News Briefs: County Treasurer to collect property taxes

FREMONT — Kimberly Foreman, Sandusky County Treasurer, will conduct collection of second half 2021 property taxes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on two upcoming dates at remote locations.

She will be at the Municipal Building, 530 Lime St., Woodville, on June 28 and at the Clyde Fire Station, 222 N. Main St., Clyde, on June 30, use the back door on Duane Street.

Taxpayers are asked to pay with check or money order only. No cash and no debit/credit cards will be accepted. The tax bill must be presented at the time of payment; or payment cannot be accepted.

Real estate taxes are due by 4:30 p.m. July 8. Call the treasurer's office at 334-6234 for questions or more information.

Ottawa County to observe World Elder Abuse Day

PORT CLINTON — The Ottawa County Task Force on Aging will note World Elder Abuse Awareness at noon Friday June 17 at the Ottawa County Courthouse Lawn.

Speakers will be task force members, Judge Frederick C. Hany II from Ottawa County Juvenile and Probate Court, and Stephanie Kowal, director of Ottawa Job and Family Services. There will be proclmation presentation from the Ottawa County Commissioners.

For more information call Adult Protective Services at 419-707-8639. For senior abuse call 911.

For non-emergency aid or services call United Way 211.

Gibsonburg school board calls special meeting

GIBSONBURG — The Gibsonburg Exempted Village Schools Board of Education will hold a Special Meeting at 7:30 a.m. Friday. The meeting will be open to the public and held at Gibsonburg Exempted Village Schools Board Office located at 301 S. Sunset Ave.. The purpose of this meeting is to consider employment of personnel.

Municipal Court closed for Juneteenth

FREMONT — The Fremont Municipal Court will be closed on June 20 for the Juneteenth federal holiday. All arraignments will be held at 9 a.m. June 21 for those incarcerated and cases currently scheduled for June 20 will be rescheduled by the Clerk of Courts.

Port Clinton school board moves up July meeting

PORT CLINTON — The Port Clinton City School Board meeting set for 7 a.m., July 18 will be reschedule to 7 a.m. July 11 at the board office, 821 S. Jefferson St.

IN THIS ARTICLE
