How hot is the real estate market near Middletown? Home prices rise to $360K

The median sales price for a single-family home in Orange County during March was $360,000. That's an increase of 9.1% compared with March 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for 24 consecutive months. March prices are down from $375,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 43.9% from a year earlier. A total of 521 houses were sold countywide during the month of March. During the same period a year earlier, 362 single-family homes were sold.

Sullivan County's median sales price for a single-family home was $241,000, up 20.5% from a year earlier. Some 114 houses were sold in March, down 17.4% from a year earlier.

Ulster County's median sales price for a single-family home was $324,000, up 8% from a year earlier. Prices have been rising for 22 consecutive months on a year-over-year basis. Some 234 houses were sold in March, down 2.9% from a year earlier.

Orange County condominiums and townhomes sold in March had a median sales price of $265,000. That figure represents a 15.2% increase year over year. Some 117 were sold, up 42.7% from a year earlier.

In Orange County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $627,000, up 21.8% from a year before.

In March, four properties sold for at least $1 million, consisting of four single-family homes.

In Sullivan County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $455,000, down 7.1% from a year before.

In Ulster County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $670,000, up 24.1% from a year before.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

