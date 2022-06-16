ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lohud | The Journal News

After a long wait, Mamaroneck movie theater reopens June 17; what to expect

By Heather Clark, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago

After years of renovations, Mamaroneck Cinemas will open on June 17, giving a new life to a historic property.

"We're able to finally unlock the doors and welcome all the guests. It's a huge win for cinema culture, the moviegoing experience is extending," said Noah Elgart, the theater's general manager. "I get to know a lot of interesting people and, for me, it's incredible. This is a great experience and business."

The Mamaroneck Playhouse originally opened as a single-screen balcony theater in 1925. In 2014, the theater closed and Bow Tie Cinemas sold the property for $2 million to Blue Zees Real Estate in 2018. The theater is owned by Harvey Elgart, Noah's father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3tmX_0gCV1UDg00

Education: Mamaroneck High Schools murals saved, but 'There's a long way to go'

For subscribers: Five restaurants just closed in Westchester

News: Will dog show bring tourist dollars to Westchester's Rivertowns?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTyPN_0gCV1UDg00

With renovation plans announced, the theater was originally planned to reopen by the end of September 2020 . However, as with a lot of construction-related projects during the pandemic, there were some roadblocks to completion, including supply issues.

"It's been a long time coming," Noah Elgart said. "We had challenges and delays like every other person through COVID. But we've got everything sorted out. We've worked closely with the town and they've been great, patient and understanding."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4czaAb_0gCV1UDg00

As a nod to the building's history, exposed brick is visible in the theaters as well as surrounding the concession stand. Movie memorabilia lines the walls.

According to Elgart, the theater has eight screens with "luxury powered recliners" as well as "laser projection and surround sound throughout." For its first weekend, the theater will be showing Disney and Pixar's "Lightyear," Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World: Dominion" and "Top Gun: Maverick" from Paramount Pictures.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for children ages 2 to 11, seniors ages 65 and older, and for those with federal disabilities and military personnel, both with valid ID. On Tuesday and Thursday, special matinee tickets will be sold for $12 per person. Tickets to the theater's future streaming of ballets, operas and plays from across the globe will be $20 per person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXK7Z_0gCV1UDg00

"People go to a theater to feel, and the absence of light and sound is an absence of emotion," Elgart said. "I'm so happy to have these rooms filled with laughter, sadness, and I'm looking forward to it coming to life."

For more information, go to mamaroneckcinemas.com .

Heather Clark covers business openings and closings throughout Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties. Keep up on the latest comings and goings by joining our Facebook group at What's going there Westchester, Rockland, Putnam . Contact Clark via email, hclark@lohud.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: After a long wait, Mamaroneck movie theater reopens June 17; what to expect

Comments / 1

Related
larchmontloop.com

Renovated Mamaroneck Cinemas to Open Friday

The long-awaited Mamaroneck Cinemas, under renovation for almost 3 years, now the only local movie theater in the Larchmont – Mamaroneck area, will reopen today, Friday, June 17 at 3:00 pm. The Cinemas are located at 243 Mamaroneck Avenue in Mamaroneck. Featuring eight screens with powered recliners and surround...
yonkerstimes.com

This Summer’s Yonkers Waterfront Live Free Concerts Every Friday, in June, July, August

The annual Yonkers Waterfront Live concert series, hosted by the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront Business Improvement District, began Friday, June 3, and continues throughout the summer. The series will run every Friday at 6:30 PM through August 26 and takes place at the Yonkers Waterfront Amphitheater in Yonkers Downtown. Concerts will feature a diverse lineup of musicians and musical groups from genres including Rock, Soul, Pop, Latin, Jazz, and much more. All concerts are free of charge and welcome music-lovers of all ages!
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Theater#Theaters#Movies#Bow Tie Cinemas#Blue Zees Real Estate#Westchester News#Westchester S Rivertowns
purewow.com

15 Best Ice Cream Shops in NYC for the Perfect Scoop

If there’s one thing New Yorkers look forward to year-round, it’s summer—the block parties, the beach days, Summer Fridays—what’s not to love? Well, one thing: the heat (OK, and the humidity). But trust us, it’s nothing a chilly treat can’t fix. We’ve rounded up the best ice cream shops in New York—from soft serve specialists to old-school ice cream parlors, you can’t go wrong with any of these sweet spots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stljewishlight.org

Do you know this Jew? She was a silent film superstar of the 1920s

(New York Jewish Week) — Hundreds of tourists and midtown office workers cross the intersection of 39th Street and Broadway every day — and most probably don’t realize they are passing a crucial site of Jewish, LGBTQ and theater history. That busy Manhattan corner once housed Nazimova’s...
MANHATTAN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Break This Law Every Single Day

I'm not from this state but I've officially been a New York resident for about 5 years now. If there's one thing I have learned during my time in New York it is that the drivers are are of a different breed. I am originally from the Midwest and the stereotype for New Yorkers is that we're rude and always in a hurry to get somewhere. I will say that I've met my share of rude people here but I wouldn't say there aren't more than anywhere else I have lived. The second part is true though. New Yorkers generally seem to be in a hurry. That observation is not just limited to New York City. I've noticed the need for speed in the Capital Region as well as here in the Hudson Valley. Everything moves faster here. Speed and efficiency is great for service at a restaurant but when it is on the roadways it can cause some issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Another Business Announces it’s Leaving Once Popular Hudson Valley Mall

Back in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, this was the place to be, but today not so much. Having first moved into the Hudson Valley in the early 90s I was lucky enough to remember when the Hudson Valley Mall in the Kingston, NY area was THE place to go shopping. Before the explosion of online shopping, if you needed something, clothes, electronics, even haircuts, whatever it was you went to the mall.
KINGSTON, NY
Secret NYC

The Most Thrilling Summer Carnivals & Fests Near NYC

After the Annual Astoria Park Carnival came and went, we’re still riding a high from all the fun festivities! I mean, who doesn’t love fresh-spun cotton candy, ferris wheels, and carnival games? Therefore, we decided to roundup all the best carnivals & fests coming near NYC this summer so you don’t miss a thing!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Interactive Map Shows Hudson Valley Internet ‘Dead Zones’

If you're searching for a home or just want to snoop on your neighbors, a new map shows you how much Internet is available at any Hudson Valley address. Governor Hochul unveiled a "first-of-its-kind" database of the state's broadband infrastructure. You may remember receiving a survey about the quality of your Internet service. Responses from tens of thousands of New Yorkers coupled with data received from the states' Internet service providers pinpoint where broadband service is available and where residents are still surfing the web like it's 1995.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Terrifying Sight Appears Outside of a Hudson Valley, NY Home

Ugh, it looks like something out of a scary movie. I understand that nature is very important and we all have to coexist together, but sometimes it gets a little too close. Snakes are one of my biggest fears and I try everything in my power to avoid seeing them. However, one Hudson Valley resident had an encounter with a LARGE snake and was able to calmly tell us about it. I would have passed out numerous times already after this whole encounter and would have needed a few drinks. Also, any ideas about what kind of snake it is?
HUDSON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Where to Pick Your Own Fruits and Berries In and Around Westchester

Local farms offer the chance to pick fresh strawberries, blueberries, apples, and more in the coming months. Few things are as synonymous with summer as picking berries and other delicious fruits. As the season kicks into full swing, Westchester and surrounding counties will be full of places to find the freshest fruit. So, whether you add them to your breakfast, use them to make a refreshing smoothie or whatever else, here are some of the best places to pick your own berries in and around Westchester County.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Swimming in Westchester: All the Public Pools to Hit This Summer

Saxon Woods Pool. Photos courtesy of Westchester County Parks. County pools are reopening to the public just as the season heats up. Here everything you’ll need to know about swimming locally. By Dave Zucker, with additional reporting by Sam Murphy. As summer days get hotter, Westchester locals will once...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
getitforless.info

New Kevin Hart Restaurant-Hart Hose Coming to Westchester

Set to open late summer 2022, Hart House is primed to become one of Los Angeles’ most sought-after restaurants, serving delicious, sustainable food, accessible to everyone and available within minutes. The menu features plant-forward food including sandwiches, salads, nuggets, fries, tots and milkshakes. Founded by Kevin Hart and a team of passionate partners, Hart House is committed to the future of food by disrupting the quick-service industry with an affordable and flavorful alternative.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy