ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

How hot is the real estate market near Westchester? Home prices rise to $680K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2arZPG_0gCV1V6P00

The median sales price for a single-family home in Westchester County during March was $680,000. That's an increase of 0.7% compared with March 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com .

On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for two consecutive months. March prices are down from $696,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold fell by 15.2% from a year earlier. A total of 523 houses were sold countywide during the month of March. During the same period a year earlier, 617 single-family homes were sold.

Rockland County's median sales price for a single-family home was $566,500, up 10% from a year earlier. Prices have been rising for 22 consecutive months on a year-over-year basis. Some 254 houses were sold in March, down 9% from a year earlier.

Putnam County's median sales price for a single-family home was $460,000, up 26% from a year earlier. Prices have been rising for two consecutive months on a year-over-year basis. Some 84 houses were sold in March, down 43.6% from a year earlier.

Database: New York Real Estate Market Report

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network .

Westchester County condominiums and townhomes sold in March had a median sales price of $430,000. That figure represents a 9.1% increase year over year. Some 190 were sold, up 40.7% from a year earlier.

How hot is Westchester County's real estate market in New York?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Westchester County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $1,450,000, up 13.7% from a year before.

In March, 150 properties sold for at least $1 million, consisting of 125 single-family homes, 14 condominiums or townhomes and 11 other properties.

In Rockland County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $880,000, up 1.3% from a year before.

Home sales: Westchester-area home prices rise 12.5% in May, with houses for sale in high demand

Home prices: How hot is the real estate market near Westchester? Home prices rise to $696K

In Putnam County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $675,000, up 12.5% from a year before.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: How hot is the real estate market near Westchester? Home prices rise to $680K

Comments / 0

Related
WestfairOnline

Crow plans speculative 350k sq. ft. warehouse

A plan is in the works to tear down a major part of what remains of the former Dutchess Mall in Fishkill and replace it with a 350,166-square-foot warehouse. The developer is CHI/Acquisitions LP, located in Montclair, New Jersey. The CHI name refers to Crow Holdings Industrial. The property is owned by Hudson Properties LLC, located in Pound Ridge.
FISHKILL, NY
BoardingArea

New Stimulus Checks Up to $1,050 Are Going Out Soon to NYS Homeowners

There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Real Estate
Westchester County, NY
Business
Rockland County, NY
Real Estate
Rockland County, NY
Business
County
Rockland County, NY
County
Putnam County, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Another Business Announces it’s Leaving Once Popular Hudson Valley Mall

Back in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, this was the place to be, but today not so much. Having first moved into the Hudson Valley in the early 90s I was lucky enough to remember when the Hudson Valley Mall in the Kingston, NY area was THE place to go shopping. Before the explosion of online shopping, if you needed something, clothes, electronics, even haircuts, whatever it was you went to the mall.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Interactive Map Shows Hudson Valley Internet ‘Dead Zones’

If you're searching for a home or just want to snoop on your neighbors, a new map shows you how much Internet is available at any Hudson Valley address. Governor Hochul unveiled a "first-of-its-kind" database of the state's broadband infrastructure. You may remember receiving a survey about the quality of your Internet service. Responses from tens of thousands of New Yorkers coupled with data received from the states' Internet service providers pinpoint where broadband service is available and where residents are still surfing the web like it's 1995.
HUDSON, NY
6sqft

177 mixed-income apartments available at 52-story Hudson Yards rental, from $1,399/month

Lyra, under construction in Hudson Yards. 2021. © Ondel Hylton. A housing lottery opened this week for 177 mixed-income units at a new residential skyscraper in Manhattan. Located at 555 West 38th Street in Hudson Yards, Lyra offers its residents thoughtfully crafted apartments and an unparalleled collection of amenities. New Yorkers earning 70 and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $47,966 for a single person and $187,330 for a household of five, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $1,399/month studios to $3,397/month two-bedrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Sales#Housing Market#Single Family Homes#Realtor Com
westchestermagazine.com

Where to Pick Your Own Fruits and Berries In and Around Westchester

Local farms offer the chance to pick fresh strawberries, blueberries, apples, and more in the coming months. Few things are as synonymous with summer as picking berries and other delicious fruits. As the season kicks into full swing, Westchester and surrounding counties will be full of places to find the freshest fruit. So, whether you add them to your breakfast, use them to make a refreshing smoothie or whatever else, here are some of the best places to pick your own berries in and around Westchester County.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The 13 Most Violent Streets in Middletown, New York

When you think of dangerous places in the Hudson Valley there's usually one place that comes to your mind first and that's Newburgh, New York. The city pops into your head immediately for obvious reasons. Newburgh really is one of the most dangerous cities in America. Newburgh is in the top 50 most dangerous cities in the country. According to Neighborhood Scout, you have a 1 in 87 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault or rape committed against you in Newburgh.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Break This Law Every Single Day

I'm not from this state but I've officially been a New York resident for about 5 years now. If there's one thing I have learned during my time in New York it is that the drivers are are of a different breed. I am originally from the Midwest and the stereotype for New Yorkers is that we're rude and always in a hurry to get somewhere. I will say that I've met my share of rude people here but I wouldn't say there aren't more than anywhere else I have lived. The second part is true though. New Yorkers generally seem to be in a hurry. That observation is not just limited to New York City. I've noticed the need for speed in the Capital Region as well as here in the Hudson Valley. Everything moves faster here. Speed and efficiency is great for service at a restaurant but when it is on the roadways it can cause some issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Swimming in Westchester: All the Public Pools to Hit This Summer

Saxon Woods Pool. Photos courtesy of Westchester County Parks. County pools are reopening to the public just as the season heats up. Here everything you’ll need to know about swimming locally. By Dave Zucker, with additional reporting by Sam Murphy. As summer days get hotter, Westchester locals will once...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Daily Voice

NJ Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey. The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.
RESTAURANTS
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Restaurant Impossible Coming to Hudson Valley

Popular reality tv show Restaurant: Impossible returns to the Hudson Valley, with a stop scheduled in Middletown next week. Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible has seen its share of visits to the Hudson Valley over the years. Hudson Valley visits have included filming on rt 9 in Wappingers Falls at Joe Willy's Seafood House and Chianti Cow in Port Jervis (Orange County). Well, Chef Robert Irvine and the crew will be returning to Orange County next week, and they are looking for workers and guests to eat.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
preserve-ramapo.com

Mikvah: DEC issues more violations at Hillside site outside Airmont; NJ borough hires attorney

“State environmental inspectors have again cited the Hillside Avenue religious bath house construction project for not controlling water runoff, leading a New Jersey government to hire an attorney to investigate potential damages across the border. During a June 2 inspection, a state Department of Environmental Conservation inspector found runoff water...
RAMAPO, NY
WestfairOnline

Ready Coffee to open third Hudson Valley location

Ready Coffee is beginning to expand itself into a Hudson Valley-based chain with the announcement of a third location. The new coffee shop is planned for the Apple Valley Plaza at 704 Freedom Plains Road in Lagrange. A fall opening is slated, but no specific date has been set. Ready...
HUDSON, NY
thedigestonline.com

How to Spend a Day in Edgewater, NJ

For a view of the New York City skyline that seems as if it was plucked straight from the opening credits of a movie, there are few places better to visit than Edgewater, NJ. But this little strip of land on the east bank of the Hudson River boasts of so many more must-visit stops beyond its ferry terminal. Below, you will find a guide on how to make the most of your time on a day trip to one of Jersey’s most scenic riverside towns, from places to grab food and ways to pass the time. And, of course, as no Edgewater travel guide would be complete without it, the best spots to catch a glimpse of that iconic Manhattan cityscape.
EDGEWATER, NJ
therealdeal.com

Landlords buy TV time to sway New Yorkers, rent board

Less than a week before the Rent Guidelines Board votes on how much to hike rents for stabilized apartments, landlords desperate for a bump have launched a campaign to draw attention to their plight. Still, the group behind the awareness drive is the first to admit that owners likely won’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy