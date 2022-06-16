ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Quality not quantity: Licking County all-star lines lack numbers, but not talent

By Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
GRANVILLE — In a perfect world, Licking County all-star football coach Wes Schroeder would love to go two-platoon with his offensive and defensive lines.

The locals don't quite have as many as they want in the trenches to pull that off, but one thing is certain. When they line up at 7 p.m. Friday in Tri-Valley's Jack Anderson Stadium against Muskingum Valley in the 40th all-star game, they figure to have enough up front to even the series at 20-20.

"We only have nine linemen total, so we're thin on numbers, but we have tough, hard-nosed kids," said Schroeder, who guided Granville to a 13-1 season and the Division III state semifinals. "They're kids who love football, and they're here because of that. We have kids from a good many schools, and we have size, speed and strength."

Licking can line up with an offensive front of the quick, aggressive Granville duo of Mason Liberti and Bobby Vahalik (both 5-10, 215), with Heath's 6-2, 320-pound Ashton Snedeker at center, flanked by the size of Peary Shilot (6-1, 315) from Licking Heights and Licking Valley's Nathan Romano (6-0, 250).

Heath All-Ohio nose guard Gavin Postelwaite (6-2, 270), who set a school record with 43 tackles for loss, will play primarily on defense, as will Newark's Ka'Mar Davis (6-6, 250), who provides another blocker at tight end. Heath's Carlos Chaney (6-0, 235) and Watkins Memorial's Anthony Knoblauch (6-5, 295) can rotate in on both sides of the ball.

Snedeker relishes getting another chance to play with Postelwaite.

"He's going to ball out, that's for sure," Snedeker said. "I was really praying, that I would get one more game with him."

In addition to one more contest with his Granville crew, Vahalik gets to play with future Ohio Wesleyan teammates Liberti and Dominick Costa of the Blue Aces, along with Johnstown's Austin Jackson. Romano gets one more game with Valley teammates Matthew Labuda and Konner Compton, who will primarily play linebacker.

"My main goal is just to have fun. It's my last high school game," Romano said. "Our line has a good mix, and I think we can handle anything that they throw at us. It (Granville's system) all makes sense."

"We've developed great communication within a short time span," Vahalik said. "Our defensive line is athletic, with guys like Ka'Mar who will play tight end and defensive end. I think we have enough depth, to rotate people in and keep them fresh."

Snedeker is confident the lines will come together for a successful performance on Friday night.

"We're very big, very healthy, and we're ready to roll. We're going to hit, and it's going to be big guys doing big things," he said. "We just need to do our jobs."

Licking County has won two straight games in the series and three of the last four, narrowing Muskingum Valley's lead to 20-19 in one of the longest running all-star games in the state.

On paper, the game will feature a lot of firepower. Licking lines up with Newark Catholic's Cole Canter at quarterback and Granville's Devon Haley at tailback, with guys like Heath's Reece Huber, J.D. Miller of Northridge and Jacob Climer from Licking Heights on the outside. Muskingum has Drew Burkhart, the quarterback of head coach Cam West of Tri-Valley, along with four other quarterbacks, and a great running back in Sheridan's Jason Munyan, whose older brother Jarrett was 2018 Muskingum MVP.

As usual, however, the game will likely come down to line play and defense. Licking likes its chances in those areas.

"I feel good about where we are," Schroeder said. "It's game time, and we have to make it happen," Vahalik said. "I think we will."

All tickets for the game cost $5 and will be sold at the gate, which opens at 6 p.m.

