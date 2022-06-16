ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic hire: Beaver Falls has its first female police officer

By Nicholas Vercilla, Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
BEAVER FALLS – A first has been made in the city.

Sierra Higby has been hired, and sworn in, as a police office for the Beaver Falls Police Department, making her the first female police officer in the city’s history.

Higby previously worked for both the Center Township and Rochester police departments.

City council hired Higby during its May 24 meeting and she began her first shift on June 6. She was formally sworn in Tuesday and given the oath of office.

Mayor Kenya Johns said this hire is part of the police department’s goal, under Chief David Johnson, to diversify the agency.

Councilman John Kirkland said he is proud of this moment for the city, stating he has been waiting to see this happen all his life, and said the move is something that has been a long time coming.

“It’s an amazing step,” Kirkland said.

Councilwoman Vanessa Taylor said she is excited to have a female police officer for the city.

Johnson said while he is proud of the moment, he said Higby’s achievement is her own, as she went through the rigorous testing process and earned her hiring, just like any other full-time officer.

Council also voted to hire Herman Sayre as an officer. He previously worked with the New Brighton Police Department and was sworn in with Higby.

Johnson said both officers had job opportunities at other departments, but they wanted to come and work with the city.

He believes they both be great assets to the community.

Johns and Councilwoman Peggy Evans said they are happy to have both officers join the department.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
