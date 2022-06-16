New and older fathers: Kids give purpose to being the best a dad can be

Ask anyone why they moved to New Bern and Craven County, and many will tell you one of the reasons is because of how inexpensive it is to live here. However, the area has other advantages — ones that bring the best out of dads when it comes to raising a child, according to at least some fathers interviewed recently.

The community's acceptance of those in the military was a big reason for New Bern resident Travis Oakley and his wife's decision to raise a family here.

"The city embraced us and we thought it would be a great place to raise our kids," Oakley said. "It may not always be the most exciting place, but it is a safe place. There are great folks here and as someone who grew up on the west coast, raising my two kids in a small town I thought was the best choice."

As a former active-duty Marine, Oakley said the military played a role in providing more structure to his parenting style. One of the big things Oakley said he wanted to have when raising his boys was a continuous open line of communication.

Many people have that story of sneaking out to see friends in high school and staying out past curfew. It is a rite of passage for many youth. But if ever the time came where his sons needed him, Oakley said that line of communication was open with no judgment.

"We didn't want to limit anything, we wanted them to try new things but if they ever got into a situation where they needed us, all they had to do was call," Oakley said. "Especially in the teenage years because that's when the kids can steer off the track a little bit."

When asked what type of advice he would give a new or expecting father, Oakley pointed back to the open line of communication.

"Be a communicator with your kids, don't take anything for granted, you can be involved without being intrusive and if you see a change in your child, ask questions," Oakley added. "It's okay to ask, don't be scared to ask the tough questions."

Priorities change for the better

Being a father has its challenges, and when New Bern resident George Coley first discovered he would become a dad, he described the feeling as a "divine intervention that helped him prepare for fatherhood."

"It is very eye-opening and your priorities change overnight," said Coley. "When we were expecting, you start to realize that you have another responsibility other than yourself. You get to the point where you can take care of yourself but having a child makes you think about making better decisions."

Those decisions, he says, have made things better for him and his family. But being a dad is not always easy. The most difficult part for Coley was understanding parts of his future were going to be planned out.

"At first, I just said that I was a dad and that is who I am going to be," Coley said. "And it is a little scary when you've identified as something else your entire life whether it be an entertaining or a funny guy. I'm really happy to be a dad."

Coley said some other places he has lived, like Georgia and Tennessee, they were great places to live at a younger age. Now in his late 30s, Coley said he is glad to be able to put roots down in New Bern.

"I figured if I ever raised a family, it would be in New Bern," Coley said. "It's a retiree-friendly and family-friendly place. It's an ideal place to race a child, you have choices in education, and a good community. I'm very comfortable knowing that my kid is going to grow up in the same town I did."

Expecting dad may get the ultimate Father's Day gift

New Bern resident Matthew Riddle and his wife Heather Riddle are expecting the birth of their first son Robert. As luck would have it, the Riddles have an excellent chance to welcome their son to the world on Father's Day.

This is the couple's first biological child together with Matthew Riddle also helped raise his stepdaughter since she was a toddler. A new challenge awaits, one he says he is ready and excited to begin.

"It's definitely different raising a girl than it is a boy," Matthew Riddle said. "There are new experiences and new things I'll be able to do with him I'm that I'm not necessarily able to do with a girl. We are both excited to have him here."

Currently stationed aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Riddle has earned the rank of Master Sergeant. He also says the military helped shape the structure he tries to instill in his stepdaughter, and one day his son.

Being in the military, Riddle added there were times he missed out on being a dad. Contemplating retirement in a few years, Riddle went on to say he can't wait to be with his family full time, creating memories that will last forever.

"I can't wait to show him how to make mud pies in the back yard and play with hot wheel racing cars, maybe a riverboat gambling trip when he is older," Riddle said. "This is what I look forward to."

