After a long wait, Mamaroneck movie theater reopens June 17; what to expect

After years of renovations, Mamaroneck Cinemas will open on June 17, giving a new life to a historic property.

"We're able to finally unlock the doors and welcome all the guests. It's a huge win for cinema culture, the moviegoing experience is extending," said Noah Elgart, the theater's general manager. "I get to know a lot of interesting people and, for me, it's incredible. This is a great experience and business."

The Mamaroneck Playhouse originally opened as a single-screen balcony theater in 1925. In 2014, the theater closed and Bow Tie Cinemas sold the property for $2 million to Blue Zees Real Estate in 2018. The theater is owned by Harvey Elgart, Noah's father.

Education: Mamaroneck High Schools murals saved, but 'There's a long way to go'

For subscribers: Five restaurants just closed in Westchester

News: Will dog show bring tourist dollars to Westchester's Rivertowns?

With renovation plans announced, the theater was originally planned to reopen by the end of September 2020 . However, as with a lot of construction-related projects during the pandemic, there were some roadblocks to completion, including supply issues.

"It's been a long time coming," Noah Elgart said. "We had challenges and delays like every other person through COVID. But we've got everything sorted out. We've worked closely with the town and they've been great, patient and understanding."

As a nod to the building's history, exposed brick is visible in the theaters as well as surrounding the concession stand. Movie memorabilia lines the walls.

According to Elgart, the theater has eight screens with "luxury powered recliners" as well as "laser projection and surround sound throughout." For its first weekend, the theater will be showing Disney and Pixar's "Lightyear," Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World: Dominion" and "Top Gun: Maverick" from Paramount Pictures.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for children ages 2 to 11, seniors ages 65 and older, and for those with federal disabilities and military personnel, both with valid ID. On Tuesday and Thursday, special matinee tickets will be sold for $12 per person. Tickets to the theater's future streaming of ballets, operas and plays from across the globe will be $20 per person.

"People go to a theater to feel, and the absence of light and sound is an absence of emotion," Elgart said. "I'm so happy to have these rooms filled with laughter, sadness, and I'm looking forward to it coming to life."

For more information, go to mamaroneckcinemas.com .

Heather Clark covers business openings and closings throughout Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties. Keep up on the latest comings and goings by joining our Facebook group at What's going there Westchester, Rockland, Putnam . Contact Clark via email, hclark@lohud.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: After a long wait, Mamaroneck movie theater reopens June 17; what to expect