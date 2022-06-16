ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Proudly making their own history, 3 siblings run historic 'dream' Gettysburg BB

By Paul Kuehnel, York Daily Record
 3 days ago

The Keystone Inn in Gettysburg is a bed and breakfast that doubles as a “holiday house” for the Campbell family.

“I had a dream of owning a bed and breakfast, and I brought my brothers along with me,” Christine Campbell said. She purchased the 109-year-old home, at 231 Hanover St., with her brothers Stephen and Patrick Campbell in August of 2020.

The initial idea of owning a bed and breakfast started 12 years ago when a property owned by another member of the family became available, and Christine thought it would be a great idea to maintain a large house as a bed and breakfast and reserve it for holiday gatherings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryobY_0gCV1t5j00

“We were all at a point in our lives and none of us had a house big enough for all of us to get together,” she said. There are six siblings, grandchildren and grandparents celebrating holidays together.

That opportunity fell apart, ”but we (still) loved the idea,” she said.

“Patrick being a strong businessman, Stephen an architect…and myself having run housing programs for people with special needs for more years than I want to count – we thought that we would make a great team,” Christine said.

The siblings were looking for a place within two hours of their residences, which range from Lancaster to Washington, D.C., so their families could gather for holidays. Gettysburg was central to everyone.

“The first time we walked into this inn, the three of us just absolutely loved it,” Christine said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yq2wF_0gCV1t5j00

According to the inn’s website, the home on the National Registry of Historic Places was built in 1913 for Clayton S. Reaser, a furniture manufacturer in Gettysburg.

It remained in the family until the 1930s, when it was turned into five apartments. It continued as apartments until it was donated to Gettysburg College. After a short time, it was sold by the college, restored into a single home and opened as a bed and breakfast in 1987. The inn remained in operation under two different owners until it was purchased by the Campbells.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mblUm_0gCV1t5j00

They purchased the home in 2020 after initially showing interest in February of that year and pausing on the deal during the onset of COVID.

“People think it’s crazy,” Patrick said, referring to making a purchase in the hospitality industry as coronavirus raged. “Not having full houses (of guests) initially wasn’t a bad thing for us because it allowed us to figure things out,” he went on to say.

The kitchen was remodeled during this time as well as the dining area opened up to make a larger space, while retaining an original central fireplace. “We were all working, this wasn’t our sole source of income, so we were able to invest into making it the space we wanted,” Christine added.

The pandemic offered a pause in the existing business for three siblings to use their talents as they jumped into the hospitality business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDM1E_0gCV1t5j00

The classic, federalist-style exterior with a wrap-around porch translates to the interior with original wood trims, which were stripped and refinished by a previous owner and an oak staircase that travels up three floors in the center of the home.

“We wanted to give the full history (of the Battle of Gettysburg), highlight the Union side of the story, the Confederate side of the story, we have been also highlighting the African-American side of the story," Christine said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eG7zf_0gCV1t5j00

Guest rooms are named after famous figures of the Civil War. The Basil Biggs Room is named after a free African-American laborer and veterinarian who moved to Gettysburg just prior to the war. Following the Battle of Gettysburg, Biggs was hired to disinter bodies from temporary cemeteries, place them in coffins, and rebury them. He later started an organization to acquire land for Black cemeteries.

The Campbells are proud that they have made history of their own. According to the African American Association of Innkeepers International, The Keystone Inn is the first Black-owned inn or bed and breakfast in Gettysburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rNj0_0gCV1t5j00

The experience of owning the bed and breakfast over the past two years has been “absolutely worth it,” Christine said. “To have people come here for days and socialize and have those quiet moments, that’s what we always wanted.” Stephen added.

“We have also found that Gettysburg is an incredibly welcoming neighborhood and what we found in return is a really welcoming community to be part of,” Christine concludes.

For more information about the The Keystone Inn, visit their website keystoneinnpa.com

I have captured life through the lens since 1983, and am currently a visual journalist with the USAToday Network. You can reach me at pkuehnel@ydr.com.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Proudly making their own history, 3 siblings run historic 'dream' Gettysburg B&B

