations to Barrett Zimmerman, Vo-Ag Instructor and FFA Advier at Clyde Green Springs Schools for the past 26½ years.

Zimmerman was named the Ohio Ag Educator of the Year at the 94th Ohio FFA Convention held at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in May. He was one of 10 Ohio Ag instructors nominated for the award, the Golden Owl Award.

“I was very excited to win the award, there are a lot of good teachers out there,” he said. He said it was actually a relief to receive the award because he felt under pressure whenever he was congratulated for his nomination.

The Golden Owl Award is presented through a partnership between Nationwide Insurance, Ohio FFA, Ohio Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America and AgCredit, ACA. It recognizes and honors exceptional teachers and provides funds to benefit their departments.

All candidates received $500 for their nomination. Zimmerman used the money to buy vests, bags and gloves, etc. for a planned FFA April clean up of every road in Green Creek Township.

Being named Ohio Ag Educator of the Year also earned a $3,000 Nationwide-funded donation to his school’s agriculture program. He chose to use that money to pay towards any of his students going to FFA Camp this summer.

“No one will have to pay very much,” he said. The coveted Golden Owl award that accompanied his award will eventually be displayed in his classroom besides his students awards.

Zimmerman has always found ways to keep his students motivated. “I wouldn’t ask them to do anything that I wouldn’t do myself, and they quickly figure that out," he said.

He said he feels lucky to have such a great bunch of students, although they may not be sports stars or excel in other fields and not all want to learn.

“It takes a lot of work to motivate kids these days. You have to be a father figure, some see me as a father and I see them as my children. Sometimes they make mistakes, but they learn and my classroom is a safe place for them to learn from their mistakes,” he said.

Romances have also blossomed in his classroom. He quickly named five marriages off the top of his head, the most recent being last summer.

Zimmerman and wife have five adult children in their 20s and continue being long time 4-H advisers in Seneca County.

A bit of Clyde-McPherson trivia

Steve Tarris, a former Clyde native now living in Arizona, attended Memorial Day services at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska, while visiting in-laws there.

Since Tarris was familiar with Clyde’s General James B. McPherson, he wanted to check out this cemetery, indeed named after our famous general. The fort was built to protect settlers on the Oregon Trail and provided security for the construction of the railroad.

Originally named Fort McKean, the fort's name was changed to Fort McPherson in 1866 to honor our Union General James McPherson. The general died during the 1864 Battle of Atlanta and is buried here in Clyde. Tarris said the 20-acre cemetery is well kept. It has served as the final resting place of American men and women who have served our country; Indian Scouts, Buffalo soldiers, Civil War soldiers and Medal of Honor recipients.

Toy show set for Sunday

A Comic and Toy Show is being held from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Copper Whale Winery, 1734 E. McPherson Highway, Clyde. Food and wine will be available at three different buildings.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Talk About Clyde: Zimmerman named top Ohio Ag Teacher