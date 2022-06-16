ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wonder when Jacksonville will be getting a smoother Wonderwood Connector? The answer is now

By Dan Scanlan, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNO1G_0gCV1icy00

Readers griped about the potholes, rippled pavement and sunken manhole covers on this main East Arlington byway.

Now the Florida Department of Transportation has begun what those readers asked for — a $30 million resurfacing project on the Wonderwood Connector started as of June 6.

It was a mid-February On the Road column that answered reader questions about the state of the Fort Caroline/Mount Pleasant/McCormick Road/Wonderwood Expressway corridor. One reader said the ride through East Arlington was "terrible all the way to Monument Road."

Another asked if the manhole covers in traffic lanes would be moved to alleviate "the bumps in the road!"

$30 million fix coming: Pothole, manhole problems to be fixed on East Arlington road

Wonderwood work done before: FDOT Wonderwood drainage project underway

At the time, FDOT spokesman Hampton Ray said the roadway resurfacing project was coming. Now it has begun along 7 miles of the state road from east of Interstate 295 to west of Florida A1A.

Crews will mill and resurface the roadway, plus redo curbs and gutters and replace drainpipes between Gately and Girvin roads. The bridge approaches will be resurfaced with pedestrian safety improvements, all scheduled for completion in summer 2024.

FYI — Crews will do the project in five roadway segments with work on each half-mile to 5-mile section lasting four to 10 months. That means daytime and evening lane closures during construction, affecting the 25,000 to 28,500 vehicles that use it every day, according to FDOT traffic estimates.

Price check: Where are the lowest gas prices in Jacksonville? Here’s an updated list.

Gate Parkway blocked a bit

Drivers should expect single-lane closures along Gate Parkway between Deerwood Park and Southside boulevards, as well as Gate Parkway eastbound approaching Southside Boulevard.

That is because crews are doing underground drainage and concrete work through late summer. That means increased traffic or congestion during peak hours, the FDOT said.

Orange Avenue questions

The North Florida Transportation Planning Organization is seeking public input on a study of Orange Avenue from Florida 16 north to Orion Road in Green Cove Springs. The study seeks to find ways to improve motorists' experience on the roadway.

"The study’s priorities will be to create a sense of place and community within the city limits through possibly sidewalks, lighting, landscape and other streetscape improvements," the organization said.

An open house was offered to get local response. Others can provide feedback to city Planning and Zoning Director Michael Daniels at mdaniels@greencovesprings.com.

dscanlan@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4549

