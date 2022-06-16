ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida weather solid for first of two SpaceX weekend launches

By Emre Kelly, Florida Today
 3 days ago

Update: Follow live coverage of Friday's 12:08 p.m. ET launch here .

The Space Coast could see two Falcon 9 rocket launches in the coming days as SpaceX teams prepare to kick off the company's next Starlink mission at Kennedy Space Center – and weather looks solid so far.

First up at pad 39A is the 49th batch of Starlink internet satellites scheduled to fly at 12:08 p.m. ET Friday, June 17. Conditions during that window, according to a Wednesday report from the Space Force, were calculated at 80% "go."

"While a brief shower cannot be ruled out during the window as the East Coast sea

breeze initially forms and migrates westward, overall launch conditions generally look favorable on Friday," forecasters said Wednesday . "The main concern is the cumulus cloud rule."

If the launch delays to Saturday, weather remains 80% "go" but at-sea conditions for a drone ship recovery of Falcon 9's first stage decline from "low-risk" to "moderate risk."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufRjd_0gCV1IsC00

The Starlink internet constellation has launched more than 2,500 satellites since the first operational flight in 2019. Since introduction, the standard plan's cost has risen from $99 to $110 a month but is available across a swath of North America, Europe, and Australia. SpaceX also recently announced a mobile internet kit for RV users.

SpaceX is also targeting Sunday, June 19, for another Falcon 9 launch from nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Packed into the rocket's payload fairing will be a communications satellite for Globalstar , an American company that focuses on satellite services like satellite phones, trackers, and more.

That mission is set to take flight between 12:25 a.m. to 12:35 a.m. ET Sunday. The Space Force on Thursday said conditions for that launch should be about 70% "go."

"The late night timing of the primary and backup launch windows will do us some favors, as most of the thunderstorm activity should be over with, leaving nocturnal cloud cover in its wake," forecasters said.

For spectators interested in watching in person, both launches will include northeast trajectories. Neither will include local landings and will instead target drone ships, so don't expect sonic booms.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule .

Contact Emre Kelly at aekelly@floridatoday.com or 321-242-3715. Follow him on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram at @EmreKelly.

Launch Friday, June 17:

  • Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9
  • Mission: 49th batch of Starlink internet satellites
  • Launch Time: Between 10:40 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. ET
  • Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center
  • Trajectory: Northeast
  • Landing: Drone ship
  • Weather: 80% "go"

Visit floridatoday.com/space at 9:30 a.m. ET Friday, June 17, for real-time updates and live video.

Launch Sunday, June 19:

  • Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9
  • Mission: Globalstar communications satellite
  • Launch Time: Between 12:25 a.m. to 12:35 a.m. ET
  • Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
  • Trajectory: Northeast
  • Landing: Drone ship
  • Weather: 70% "go"

Visit floridatoday.com/space at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday, June 18, for real-time updates and live video.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida weather solid for first of two SpaceX weekend launches

Comments / 0

