ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

New and older fathers: Kids give purpose to being the best a dad can be

By Trevor Dunnell, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wXgza_0gCV1HzT00

Ask anyone why they moved to New Bern and Craven County, and many will tell you one of the reasons is because of how inexpensive it is to live here. However, the area has other advantages — ones that bring the best out of dads when it comes to raising a child, according to at least some fathers interviewed recently.

The community's acceptance of those in the military was a big reason for New Bern resident Travis Oakley and his wife's decision to raise a family here.

"The city embraced us and we thought it would be a great place to raise our kids," Oakley said. "It may not always be the most exciting place, but it is a safe place. There are great folks here and as someone who grew up on the west coast, raising my two kids in a small town I thought was the best choice."

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: New Bern Sun Journal

As a former active-duty Marine, Oakley said the military played a role in providing more structure to his parenting style. One of the big things Oakley said he wanted to have when raising his boys was a continuous open line of communication.

Many people have that story of sneaking out to see friends in high school and staying out past curfew. It is a rite of passage for many youth. But if ever the time came where his sons needed him, Oakley said that line of communication was open with no judgment.

"We didn't want to limit anything, we wanted them to try new things but if they ever got into a situation where they needed us, all they had to do was call," Oakley said. "Especially in the teenage years because that's when the kids can steer off the track a little bit."

More: With every child, this New Bern foster mom's journey is one of joy, sadness, and strength

More: Trauma-related cases causing increase in need for more foster families in Craven County

When asked what type of advice he would give a new or expecting father, Oakley pointed back to the open line of communication.

"Be a communicator with your kids, don't take anything for granted, you can be involved without being intrusive and if you see a change in your child, ask questions," Oakley added. "It's okay to ask, don't be scared to ask the tough questions."

Priorities change for the better

Being a father has its challenges, and when New Bern resident George Coley first discovered he would become a dad, he described the feeling as a "divine intervention that helped him prepare for fatherhood."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msC8D_0gCV1HzT00

"It is very eye-opening and your priorities change overnight," said Coley. "When we were expecting, you start to realize that you have another responsibility other than yourself. You get to the point where you can take care of yourself but having a child makes you think about making better decisions."

Those decisions, he says, have made things better for him and his family. But being a dad is not always easy. The most difficult part for Coley was understanding parts of his future were going to be planned out.

"At first, I just said that I was a dad and that is who I am going to be," Coley said. "And it is a little scary when you've identified as something else your entire life whether it be an entertaining or a funny guy. I'm really happy to be a dad."

Coley said some other places he has lived, like Georgia and Tennessee, they were great places to live at a younger age. Now in his late 30s, Coley said he is glad to be able to put roots down in New Bern.

"I figured if I ever raised a family, it would be in New Bern," Coley said. "It's a retiree-friendly and family-friendly place. It's an ideal place to race a child, you have choices in education, and a good community. I'm very comfortable knowing that my kid is going to grow up in the same town I did."

Expecting dad may get the ultimate Father's Day gift

New Bern resident Matthew Riddle and his wife Heather Riddle are expecting the birth of their first son Robert. As luck would have it, the Riddles have an excellent chance to welcome their son to the world on Father's Day.

This is the couple's first biological child together with Matthew Riddle also helped raise his stepdaughter since she was a toddler. A new challenge awaits, one he says he is ready and excited to begin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YL6CS_0gCV1HzT00

More: More than 300 homes coming to River Bend? Residents split on potential development

More: Trent Woods: $3 million in amenities looking to keep the town up-to-date

"It's definitely different raising a girl than it is a boy," Matthew Riddle said. "There are new experiences and new things I'll be able to do with him I'm that I'm not necessarily able to do with a girl. We are both excited to have him here."

Currently stationed aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Riddle has earned the rank of Master Sergeant. He also says the military helped shape the structure he tries to instill in his stepdaughter, and one day his son.

Being in the military, Riddle added there were times he missed out on being a dad. Contemplating retirement in a few years, Riddle went on to say he can't wait to be with his family full time, creating memories that will last forever.

"I can't wait to show him how to make mud pies in the back yard and play with hot wheel racing cars, maybe a riverboat gambling trip when he is older," Riddle said. "This is what I look forward to."

Reporter Trevor Dunnell can be reached by email at tdunnell@newbernsj.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: New and older fathers: Kids give purpose to being the best a dad can be

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

God’s unconditional Love imprinted by my father’s

When I was a little girl growing up in Kinston, a pine, hand-carpentered, pie safe stood in our cotton mill kitchen, the single cabinet. Though called a pie safe, its shelves held just our dishes and water and tea glasses; and the two small drawers underneath the four shelves were used for our forks, knives, and spoons, can opener, and ice pick, and we called it, simply, the safe. Pies, and other foods, were stored inside the ice box and above the stovetop in the stove warmers.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

ECU professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An East Carolina University professor and his wife are out of jail after being accused of withholding food from their children. ECU confirms to WITN News that Dr. Joseph Reid is an assistant professor of accounting. He and his wife, 32-year-old Lucreasha Reid, 32, were both...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville organizations come together for good cause

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two local organizations in Jacksonville are coming together to give back.  The Cohen Clinic at Hope For The Warriors is hosting a food and supply drive for Onslow Community Outreach.   The clinic reached out to Onslow Community Outreach to find out what their biggest needs are right now. Some of those […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Raised In A Barn Farm Sunflower Initiative

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - The sunflowers at Raised in A Barn will be open and proceeds will be going to a great cause. Will Boahn, owner of Raised In A Barn Farm is currently in intensive care. Proceeds from sunflower sales and photo ops will go towards his medical expenses.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bern, NC
Education
State
Tennessee State
Craven County, NC
Education
New Bern, NC
Society
City
New Bern, NC
State
Georgia State
Craven County, NC
Society
County
Craven County, NC
WITN

Free Community Event in Kinston on Saturday

Kinston, N.C. (WITN) -A free community event is being held in Kinston for members of the community to enjoy. The even called “Our Community Cares” is taking place Saturday June 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lenoir County Health Department. There will be food, live...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Eenie, Meenie, Miney, Mo ... which cute puppy will you take home?

NEW BERN, Craven County — Two pups whose names bring up childhood memories who were once feral and are still learning are looking for forever families. Officials with the Colonial Capital Humane Society said Eenie, a male, and Miney, a female, were part of a little named Eenie, Meenie, Miney, Moe and Marvin.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#New Bern Sun Journal#Marine
WITN

ECU Health Medical Center Medicine Giveaway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC MedAssist is bringing back the free over-the-counter medicine giveaway. The event will take place on Saturday, June 25. To pick up medicine, visit Bethel Youth Activity Center at 7447 Main Street, Bethel, NC 27812. Over the counter medicine will be available from 9 a.m. to...
BETHEL, NC
WNCT

Onslow County observes Elder Abuse Awareness Day

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County Senior Services wore purple Wednesday to show support for Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Senior citizens participated in a walk to bring attention to the cause. They browsed resources provided by the local health department, Adult Protective Services and community paramedics. Senior Center supervisor Shelley Ashley said physical harm isn’t […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Juneteenth celebrations being held in Eastern Carolina

N.C. (WITN) - Many Juneteenth celebrations are taking place in Eastern Carolina this weekend into Monday of next week. Some have even already begun. Juneteenth, which is a state and federally recognized holiday, is on Sunday, June 19th, but its public holiday date is Monday, June 20th. The holiday commemorates...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
WNCT

Police: 18-year-old threatens to ‘shoot up’ Upstate city hall

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old was arrested Friday afternoon after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Spartanburg City Hall. The Spartanburg Police Department charged Steven Lawrence Henderson, of Greenville, with aggravated breach of peace, unlawful communication and misuse of 911. Officers said they responded to the city hall around noon after Spartanburg County Communications received a […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WITN

Navy commander honored as hero at Big Rock fishing tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament continued Wednesday with fishermen on the hunt for a record-breaking marlin. After five different boats caught blue marlins Monday, boats were greeted by bumpy waters and powerful winds Tuesday, and no marlins were caught. The first, and eventually...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Greenville, other ENC areas to get ARP money

RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that 30 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. Several areas in Eastern North Carolina, including Greenville, Tarboro, Mount Olive and Wallace, will receive the new source of support for rural economic development projects in North […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 16 – 19, 2022

Join International Paper, Craven County Parks and Recreation, and United Way of Coastal Carolina volunteers will be installing a new Born Learning Trail at West Craven Park on Friday, June 17, 2022. Installation will begin at 8:00 a.m. and a Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening will be held at 12:00 p.m. The Born Learning Trail will provide opportunities for learning and interaction for the children and families who use the Park.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County DSS officials encourage residents to be aware, report suspected elder abuse

MOREHEAD CITY — A simple purple ribbon serves as a reminder of the tragic problem of elder abuse. With Wednesday observed as Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Carteret County Department of Social Services Director Jessica Adams, during the Monday meeting of the County Consolidated Human Services board meeting, encouraged residents to be aware and report suspected incidents of elder abuse.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Vanceboro police seeking suspects in store robbery

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Vanceboro police are looking for the suspects who they said broke into a store early Saturday. Police responded to a call at around 1:30 a.m. They said the people in the photos posted to Facebook broke the glass in the front door of EZ-Pass and stole several vape devices and other […]
VANCEBORO, NC
Sun Journal

Sun Journal

1K+
Followers
501
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bern, NC from New Bern Sun Journal.

 http://newbernsj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy