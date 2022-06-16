ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Supplying metals to other countries pays off for St. Augustine company

By Marcia Pledger, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SRXgS_0gCV1jVh00

COMMENTARY | When Viv Helwig got an unexpected $7,000 check in the mail, he didn’t think it was real. Timing is everything, and the check arrived 13 months after he started Vested Metals International in St. Augustine — the same time he was out of money and ready to close the doors.

Technically he didn’t even have a door to close, considering he was renting a 100-square-foot mobile office. That was seven years ago. He was trying to sell raw materials to all sorts of industries, and it wasn’t going well.

“When that check came in the mail I called the bank and was told that the bank owed me from a house that I used to own in St. Augustine. They told me that I had overpaid my escrow for five years and that they had been trying to contact me for three years,” Helwig said.

“I didn’t understand it, considering I had been banking with them the entire time. The crazy thing is that the check didn’t show up until the right time. I took it as a sign to not give up," he said. "It’s not luck. It’s God’s providence.”

Helwig struggled for the next two years, working as a middle man, selling stainless steel bars, aluminum sheets and titanium to manufacturers that make components for the aerospace defense, industrial and medical markets.

The company was losing money but managed to survive. He got some momentum in the second year when he was able to hire one part-time employee who worked just 10 hours a week. By the end of that year, Helwig and that same employee, Austin Lowe — who remains at the company — joined full-time. They moved into part of a 1,500-square-foot warehouse.

Then in 2018, four years after he started the business, things suddenly turned around. Customers started supporting the business like never before, and he was able to hire a few more people.

“We just kept being persistent. We kept calling on people and when they gave us opportunities, we performed,” he said. ”We just kept growing our presence in a few markets.”

Manufacturing touches every aspect of our lives

I met Viv Helwig at a recent awards event where his company was named North Florida and State of Florida Small Business Exporter of the Year by the Small Business Development Center. While he’s no stranger to the global supply chain, his company didn’t start exporting products until 2019, a year before the pandemic hit. That's when they found opportunities to supply hard-to-find metals to other countries.

But what's most interesting about this business is that Helwig started it in an industry filled with companies that have been around for decades. He considered the possibility of buying a company, because the industry is small, and he said the last new company was started in 2000.

But at the same time, when Helwig started Vested Metals in 2014, he had just emerged from what felt like a series of constant bad luck. He had two failed attempts of trying to buy a company in the metals distribution business. That's when he started to question his decision to leave his five-year sales job at a specialty steel mill, a multibillion-dollar publicly traded company.

2019 Inc. 5000 List: St. Augustine-based Vested Metals earns spot on fastest-growing private companies list

When he moved from Indiana to be closer to family, he had a wife and an 8-month-old daughter; he felt lost. At one point he interviewed to be a cashier at Target even though he had never worked in retail. The interviewer was confused after looking at his resume that included a 2008 degree in business administration from Flagler College.

"I remember interviewing at Target and when she questioned why I was there, I told her, 'I just need to buy more time' and she said, 'OK,'" Helwig recalled.

It didn't take long for him to decide to gamble with a start-up business.

"There are high barriers to entry in this field, but I figured, if I fail at 28, I can still recover," he said. Even then, when he had nothing but a dream, he didn't just name the business Vested Metals, he called it "Vested Metals International."

Clearly, he made the right decision. The company was listed at No. 324 in the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies. At the time, Vested Metals had about $2.6 million in revenue in 2018, with a three-year growth of 1,424 percent, according to the listing. Since then, the company has remained on the list every year for the last three years, with $8.5 million in sales in 2021.

"We're anticipating making the list again," he said. "We'll find out next month."

Tight supply chain leads to pandemic growth

Vested Metals has grown considerably in the last two years, going from eight employees to 20, at a time when the industries that they serve were suffering. Even though Helwig said they delayed some opportunities, they remain in a good position.

“It affected our industry for sure because it's driven by the commercial aerospace industry and nobody was flying, so major manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus stopped building planes," he said. "Elective surgeries stopped too, and we supply that industry. Demand was down.”

But despite those challenges, the tight supply chain led to companies seeking new suppliers. He said they stood out mainly because the industry is so old.

"We get a lot of those calls because we are the newest in the metals distribution industry," he said. "To my knowledge, it had been 15 years between start-ups when my company started in late 2014."

Growth from teamwork, seeking help

Carlton Robinson, chief innovation officer at the JAX Chamber, said he met Helwig about five years ago when he participated in an entrepreneurial development program at the chamber.

“We talked about strategies and encouraged him to keep growing,” he said. “Some of the things that he learned from our 'Bridges' program turned into a lot of growth for him. He was committed to meeting on a regular basis."

What started as a mentor relationship turned into the two becoming friends.

“I’m happy to call him a friend now,” Robinson said. “We try to impress each other.”

Paycheck Protection Program: St. Augustine metals manufacturer cited as success story

John Mark Leach, office administrator and quality assurance representative, said he enjoys working at Vested Metals because there’s a culture that encourages empowerment.

He said that's especially important when you work in the manufacturing field, but the company does not make anything. Instead, they sell metals to companies that make specific products and need specific metals.

"Our strength is meeting our customer needs. We do that,” he said.

“When people call us, they’re looking for something special and we try to find it. It’s a great feeling when you’re helping them meet their objectives.”

“It’s an exciting industry. The future is so bright that we need shades,” Leach said. “But it’s only bright because of teamwork.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Making Ends Meet: How Florida residents can get discounts

Inflation is making it tough to plan summer vacations. And Floridians are skipping out in order to save money. A Gulfshore Business poll found about 60% of people surveyed are staying put this summer but would consider a staycation close to home. CBS News’ travel editor Peter Greenberg said inflation...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Business
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Industry
kiss951.com

This is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in North Carolina

Everyone had a chance to eat. However, what are Americans choosing to consume? TOP Data has identified the top fast-food chains based on consumer trends for fast-food chains in America. It’s probably not the one you think of when you think of the top fast-food chains in North Carolina that TOP Data analyzed the spending habits of 12 million Americans.
RESTAURANTS
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 6.12.22

Winner of the week? That's easy — Miami will host the World Cup. We know what Ron DeSantis, Florida’s buckaroo Governor, thinks about efforts by federal health agencies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Two words: Nanny State. Mask mandates? Nope. Vaccine mandates? Nope. Lockdowns? Oh, pul-eeze!. But...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
kennythepirate.com

The Walt Disney Company Takes a Big Step Back Amid Florida Issues

The Walt Disney Company and the state of Florida are not on the best terms right now. This latest step back may give us a glimpse into their relationship. The last few months have been a bit turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida recently passed the Parental Rights in Education Law. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

St. Johns leader will head United Way of Florida

The head of the United Way in St. Johns County is moving on to a bigger job in the organization. CEO and President Melissa Nelson has been selected to lead the state organization of 28 local United Ways. Nelson has been with United Way of St. Johns since March 2014....
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Florida
L. Cane

Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Cities for Early Retirement

Recent data suggests that increasing numbers of older Americans are looking to exit the workforce earlier than planned. Although a recent Gallup Poll indicates that the current average age for retirement is 66, a New York Federal Reserve survey suggested that more Americans are looking to retire earlier. Specifically, only 50.1% of respondents said they'll work after turning 62. That number is down 2% from a year ago. Additionally, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of labor statistics, more people 55 and older took early retirement during the pandemic than in previous years.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Mom

12 Natural Springs in Central Florida where you can go Swimming or Tubing

If you’re looking for somewhere to cool off in the Florida heat, make plans to visit one of Florida’s springs to go swimming or tubing for a true Florida adventure. Springs are naturally fed by fresh water from the Florida Aquifer. While springs offer many recreational opportunities to Floridians and visitors including swimming, tubing, diving, and kayaking, springs also support entire ecosystems with unique plants and animals and are a unique opportunity to experience wild Florida.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
WDW News Today

Reedy Creek Bond Trading Spikes as Governor DeSantis Attempts to Dissolve District

As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to attempt to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, bond trading has spiked, the Orlando Business Journal reports. Reedy Creek Improvement District is mostly run by Walt Disney World Resort. Since Disney condemned Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill in March, DeSantis has been trying to punish the company by dissolving the district. He has signed the bill into law for dissolving the district, but it won’t be dissolved until next year, and residents of the surrounding counties are suing him over the bill.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Here's The Best Small City In Florida

Small cities have become more appealing to both future residents and tourists seeking alternatives to expensive and bigger destinations. Thrillist decided to highlight 10 amazing cities that blend small-town charm and urban life, including one Florida spot. Fort Myers got a huge nod from writers for its wellspring of fun...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Does Elon Musk have his sights set on Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. - When you're the richest man on the planet, it's easy to make headlines – and Elon Musk has shown a propensity for it. Whether it's for his cars, his rockets or his potential purchase of social media giant Twitter, Musk has become part businessman, part celebrity and part political magnet.
FLORIDA STATE
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy