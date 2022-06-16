ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

The long goodbye: 'End-of-season' parties don't make it necessarily so

By Shannon Donnelly
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EIPs2_0gCV1qRY00

Palm Beach resident Charles Cohen is one busy billionaire.

He's a real estate developer, a vintner, a magazine publisher and a film producer. And then there's all that handsome he has to carry around.

Now, he's a king. The King of Netflix.

More Palm Beach society news here.

The Oscar-winner's latest, "Operation Mincemeat," is riding high on Netflix.

The film, which also is in theaters, stars Colin Firth, Kelly Macdonald and Matthew Macfadyen, and was directed by John Madden, who also directed "Shakespeare in Love."

The crazy-but-true story recounts a tide-turning incident from World War II involving the unclaimed corpse of a homeless Welch man named Glyndwr Michael. British intelligence ''acquisitioned'' the corpse of Glyndwr Michael from a morgue and dressed him up as a fictitious officer named William Martin.

Fake documents were planted in his clothes to suggest that the Allies planned to invade Greece and Sardinia instead of Sicily.

The plan, dubbed Operation Mincemeat — because there's nothing like a little dark humor when trying to trick a genocidal maniac — was to deceive Hitler into moving his forces so the Allies could regain control of Europe.

It worked.

Cohen bought the rights to the book by Ben MacIntyre more than 10 years ago and spent the last decade developing it.

Cohen and wife Clo went to London for the film’s premiere a few weeks ago.

And yes, they were the best-looking couple in the joint.

*

Parties, parties, parties

Kathryn and Leo Vecellio lowered the gangway and welcomed the supporters of the White House Historical Association to a floating reception aboard their M/Y Lady Kathryn V at the Brazilian Dock. In addition to cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and the chance to ogle the fancy tub, guests heard association President Stewart McLaurin offer highlights of the organization's work.

There: Board members Anita McBride and Merlynn Carson with their respective husbands Tim and Ben, Jr.; several members of the National Council on White House History; as well as locals Howard and Michele Kessler, ambassador David and Jennifer Fischer, Paula Butler, Jimmy Borynack, Beverly White Yeager; and Neopolitans Norman and Suzanne Cohn and Miles and Parker Collier. It was the association's fifth annual reception in Palm Beach.

*

... Jean Shafiroff gathered a few of her nearest and dearest for a luncheon at Cafe Boulud that served two purposes — it was a farewell to the season and the chance for generous Jean to make a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. Seen: Sharon Bush, Anka Palitz, Amanda Bowman, Nancy Payne, Kim Renk, Patty Raynes, Meghan McCarney, Bettina Anderson, Sharon Jablin, fashion designer Abigail Zwaans, Alex Hamer, Lauren Roberts, Rashmee Sharma, Dawn Assenzio, Marilyn Pelstring and Marzia Precoda

*

... For a reception as billed as 'intimate,' Cavalier Galleries’ preview of Kadir Lopez Nieves' "Signs" exhibit attracted a stellar crowd. Spotted were Jane Holzer, Henry Buhl, Carlos, Renee and Tommy Morrison, Mathieu Rosinsky, Kim Charlton, Scott Snyder, Michael Witmer, Brittany Bilous, Kameron Ramirez, Robert Riva, Scott Snyder, Maribel Alvarez, Jean-Baptiste Parvaix, Dobi Trendafilova, Adabis Castro, Raul Suarez, Lief Stiles, Frankie Steinhart, Staszek Kotowski, Carolina Buia, Hollis Pica, Levi Blasdel, Jane Ylvisaker, Molly Robbins, Christine Sylvain and Mona Nasser.

"Kadir López is one of the most original artists working today, from embracing his Cuban heritage to his extraordinary use of historic figures in novel, artistic mediums,” said gallery owner Ron Cavalier, who earmarked a percentage of proceeds to the Duke Nelson Memorial Scholarship at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocaratonobserver.com

So Many Rolls, Such Little Time

Sushi lovers listen up — International Sushi Day is Saturday, June 18! It’s the perfect excuse to eat as much sushi as your heart desires. Here are some South Florida spots that are worth a visit. Casa Sensei. This Fort Lauderdale waterfront restaurant combines Pan-Asian flavors with the...
Palm Beach Daily News

MTV 'Jackass' star Bam Margera found at hotel bar after leaving Florida rehab center

DELRAY BEACH — Actor Brandon "Bam" Margera, best-known as the star of the former MTV  show "Jackass," was found Wednesday after he left a Delray Beach treatment facility without authorization this week, police said Thursday.  Officers made contact with Margera on Wednesday after he was reported missing from a treatment facility, Delray Beach police spokesperson Ted White...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

From the Magazine: A Tropical Sanctuary

After living in bustling cities like Caracas, New York and Miami, Angel Sanchez and Christopher Coleman wanted a respite from the concrete jungle. A friend mentioned Delray Beach, so they drove north from their Miami home to explore the seaside town. Making their way around Delray’s neighborhoods, they perused available homes solely out of curiosity when they stumbled upon a hamlet down a dirt path in west Delray. The designers fell in love with the clandestine enclave and especially this mid-century modern home. After a year of renovations and several quarantine projects, Sanchez and Coleman decided to become full-time Delray Beach residents and relish this stylish botanical paradise they created together.
MIAMI, FL
Travel + Leisure

These Palm Beach Hotels Have Some of the Best Pools in Florida

While Miami and the Florida Keys might get all the attention from the spring break crowds and bachelorette parties, there's another South Florida city that's ideal for those looking to move at a slightly slower pace: Palm Beach. The 14-mile-long island is perfect for those who just want to find a chaise lounge, pull out the latest beach read, and maybe fit in a little retail therapy along the way.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Entertainment
Palm Beach, FL
Entertainment
Palm Beach County, FL
Entertainment
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Morrison
Person
Ben Macintyre
Person
Charles Cohen
Person
Matthew Macfadyen
Person
Kelly Macdonald
Person
Shakespeare
pointpubs.com

THE RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES IS SET TO CALL POMPANO BEACH HOME

Fortune International Group and Oak Capital, the developers of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach, recently held a grand opening for an over 4,000 square foot sales gallery at 1380 S. Ocean Blvd, where the beachfront portion of the two-tower luxury condo project will be located. The project will also occupy the property across the street, along the Intracoastal Waterway.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Bear sighting in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed a bear sighting in the Village of Royal Palm Beach Saturday. The bear was seen near Crestwood and Royal Palm Beach boulevards around 8 a.m. "There’s a jogger, so I’m looking at this jogger and...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Long Goodbye#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#British#Allies#Operation Mincemeat
kolomkobir.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Delray Beach Market: Florida's largest food hall

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Market is home to Florida's largest food hall. This colorful, artistic space is two stories and features 25 different vendors with cuisine ranging from all over the world. You can find Peruvian, Spanish, Lebanese, Chinese, tacos, pizza, burgers, subs, fried chicken, ice cream, and so much more.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

A waterfront entertainer’s dream

This 2016 home by Turtle Beach Construction sits on three-quarters of an acre with 128 feet of panoramic views of the Loxahatchee River. The home offers 8,302 square feet, with gorgeous wood and stone floors throughout, impact glass and doors, five spacious bedrooms, 7.5 baths, spectacular river views from almost every room and rare fourcar garage.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Netflix
Palm Beach Daily News

Who is running for Palm Beach County School Board? Inside the crowded August races

WEST PALM BEACH — Fourteen candidates are vying for four seats on the Palm Beach County School Board, which sets policies and oversees billions of dollars for the 10th largest school district in the United States. And though school board races are nonpartisan, meaning candidates' party affiliations are left off the ballot, the push to fill school board seats has become increasingly political.  ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Royal Palm man, 20, dies in Palm Beach crash

PALM BEACH — A Royal Palm Beach man died Saturday morning after a high-speed car crash in Palm Beach, sheriff's deputies said.  Numa Karly Jean Bernard, 20, was driving his 2007 Honda CRV "at a high rate of speed" on South County Road in Palm Beach at about 3:25 a.m., when his car veered from the road in the 700 block, hitting a concrete pole, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report. ...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

1K+
Followers
675
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy