Hotter Than Ever: After COVID cooling-off, 'White Hot Night' returns

By shannon donnelly, Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
Longtime Palm Beach resident Louise Hitchcock Stephaich wore the big hat at the annual Palm Beach benefit for Haiti's Hôpital Albert Schweitzer.

Yes, big hat.

Stephaich was the evening's honoree, receiving the Le Grand Chapeau ("Big Hat") award for decades of service to the hospital established by her uncle, Dr. Larimer Mellon, and his wife, Gwen Grant Mellon.

The award is a nod to the pith helmet regularly worn in Haiti by Dr. Mellon, which itself was an homage to Dr. Albert Schweitzer, Mellon's friend and mentor who inspired him to establish the hospital 65 years ago.

Previous recipients include Carolina Herrera, actress Garcelle Beauvais, Anna dePeyster and Tim Rooney.

Tom Quick was chairman and Cooky Donaldson was chairwoman for the event, which took place March 26 at the Sailfish Club, after a COVID cancellation in 2021 and a variant rescheduling in 2022.

The evening included a cocktail reception on the lakefront veranda, dinner, a live auction led by Quick, and dancing to the music of the Alex Donner orchestra.

More than 250 people attended.

Proceeds assist Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Haiti in its mission to provide essential hospital and community-based health services and surgeries for 350,000 people in Haiti's lower Artibonite Valley.

