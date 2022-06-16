ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocono Mountain, East Stroudsburg celebrate Class of 2022

By Brian Myszkowski, Kathryne Rubright and Maria Francis, Pocono Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zmcq7_0gCV1LWN00

High school graduation speeches across Monroe County echoed sentiments of gratitude for the return to a "normal" year filled with proms and senior activities.

Class of 2022 students faced a halting experience — on March 13, 2020, during their sophomore year — the COVID-19 shutdown. Here's a look at graduations held in Pocono Mountain and East Stroudsburg Area school districts. For more photos, as well as photos of other school commencement ceremonies, head to PoconoRecord.com .

More graduation coverage: Stroudsburg, Notre Dame, PV celebrate commencement

Pocono Mountain East

Pocono Mountain East High School held its graduation ceremony at the Swiftwater Campus in Cardinal Stadium on Friday, June 10.

The Class of 2022 was comprised of 325 graduates, five of which will be moving on to serve in the United States military. Three will be joining the Marine Corps, one will be joining the Army National Guard and one is off to the Air Force.

Pocono Mountain East Student Government Association President Juliann Kalberer recalled the moment when everything changed: "We finished the year on Edgenuity, where we learned more about how to navigate the Brainly and Quizlet websites throughout it all.

"Then in junior year, half of us were in person and the others were in their homes learning (from) a link posted in Google Classroom. For the first time since freshman year, as seniors… we finally had a regular school schedule, five days a week, seven hours a day."

Pocono Mountain East's valedictorian was Grace Gazza. She will be attending Lafayette College in the fall to major in environmental engineering.

"Today our new experiment begins but yet our paths with many twists and turns are to be discovered. As the unknown calls, we shall answer. For the unknown demands discovery," said Salutatorian Theodore Nyberg Ted. "Discovery breeds enthusiasm. Enthusiasm breeds effort and effort produces greatness. We are in control of our destinies."

Nyberg will be majoring in computer science this fall at the University of Virginia.

Pocono Mountain West

Pocono Mountain West High School sent off a little over 400 graduates on Saturday, June 11, including Valedictorian Andrew Thomas Ritchie and Salutatorian Danielle Missey.

Ritchie plans to study computer science at Penn State Abington. Missey will go to the University of Pittsburgh’s College of Business Administration and is thinking about accounting and finance.

“After three years of uncertainty from the pandemic, you are here to witness our comeback,” Student Council President Stephanie Freire told the audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKjjr_0gCV1LWN00

“As freshmen, we were just young, immature kids not really giving much thought to the future. We had no idea that the next two years would be full of setbacks,” she said, describing the hardships of online classes. “We came back this year as changed adults. We have made our comeback. We spent this year reclaiming the opportunities that we missed. We embraced our chances to make new memories and enjoy even the smallest of moments.”

A “fountain of energy and enthusiasm” returned to school with the seniors, Principal Michael Jones said.

This year’s graduates were the 20th class to graduate from Pocono Mountain West.

East Stroudsburg High School South

East Stroudsburg Area High School South celebrated the culmination of their high school education at the Class of 2022's commencement ceremony on Saturday morning.

Salutatorian Mohamed Ahmed Abdellall mused on his speech-writing process to his 334 fellow Cavaliers, going through draft after draft before drawing inspiration from a TikTok video explaining "baby elephant syndrome," where an animal— or a person— simply accepts limitations without pushing themselves.

"Now, in essence, my message is this: the only person in the way of achieving your goals is you. So no matter how many tears, beads of sweat and hours of work that goal costs, get to it. Grab it with your hands and feel the relief as you tell yourself you finally did it," Abdellall said, encouraging his fellow classmates to keep pursuing their goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSlHE_0gCV1LWN00

Valedictorian Heidy Munoz focused her speech upon something that she and her fellow seniors were sorely wanting: sleep, connecting each year of their high school experience with a stage of rest, and looking forward to the next set of challenges and adventures in their lives.

"This year, we were able to bring back sports, homecoming, Mini-Thon, and even a culture fair, some of which we haven't seen in a few years. We, as a class, made this year happen with our own individual cycles, we are all ready for the next stage and dreams of our lives," Munoz said.

East Stroudsburg High School North

East Stroudsburg High School North celebrated the commencement of 238 Timberwolves at the Class of 2022's graduation ceremony on Friday evening.

Salutatorian Kelly Walsh reminisced on her time with friends and faculty at North, encouraging her fellow students to take all that they have learned at the school and use it to make a lasting legacy.

"As many of you will leave a legacy here behind at North, also be mindful of the legacy you leave behind throughout the entirety of your life. When I say 'leave a legacy,' I don't mean having the most money or recognition from the public, but instead the positive attitude, values and joy you instill upon others. Always remember to treat others with kindness," Walsh said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgdLB_0gCV1LWN00

Valedictorian Tatum Dolan contemplated the lessons she had learned from her love of literature, and how very important it is to keep the memories of the time shared with her fellow classmates alive.

"We've done countless spirit weeks, woken up at 4 a.m. for pep rallies and danced at our senior prom. These small moments in life may seem insignificant, but when we look back, those are the times that we will remember. There's a quote from 'Winnie the Pooh' that reads 'How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,' and I'm in full agreement" Dolan said, imploring her class to cherish every moment and live their lives to the fullest.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Pocono Mountain, East Stroudsburg celebrate Class of 2022

