The latest on jobs: Is demand for employees easing in Erie area?

Employees remain in short supply. But there is at least one indication from the state Department of Labor & Industry that demand might be easing a bit in the Erie area.

A report on online job postings for the month of May showed 1,747 postings for the Erie metropolitan area. That's fewer than the 2,064 job postings a year earlier.

By comparison, Meadville had 319 online postings, down from 348 in May 2021. Warren had 141, down from 231 a year earlier.

During the month, the fastest-growing occupation in northwestern Pennsylvania, based on those online job postings, was for stock and storeroom clerks. There were postings for 4 in May of 2021, compared with 23 in May of this year. Demand for police patrol officers rose from one to 10. Demand for restaurant workers fell from 64 to 26.

The biggest decline in job demand, as measured by job postings, was in Harrisburg where that number fell by more than 2,700.

The number of job postings didn't decline everywhere. The number of listings in Philadelphia, for instance, grew by 9,400 to top 47,000.

The change was smaller in Pennsylvania's second-largest city as the number of job postings in Pittsburgh rose by about 1,500 to 34,353.

