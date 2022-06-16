ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest opinion: Non-profits serving seniors will receive $35,000 in CAMEO Grants

By Amanda Barton
 3 days ago

Over the past two years our community continues to face challenges. Particularly on the aging population.

From isolation and stress during the COVID-19 pandemic to rising costs and inflation during our current economic crisis, seniors across SWFL have few voices to speak up for them and make a difference. During these uncertain times, the needs of our senior citizens have risen.  Facing issues such as choosing between paying monthly bills and medication, hunger, foreclosure, and fear for the future has put tremendous stress on many of our aging elders. While senior’s needs have risen during these uncertain times, CAMEO has met the challenge by providing grants to organizations that serve our underprivileged seniors and have been doing so since its establishment in 1999.

CAMEO of Lee County shattered fundraising records this year and will grant non-profit organizations serving low income seniors in the amount of $35,000 at the 2022 Grants Ceremony, held at Discovery Village at The Forum, Independent Living Ball Room June 16..

CAMEO (Cooperative Associates Marketing Elderly Options) is a not-for-profit 501©3 organization consisting of individuals who are dedicated to the betterment of the lives of seniors in Southwest Florida by communicating information on available services and resources, providing access to current information on government programs and funding, identifying service gaps in our community and providing available solutions, and working as a team to improve the quality of life for our older adults through fundraising, networking resources and the sharing of ideas and values.

As a collaborative effort, this group of dedicated members raises funds through monthly meetings, networking and special fundraising events. The goal: to raise awareness and improve the quality of life for seniors within our community. It is the vision of CAMEO to continue to grow throughout Lee County by increasing the membership of senior care professionals, organizations and community members dedicated to raising community awareness and education to seniors about the services offered in this community. CAMEO believes that it is the responsibility of everyone to participate in giving back to our local senior residents. They are a treasure and CAMEO will continue to raise awareness and support for them.

You can learn more on joining and supporting CAMEO at www.cameoofleecounty.com or by emailing cameocares@gmail.com.

Amanda Barton is the Publisher, Seniors Blue Book Lee and Collier Counties.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Guest opinion: Non-profits serving seniors will receive $35,000 in CAMEO Grants

