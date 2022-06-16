ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

$400,000 awarded by PIE: Hundreds of guests attend annual luncheon at convention center

By Tina Adkins, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2l1d_0gCV1G6k00

More than 400 people recently attended an event to honor and recognize educators in Craven County Schools.

Partners In Education (PIE) held its 9th annual luncheon June 14 at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center.

The event raises funds used for grants that are awarded throughout the year to teachers for creative and innovative projects in their classrooms. The grants fund materials for technology, science, music, art projects and supplies and books for students.

Curtis Jones, superintendent of Bibb County Schools in Georgia and 2019 National Superintendent of the Year was the keynote speaker.

Jones acknowledged the attendance of not just educators, but employees throughout the Craven County School system including front office staff, maintenance workers, bus drivers and beautification workers, also known as custodians.

"We have everybody here," Jones said. "What it means is you have already figured out that what it means to be successful is more than just you, it takes everybody making it happen."

Members of the New Bern Police Department, Craven County Sheriff's Office, Craven and County School Board were in attendance as well as elected officials, business owners and community leaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgEj4_0gCV1G6k00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KH1H4_0gCV1G6k00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WA16H_0gCV1G6k00

In honor of Jones speaking at the luncheon, the PIE executive committee elected to fund a $3,000 grant in his honor for the 2022-2023 school year.

Darlene Brown, executive director of PIE, was honored by Jones by pinning her with his Victory In Progress pin.  All Bibb County Schools employees are pinned by Jones after completing one year of service with the school system. Jones also spoke at the 2020 Virtual PIE Luncheon, and was brought back this year to speak in person.  He noted that Brown had, "been with him for more than a year."  In addition, he presented her with the Jones 2019 National Superintendent of the Year Challenge Coin for her unwavering service to the Craven County Schools system and its educators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlCOg_0gCV1G6k00

More: Weyerhaeuser awards grants to PIE

More: International Paper Grant awarded through PIE

John C. Bircher III served as emcee of the event and entertained the crowded room with heartfelt accolades and plenty of humor that kept the crowd filled with laughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WdAvd_0gCV1G6k00

Several guests received door and cash prizes donated by local businesses.

Ashley Fillingame of James W. Smith Elementary School received a bonus prize of $500 for selling the most tickets for the luncheon. Additionally, her school also received $500.

PIE awarded over $400,000 through various grants and programs during the 2021-22 school year.

Craven County Partners In Education provides grant funding and special programs to classrooms and schools within the Craven County Schools system. It is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Corporation and donations are tax-deductible.

More: PIE: Where is the largest slice of funds going to local schools?

Since 1989, PIE has been changing the lives of students and families in the community by providing educators with financial resources that enhance and reward innovative approaches to educational excellence.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: $400,000 awarded by PIE: Hundreds of guests attend annual luncheon at convention center

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Free Community Event in Kinston on Saturday

Kinston, N.C. (WITN) -A free community event is being held in Kinston for members of the community to enjoy. The even called “Our Community Cares” is taking place Saturday June 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lenoir County Health Department. There will be food, live...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Juneteenth celebrations being held in Eastern Carolina

N.C. (WITN) - Many Juneteenth celebrations are taking place in Eastern Carolina this weekend into Monday of next week. Some have even already begun. Juneteenth, which is a state and federally recognized holiday, is on Sunday, June 19th, but its public holiday date is Monday, June 20th. The holiday commemorates...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Texas native, former Marine elected SGA president at PCC

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — When Pitt Community College Trustees hold their next official meeting later this summer, they’ll welcome Tahira Gatson to their board as an ex-officio member.    Gatson, who lives in Greenville, is PCC’s new Student Government Association president. She was elected during spring semester to serve as the voice of PCC’s student body […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Education
New Bern, NC
Government
State
Georgia State
Craven County, NC
Government
County
Craven County, NC
Craven County, NC
Education
WNCT

Morehead City announces new fire chief

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C — City Manager Ryan T. Eggleston announced the promotion of Courtney Wade as the new Morehead City Fire-EMS Chief. “I appreciate Chief Wade’s assistance over the past few months as he has served in the interim capacity since Chief Jamie Fulk’s retirement, and Courtney has shown himself to be reliable, professional, and […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville organizations come together for good cause

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two local organizations in Jacksonville are coming together to give back.  The Cohen Clinic at Hope For The Warriors is hosting a food and supply drive for Onslow Community Outreach.   The clinic reached out to Onslow Community Outreach to find out what their biggest needs are right now. Some of those […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU Health Medical Center celebrates Project SEARCH graduates

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Project SEARCH, an educational program offered at ECU Health Medical Center (ECUHMC), is proud to announce eight students recently graduated from the program. Those students are Shaima Bader, Emonni Cannonier, Phabian Chen, Nydarious Johnson, Adrian Lewis, Andre Lewis, Marvin Sanderson and Isaac Soderstrom. Project SEARCH is a one-year internship program for students […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bibb County Schools#The Craven County School#County School Board
WITN

ECU Health Medical Center Medicine Giveaway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC MedAssist is bringing back the free over-the-counter medicine giveaway. The event will take place on Saturday, June 25. To pick up medicine, visit Bethel Youth Activity Center at 7447 Main Street, Bethel, NC 27812. Over the counter medicine will be available from 9 a.m. to...
BETHEL, NC
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 16 – 19, 2022

Join International Paper, Craven County Parks and Recreation, and United Way of Coastal Carolina volunteers will be installing a new Born Learning Trail at West Craven Park on Friday, June 17, 2022. Installation will begin at 8:00 a.m. and a Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening will be held at 12:00 p.m. The Born Learning Trail will provide opportunities for learning and interaction for the children and families who use the Park.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Greenville, other ENC areas to get ARP money

RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that 30 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. Several areas in Eastern North Carolina, including Greenville, Tarboro, Mount Olive and Wallace, will receive the new source of support for rural economic development projects in North […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Former Onslow Co. commissioner dies at age 74

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Delma Collins who served on the Onslow County Board of Commissioners from 2000-2008 and was Chairman for five of those years, passed away at age 74 on June, 15. Onslow County Government posted the notice on its Facebook page of his passing. “It is with great sadness that I share the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Special Education
wcti12.com

ENC 4th of July fireworks canceled after Lenoir County explosion

SWANSBORO, Carteret County — An eastern North Carolina fireworks display has been canceled after last week’s fireworks explosion in Lenoir County. Officials said landowner Randy Herring was burning off a wheat field at a farm on Bulltown Road in LaGrange, which led to the brush fire that ultimately consumed a shipping container with commercial-grade fireworks. It eventually exploded.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Manufacturer company opening new facility in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A cabinet manufacturer is opening a new facility in Eastern Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Design Mode Cabinetry will create 139 new jobs in Duplin County. The company will invest more than $13 million to establish a manufacturing facility in the Town of Warsaw.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

ECU professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An East Carolina University professor and his wife are out of jail after being accused of withholding food from their children. ECU confirms to WITN News that Dr. Joseph Reid is an assistant professor of accounting. He and his wife, 32-year-old Lucreasha Reid, 32, were both...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County DSS officials encourage residents to be aware, report suspected elder abuse

MOREHEAD CITY — A simple purple ribbon serves as a reminder of the tragic problem of elder abuse. With Wednesday observed as Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Carteret County Department of Social Services Director Jessica Adams, during the Monday meeting of the County Consolidated Human Services board meeting, encouraged residents to be aware and report suspected incidents of elder abuse.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret board caps permits for boat ramp use

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted unanimously June 13 to cap the number of permits issued for use of the town boat ramp at the end of Manatee Street at 285 for the period that runs from June 30 through May of 2023. The vote came during the...
CAPE CARTERET, NC
coastalreview.org

Estuarine flounder dealer permits now available

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries on Monday began issuing new permits licensed fish dealers must have to purchase estuarine-caught flounder from fishermen during this year’s commercial southern flounder season, the dates for which have not been announced. Applications for the free, estuarine flounder dealer permit are available...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Sun Journal

Sun Journal

1K+
Followers
501
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bern, NC from New Bern Sun Journal.

 http://newbernsj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy