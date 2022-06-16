ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

Port Clinton gets $2M in federal funds for historic infrastructure project

By Daniel Carson, Fremont News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NF1hC_0gCV1rKH00

PORT CLINTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded Port Clinton $2 million for below ground water and sewer line work. as the city plans to get moving on its ambitious Forward-Looking Infrastructure Project, or FLIP.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-OH, announced the awarding of federal dollars for the city's below-ground work, which will cost an estimated $13 million.

The project will replace water and sanitary sewer lines on or near the shores of Lake Erie, many of which are more than 80 years old.

Mayor Mike Snider said Tuesday the overall cost of FLIP, which will also include above-ground infrastructure work, street paving and improvements along Lakeshore Drive, is $34 million.

Snider said the Army Corps of Engineers money announced by Kaptur comes from the federal agency's 594 program, dedicated to environmental infrastructure projects.

He said the city plans to start the below-ground water and sanitary sewer line work this fall.

The $2 million could be spent in a variety of ways, whether it's reducing the amount of project loans or using it to offset rising inflation costs associated with materials needed for the work.

"It's a benefit to getting that $2 million. We're just not sure what that benefit will be yet," Snider said.

In  March, Snider talked in depth about the FLIP project, the largest infrastructure project in Port Clinton's history, in his annual State of the City address.

“Thanks to the action of city council and the action of the voters of the city of Port Clinton, this is a reality,” Snider said at the time. “It’s a $34 million reality, but keep in mind, there’s $150 million of needs in the city of Port Clinton, so we're just scratching the surface, but we're taking that step forward.”

The city's below-ground work will basically take place all over Port Clinton, Snider said.

He mentioned 4th Street and 7th Street as two particular areas in need of a complete rebuilding of water and sanitary sewer lines.

The overall FLIP project should take 18 months from the time the city puts shovels into the ground, Snider said.

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Port Clinton gets $2M in federal funds for historic infrastructure project

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
presspublications.com

Conservancy gifts property to Sandusky County Park District

Black Swamp Conservancy has gifted its Redhorse Bend Property to the Sandusky County Park District for use as a public park. The 93-acre property is located along the Sandusky River north of Fremont and features more than one mile of river frontage. The land, which was previously frequently flooded farmland, was purchased by the Conservancy in 2015 with funding from the Clean Ohio Conservation Fund.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

$41 million in brownfield projects slated for Toledo, Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine released the list of Brownfield Development Grants Friday. The City of Toledo and Lucas County were successfully chosen for nine projects. The Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program is a new program by the Ohio Department of Development that began in late 2021. The Ohio...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Clinton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Clinton, OH
Port Clinton, OH
Government
13abc.com

Roundabout installation begins in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The installation of two roundabouts in Lucas County is set to begin next week. Starting on June 20, the Lucas County Engineer’s Office will be installing roundabouts at two intersections in Lucas County. Both intersections will be closed for 45 days and the projects will completed in the fall.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Huron City Council adopts new firework ordinance

HURON – Huron City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance that will change the City’s firework laws. Consumer grade fireworks will now be allowed to be set off on the following holidays:. New Year’s Day. Chinese New Year. Cinco de Mayo. Memorial Day weekend. Juneteenth.
HURON, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Council Approves 2022 Rolf Park Pool Policy

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Maumee City Council enjoyed a light agenda at its June 6 meeting and took care of business in just 31 minutes. With four items on the consent calendar, council took the following unanimous action:. • Accepted the recommendation from the Parks and...
MAUMEE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcy Kaptur
richlandsource.com

ODNR announces closures in Richland, Ashland and Morrow counties due to storms

Several trails and recreation areas in Ashland, Morrow, and Richland counties will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by recent storms, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “In order to protect the safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing areas that were damaged by...
ASHLAND, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Mall-Area Property Owner Seeks Annexation Into Maumee

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Isaac Land Investments owns more than 318 acres of land surrounding The Shops at Fallen Timbers, and the majority of that land – 266 acres – is within the city of Maumee. The remainder is in Monclova Township, for now.
MAUMEE, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Bryce Riggs to seek appointment as mayor of Tiffin

Tiffin, Ohio — Bryce Riggs announced Thursday that he is seeking the nomination of Tiffin City Council for the appointment of the unexpired term of Mayor Aaron D. Montz, who announced last week that he is leaving the post to become the next president and CEO of Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership.
TIFFIN, OH
13abc.com

Courts finding new judge to hear Toledo City Council bribery case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several former Toledo City Council Members facing charges for allegedly accepting bribes while in office had a court appearance Friday. Gary Johnson, Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley, and Larry Sykes are facing charges in the case. Their lawyers appeared for a video pretrial conference. The courts began...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Federal Agency#Federal Funds#Urban Construction#Ac
huroninsider.com

City of Sandusky to hold meeting on changes to Cleveland Road corridor

SANDUSKY – The City of Sandusky will hold an open house public meeting regarding changes to the Cleveland Road corridor. The proposed project consists of the installation of a roundabout at the Cedar Point Drive intersection; lengthening turn lanes at the Sycamore Line and Remington Avenue intersections; removing traffic signals at the Avondale Street/McKinley Street, Cowdery Street, Milan Road and Butler Street intersections; installation of a new sidewalk from Harbour Parkway to near Remington Avenue. The project also includes sidewalk replacement, storm sewer work, new and upgraded crosswalks, new ADA compliant curb ramps, and pavement markings and striping.
SANDUSKY, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County tornado on Monday night came with no warning

MANSFIELD -- Tornado warning sirens didn't blare in Richland County late Monday night because the National Weather Service office in Cleveland didn't issue a tornado warning. There was not even a tornado watch posted by the weather service as the first of two powerful storms approached north central Ohio on Monday night, spawning an F1 tornado in southeast Richland County at 11:33 p.m.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Power outages reported throughout Erie County

ERIE COUNTY – FirstEnergy is reporting that 1,898 customers throughout Erie County are without power, as of 7:15PM Wednesday evening. A majority of the outages have been reported in the Huron area. Outages have also been reported in or near Bay View, Berlin Heights, Castalia, Milan, and Vermilion. Most...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

921
Followers
1K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy