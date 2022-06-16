Beat the heat: Tips for how to keep student-athletes safe during summer workouts

The heat of the summer is finally bearing down on us, and doing so with a vengeance. . With the change in weather comes a whole new set of challenges for athletes to deal with as they train for the upcoming fall and winter sports seasons.

Teams that play outdoor sports like football, cross country, tennis and golf all face particularly large challenges, but even the volleyball and basketball teams indoors should be aware of the situation with regard to heat and how it can affect them.

Fortunately, the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) have an abundance of information and guidelines available to help athletes keep themselves in the game.

Hydration is key

Coaches will beat this drum time and time again over the course of the summer, but they’ll do so for good reason. When it comes to beating the heat, the best way to do so is through hydration. That doesn’t only mean fluid intake while at a workout, but before and after as well.

Per a presentation supplied by the IHSAA on its website, nearly three-quarters of student-athletes start practice already dehydrated. Not only does that put them behind the ball in terms of performance, it can also contribute to heat exhaustion.

Experts recommend that student-athletes avoid caffeinated beverages before practice and while sports drinks can be beneficial by providing some additional electrolytes, it’s water that should be used in bulk. Student-athletes should be taking in six to 12 glasses of water each day and for every pound lost during a practice or game they should consume 16 to 20 ounces of fluid before exercising again or within six hours of practice ending.

Symptoms to watch for during activity

Another crucial part of staying safe during summer training is knowing how to identify heat exhaustion. Student-athletes, particularly, should be watching for symptoms in both themselves and their teammates.

According to the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA), signs of minor heat illness include dizziness, cramps or muscular tightening, and lightheadedness. When it comes to early warning signs of exertional heat stroke, NATA says to watch for headaches, dizziness, confusion or disorientation, excessive sweating, fatigue, nausea or vomiting and chills or goose bumps as well. If recognized, those symptoms should be reported to an athletic trainer or coach right away.

Take it slow and build toward strenuous activity

At this early point in the summer when teams are just beginning to get going, student-athletes can be at their most vulnerable. Because of that, the NFHS recommends taking time to get student-athletes acclimated to the heat.

According to the NFHS, earlier practices should be less intense with a focus on instruction rather than conditioning. Athletes should also be wearing minimal protective gear and get longer recovery periods between activities.

Over time, student-athletes should be able to build toward carrying the workload they need to carry to prepare for their upcoming seasons, but only if their workload is progressively increased.

For more information, go to ihsaa.org.

