Hastings-on-hudson, NY

Hastings hot spot named by Esquire magazine as one of the best bars in America

By Jeanne Muchnick, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 3 days ago

Boro6 Wine Bar in Hastings-on-Hudson is one of the best bars in America. At least, according to the editors at Esquire Magazine , which lists the Westchester watering hole among 25 noteworthy spots across the U.S.

No surprise —  the paragraph about the classy, yet casual eatery was written by Jeff Gordinier, who lives in Irvington and frequently cites places in the lower Hudson Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00gqKa_0gCV1RZV00

The intimate restaurant, with a European ambiance and more than 50 wines by the glass, opened in October 2016 primarily as a wine bar, but shortly morphed into a bustling neighborhood lunch, dinner and brunch spot known as much for its small plates, locally sourced cheeses and 18-month-aged prosciutto di Parma, as for its wines, craft beers and killer brunch dishes and Bloody Mary's.

It's owned by longtime restaurateur Paul Molakides and his wife, Jennifer Aaronson, a "Martha Stewart Living" veteran. The two are known for their warmth, greeting customers as if they were guests at a personal dinner party.

Writes Gordinier: "Boro6 caters to longtime locals and Brooklyn transplants who’d rather have Mediterranean small plates and a glass of grüner veltliner than stale cocktail peanuts and a river of train-station G&Ts."

He cites the owners as understanding "hospitality in their bones."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dB3m8_0gCV1RZV00

Indeed, the menu is thoughtfully curated and sourced, featuring those aforementioned small plates, artisanal meats and cheeses, seasonal salads and larger entrees. The couple recently expanded the restaurant space to include a private dining room called B6 Soirée which features a farm table with seating for up to 24 guests.

"Over the last six years my wife and I have tried to recreate in Boro6 all those wonderful places like Spain, France and Italy on vacation with friends and family. We have invited our guests to come along for the ride to hopefully revisit their fond memories as well," said Molakides. "Part of that journey has been the evolution of our wine list and a drive to procure more natural and women-driven wines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGp02_0gCV1RZV00

"To be recognized by a historic magazine like Esquire is quite an honor and provides the inspiration to keep going and adding new adventures to Boro6."

Boro6 was the only Westchester bar listed in Esquire's summer issue. Others include Manhattan bars Chez Zou, The Nines, Overstory and Sunken Harbor Club.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Hastings hot spot named by Esquire magazine as one of the best bars in America

