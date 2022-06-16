ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fletcher, NC

SBI investigating after man dies in Fletcher Police Department custody

By Dean Hensley, Hendersonville Times-News
 6 days ago

An SBI investigation is underway into an in-custody death the night of June 15 in the parking lot of 352 Seasons Circle at the Seasons at Cane Creek apartment complex, according to a news release from Fletcher Police Chief Dan Terry.

After responding to a 911 call for help, officers encountered a 35-year-old man, Christopher Robert Hensley. A fight ensued between officers and Hensley, and after being handcuffed, Hensley became unresponsive, the release said.

Hensley later died at the hospital.

Officers were called to the apartment complex around 8:30 p.m. The female caller advised Hensley would not let her leave and that he was possibly on drugs. A fight began when Fletcher Police officers contacted Hensley. The release didn't say if Hensley had any weapons. Terry said he wasn't told whether Hensley had weapons or not.

"The investigation is ongoing but there has been no known reports of a firearm being discharged," Terry said in an email.

The officers requested additional assistance from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. After Hensley was handcuffed and taken into custody, he became unresponsive. Officers began CPR and requested Emergency Medical Services, and Hensley was transported to the hospital where he died.

Two officers were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The investigation has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with additional information, videos or photos of the incident are asked to call the Fletcher Police Department at 828-687-7922 or Special Agent Ashe with the North Carolina Bureau of Investigations at 828-330-4700.

Dean Hensley is the local news editor at the Hendersonville Times-News. Contact him at dhensley@gannett.com or by calling 828-694-7868.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: SBI investigating after man dies in Fletcher Police Department custody

