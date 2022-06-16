Arsenal's Premier League Fixture List In Full: Emirates Stadium The Place To Be In October

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium will host Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City in October.

Arsenal season-ticket holders will witness three huge matches at the Emirates Stadium in October.

The 2022/23 Premier League fixture list was published on Thursday and the opening weekend of the season is set to kick off with a London derby between Crystal Palace and Arsenal on Friday, August 5.

Arsenal have eight EPL games before the season's first international break and they are all against teams that finished below them in the 2021/22 campaign.

But things go up a level in October when three of last season's top four teams visit Arsenal.

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium will host Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City in October IMAGO/Sportimage/Paul Terry

First up in October is a north London derby against fierce rivals Tottenham, followed by a clash with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool a week later.

After a trip to Leeds United, Arsenal then host champions Manchester City in what will be their 12th match of the season.

The Gunners will play just two EPL matches in November - against Wolves and Chelsea - before the domestic season is paused until Boxing Day for the FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal's first game after Qatar 2022 is at home against West Ham.

Wolves come to the Emirates Stadium on the final day of the season.

Arsenal's Premier League Fixture List In Full

05/08/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace (a)

13/08/2022 15:00 Leicester City (h)

20/08/2022 15:00 AFC Bournemouth (a)

27/08/2022 15:00 Fulham (h)

30/08/2022 19:45 Aston Villa (h)

03/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United (a)

10/09/2022 15:00 Everton (h)

17/09/2022 15:00 Brentford (a)

01/10/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

08/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool (h)

15/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United (a)

18/10/2022 19:45 Manchester City (h)

22/10/2022 15:00 Southampton (a)

29/10/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)

05/11/2022 15:00 Chelsea (a)

12/11/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)

26/12/2022 15:00 West Ham United (h)

31/12/2022 15:00 Brighton (a)

02/01/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (h)

14/01/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

21/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United (h)

04/02/2023 15:00 Everton (a)

11/02/2023 15:00 Brentford (h)

18/02/2023 15:00 Aston Villa (a)

25/02/2023 15:00 Leicester City (a)

04/03/2023 15:00 AFC Bournemouth (h)

11/03/2023 15:00 Fulham (a)

18/03/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)

01/04/2023 15:00 Leeds United (h)

08/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool (a)

15/04/2023 15:00 West Ham United (a)

22/04/2023 15:00 Southampton (h)

26/04/2023 20:00 Manchester City (a)

29/04/2023 15:00 Chelsea (h)

06/05/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (a)

13/05/2023 15:00 Brighton (h)

20/05/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)

28/05/2023 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)

Fixtures subject to change once live TV schedule is finalized .