Doleman Black Heritage Museum hosts Juneteenth celebration in downtown Hagerstown

The Doleman Black Heritage Museum will host a three-day Juneteenth celebration this weekend at University Plaza and the Bridge of Life Church in downtown Hagerstown.

Events are free, and begin at 5 p.m. Friday at the plaza. Here's a schedule:

Friday, June 17

University Plaza

6:15 p.m.: "Why we celebrate Juneteenth" — The Rev. Don Marbury, Ebenezer AME Church, emcee

8 p.m.: Socially conscious karaoke; music for the soul — with DJ Anthony Flournoy

Saturday, June 18

University Plaza

9:30 a.m.: Believers unity walk with Minister Troy Gandy of Asbury Methodist Church and friends

11 a.m.: Instructional dance workshops registration — Shakira Doleman and Demetrious Keyes, emcees; featuring DJ Gifted Son

11:30 a.m.: Afrobeats workshop for ages 12 and older

1 p.m.: Dancing with Destiny for ages 6 and older

2:30 p.m.: Community line dancing for all ages

1 p.m.: History Through Fashion-Character Fashion Show, directed by Zunny Matema.

2-4 p.m.: Civic Organization Day honoring the Prince Hall Masons — The Rev. Dr. Patricia Wilson-Cone, emcee; Worshipful Master Darryl Green of Eureka Lodge #5, speaker

4:15 p.m.: Live jazz on the plaza with Bassell Franks and Friends; Thomas Brian Bearese, emcee

6 p.m.: The Black Church and the Evolution of Gospel Music — Apostle Pamela Parson, emcee

6 p.m. Lady Koren Carmachial Turner (Gospel praise)

7 p.m. Lady Cristine Foster (Gospel worship)

7:45 p.m. Minister Mark Grimsley and Gospel Tabernacle Church of Havre de Grace, Md.

Discovery Station

101 W. Washington St., Hagerstown

(free admission on this day)

Noon - 3 p.m.: Black artist showcase

Sunday, June 19

Bridge of Life Church

4-8 p.m.: The African-American Experience through Song and Dance — Produced by Missing Link Productions, Curtis J. Green. Catherine Parson and Darry Green, emcees

The museum is partnering with Friends of The Doleman Black Heritage Museum, the city of Hagerstown, the Washington County Commissioners, Visit Hagerstown and the Washington County Arts Council to present the event.

Sponsors also include First United Bank and Trust and the Bank of Charles Town. Nonprofit outreach provided by Washington County Free Library, Washington County Health Department, SanMar Hope, Foster Care Division; Discovery Station, Doleman Black Heritage Museum, KTS (THRIVE), C.A.F.E of Western Maryland and Washington County United Way.