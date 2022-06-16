ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

How hot is the real estate market near Middletown? Home prices rise to $360K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7eXA_0gCV1NHp00

The median sales price for a single-family home in Orange County during March was $360,000. That's an increase of 9.1% compared with March 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for 24 consecutive months. March prices are down from $375,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 43.9% from a year earlier. A total of 521 houses were sold countywide during the month of March. During the same period a year earlier, 362 single-family homes were sold.

Sullivan County's median sales price for a single-family home was $241,000, up 20.5% from a year earlier. Some 114 houses were sold in March, down 17.4% from a year earlier.

Database:New York Real Estate Market Report

Ulster County's median sales price for a single-family home was $324,000, up 8% from a year earlier. Prices have been rising for 22 consecutive months on a year-over-year basis. Some 234 houses were sold in March, down 2.9% from a year earlier.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network.

Orange County condominiums and townhomes sold in March had a median sales price of $265,000. That figure represents a 15.2% increase year over year. Some 117 were sold, up 42.7% from a year earlier.

How hot is Orange County's real estate market in New York?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Orange County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $627,000, up 21.8% from a year before.

In March, four properties sold for at least $1 million, consisting of four single-family homes.

In Sullivan County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $455,000, down 7.1% from a year before.

Home sales:Orange County home prices fall 2.9% in May, with houses for sale in high demand

Home prices:How hot is the real estate market near Middletown? Home prices rise to $375K

In Ulster County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $670,000, up 24.1% from a year before.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman.

Comments / 4

Eric Staats
3d ago

I'm not quite sure how young people are supposed to buy a house these days.. my house is paid off I just have to pay the taxes and that's enough of a challenge for me

Reply(3)
2
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Interactive Map Shows Hudson Valley Internet ‘Dead Zones’

If you're searching for a home or just want to snoop on your neighbors, a new map shows you how much Internet is available at any Hudson Valley address. Governor Hochul unveiled a "first-of-its-kind" database of the state's broadband infrastructure. You may remember receiving a survey about the quality of your Internet service. Responses from tens of thousands of New Yorkers coupled with data received from the states' Internet service providers pinpoint where broadband service is available and where residents are still surfing the web like it's 1995.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Yet Another New Dunkin’ Drive-Thru Planned For Route 9

The Hudson Valley is one step closer to becoming one big Dunkin' store. Like everyone else living in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster I love Dunkin'. And I guess that's good news because you can't seem to drive for more than a mile without seeing another one of their locations. In fact, New York has more Dunkin' locations than any other state with almost 1,500 stores to date.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Another Business Announces it’s Leaving Once Popular Hudson Valley Mall

Back in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, this was the place to be, but today not so much. Having first moved into the Hudson Valley in the early 90s I was lucky enough to remember when the Hudson Valley Mall in the Kingston, NY area was THE place to go shopping. Before the explosion of online shopping, if you needed something, clothes, electronics, even haircuts, whatever it was you went to the mall.
KINGSTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, NY
Middletown, NY
Business
Orange County, NY
Real Estate
City
Middletown, NY
County
Orange County, NY
City
Rose, NY
Orange County, NY
Business
WestfairOnline

RBW opens manufacturing and headquarters facility in Kingston

RBW, an award-winning independent lighting design and manufacturing brand, has begun production in its new $5 million global headquarters and manufacturing and innovation facility located at 575 Boices Lane in Kingston even though renovations to the building that dates from the 1980s have not been completed. “Our expansion to Kingston...
KINGSTON, NY
BoardingArea

New Stimulus Checks Up to $1,050 Are Going Out Soon to NYS Homeowners

There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
INCOME TAX
94.3 Lite FM

The 13 Most Violent Streets in Middletown, New York

When you think of dangerous places in the Hudson Valley there's usually one place that comes to your mind first and that's Newburgh, New York. The city pops into your head immediately for obvious reasons. Newburgh really is one of the most dangerous cities in America. Newburgh is in the top 50 most dangerous cities in the country. According to Neighborhood Scout, you have a 1 in 87 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault or rape committed against you in Newburgh.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Sales#Housing Market#Single Family Homes#Realtor Com
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

4 Awesome Hudson Valley Farms that Rock All Summer

When I was a kid growing up in the Hudson Valley, we were surrounded by farms. But it wasn’t like it is today. The closest we came to hanging out at a farm was when we took the 12 mile ride from New Windsor to Hepworth’s Farm Market in Marlboro where we could get apple cider and maple sugar candy. And that was a big deal.
POUGHQUAG, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New Tech Unit of Marines Starts in Newburgh, New York

They are the few and the proud. The United States Marine Corps has a strong legacy since its formation in 1775. The United States Marine Corps has played a pivotal role in our nation's conflicts by land, sea, and air. The Marines continue to defend our country with pride. Times are changing and so is the corps. One change was just announced and that change is starting right here in the Hudson Valley.
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
westchestermagazine.com

Where to Pick Your Own Fruits and Berries In and Around Westchester

Local farms offer the chance to pick fresh strawberries, blueberries, apples, and more in the coming months. Few things are as synonymous with summer as picking berries and other delicious fruits. As the season kicks into full swing, Westchester and surrounding counties will be full of places to find the freshest fruit. So, whether you add them to your breakfast, use them to make a refreshing smoothie or whatever else, here are some of the best places to pick your own berries in and around Westchester County.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Found a Baby Deer in the Hudson Valley? Is It Safe to Help?

Many Hudson Valley residents are asking "what do I do if a deer needs help?" This time of year it's not out of the ordinary to see baby deer running around in the Hudson Valley. Wildlife experts say that whitetail deer fawns are born between April and July and during those months many local residents have many questions about what they should be looking for if they come in contact with one.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Break This Law Every Single Day

I'm not from this state but I've officially been a New York resident for about 5 years now. If there's one thing I have learned during my time in New York it is that the drivers are are of a different breed. I am originally from the Midwest and the stereotype for New Yorkers is that we're rude and always in a hurry to get somewhere. I will say that I've met my share of rude people here but I wouldn't say there aren't more than anywhere else I have lived. The second part is true though. New Yorkers generally seem to be in a hurry. That observation is not just limited to New York City. I've noticed the need for speed in the Capital Region as well as here in the Hudson Valley. Everything moves faster here. Speed and efficiency is great for service at a restaurant but when it is on the roadways it can cause some issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Dutchess and Orange Counties Not Recognizing Juneteenth Holiday

Even after becoming a federal holiday, the two Mid-Hudson counties with the highest population of Black residents will not be recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday. Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the date enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally notified that the Civil War was over and they were free. The date has been a holiday in the state of Texas since 1979 and slowly gained in popularity throughout the rest of the country over the past decade. In response to recent incidents of social injustice, New York and other states across the country recognized the holiday in 2020. After a groundswell of support, June 19 officially became a federal holiday in 2021.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

1K+
Followers
829
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy