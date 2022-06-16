ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Northeast Florida 2022 high school boys track athlete of the year: Cyrus Ways, Nease

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

After four years of watching Cyrus Ways knock down records and raise up trophies at Nease, head track coach Ted DeVos needed only a moment to think of the words to describe watching Ways in action.

"Like rolling thunder coming down a track," DeVos said.

The Nease senior is completing his Panthers career as a double Florida High School Athletic Association champion and the Times-Union's All-First Coast boys track and field athlete of the year.

Ways brought home a pair of state championship trophies in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles at the Class 4A championships for Nease at James G. Pressly Stadium in Gainesville.

For Ways, it's the result of a decade of unrelenting effort on the track.

"You have to work as hard as you can and be very committed for 10 years, and I feel like you can be the champion of anything," Ways said. "I've been practicing every day, once a day or twice a day for around 10 years, every week, and that is what it takes to become a hurdle champion."

That serious outlook and commitment to detail is nothing new for Ways. As DeVos describes his approach, the senior is "fast, intense and he's coming quick."

"He's so dialed in, so intense, exactly where you want an athlete to be," DeVos said.

For Ways, victories on the track run in the family.

His older brother, Ceo Ways, starred at Nease in the flat sprints and later raced at the University of North Carolina, where he qualified for the NCAA Championships. His sister, Chloe Ways, also raced at the FHSAA championships in the 200 and 400 on her way to collegiate track at Shorter. His father, Chuck Ways, was a standout high jumper at Mississippi State and still holds the SEC school's third-best high jump mark all-time — 7 feet, 3 1/4 inches at the Texas Relays on April 7, 1989.

"It was basically just integrated into where I am since a young age, so it's definitely like a family tradition," Ways said.

Ways said he began running around age 7, and he still remembers his earliest days in the sport running along the infield at a meet in Gainesville. He began mostly in the sprints before finding that the hurdles were his best fit.

"I felt like a natural for the sport," he said. "I didn't really have to try too hard to get in the flow of track and field, whereas with other sports, I could have played them but I would have had to put in the same amount of work. Because I started [track] at such a young age, it kind of made more sense to just stick with it."

Still, despite more than a dozen high school meet victories and five past state final appearances, he entered 2022 with only one more chance to crown his Nease career with a state title. In 2021, he placed first in the seeded heat at the Class 3A meet and for a split second appeared to be the FHSAA champion — only to find that Atlantic Coast's Kevin Davis had run a faster time in the unseeded heat. That was the only time in the entire state meet that a track champion emerged from the unseeded heat.

This season, Ways left no doubt. Not only did he win the hurdles in every meet he competed this year, including the Bob Hayes Invitational, Florida Relays and FSU Relays, but he won the state championships by huge margins. He placed first in the 110 hurdles by more than half a second and won the 300 hurdles by a second and a quarter ahead of the runner-up, Lake Mary's Markel Jones.

"I definitely reflected on last year and how I felt after that, compared to when I looked at the board and saw that I had won," Ways said.

Now, it's time for the thunder to roll into the Big Ten. Ways signed with Penn State, citing the track program's culture and the university's academic strength.

Get ready for the storm clouds in Happy Valley.

"It's definitely going to be exciting competing in the Big Ten and the NCAA," he said. "I'm just very excited to be moving on to the next collegiate level."

Cyrus Ways, boys track and field

Senior, Nease

Age: 18

Resume: Won the Class 4A state championships in the 110 hurdles (13.53) and the 300 hurdles (36.26). ... Ranked third in the national MileSplit rankings in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the 300. ... Also finished sixth in 400 at Florida Relays, and placed 10th in the state in 2021 in high jump. ... Signed with Penn State.

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

