ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal's Premier League Fixture List In Full: Emirates Stadium The Place To Be In October

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmHKI_0gCV1CZq00

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium will host Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City in October.

Arsenal season-ticket holders will witness three huge matches at the Emirates Stadium in October.

The 2022/23 Premier League fixture list was published on Thursday and the opening weekend of the season is set to kick off with a London derby between Crystal Palace and Arsenal on Friday, August 5.

Arsenal have eight EPL games before the season's first international break and they are all against teams that finished below them in the 2021/22 campaign.

But things go up a level in October when three of last season's top four teams visit Arsenal.

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium will host Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City in October

IMAGO/Sportimage/Paul Terry

First up in October is a north London derby against fierce rivals Tottenham, followed by a clash with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool a week later.

After a trip to Leeds United, Arsenal then host champions Manchester City in what will be their 12th match of the season.

The Gunners will play just two EPL matches in November - against Wolves and Chelsea - before the domestic season is paused until Boxing Day for the FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal's first game after Qatar 2022 is at home against West Ham.

Wolves come to the Emirates Stadium on the final day of the season.

Arsenal's Premier League Fixture List In Full

05/08/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace (a)
13/08/2022 15:00 Leicester City (h)
20/08/2022 15:00 AFC Bournemouth (a)
27/08/2022 15:00 Fulham (h)
30/08/2022 19:45 Aston Villa (h)
03/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United (a)
10/09/2022 15:00 Everton (h)
17/09/2022 15:00 Brentford (a)
01/10/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
08/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool (h)
15/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United (a)
18/10/2022 19:45 Manchester City (h)
22/10/2022 15:00 Southampton (a)
29/10/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
05/11/2022 15:00 Chelsea (a)
12/11/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)
26/12/2022 15:00 West Ham United (h)
31/12/2022 15:00 Brighton (a)
02/01/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (h)
14/01/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
21/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United (h)
04/02/2023 15:00 Everton (a)
11/02/2023 15:00 Brentford (h)
18/02/2023 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
25/02/2023 15:00 Leicester City (a)
04/03/2023 15:00 AFC Bournemouth (h)
11/03/2023 15:00 Fulham (a)
18/03/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
01/04/2023 15:00 Leeds United (h)
08/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool (a)
15/04/2023 15:00 West Ham United (a)
22/04/2023 15:00 Southampton (h)
26/04/2023 20:00 Manchester City (a)
29/04/2023 15:00 Chelsea (h)
06/05/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (a)
13/05/2023 15:00 Brighton (h)
20/05/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
28/05/2023 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)

Fixtures subject to change once live TV schedule is finalized .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

'Playing in the Premier League won't be easy': New £30m Arsenal signing Fabio Vieira has made a promise to the Gunners fans that he will 'work, work, work'... as the midfielder speaks out after Porto confirmed the move

New Arsenal signing Fabio Vieira has insisted he will work hard after his £30million plus add-ons deal, although he expects the Premier League to be tough. Portuguese club, Porto, confirmed in a statement that the 22-year-old was leaving to join Arsenal. Vieira, a highly-rated midfielder who recorded a league-high...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

See opening day 2022/23 Premier League fixtures and key dates

Champions Manchester City go travel to West Ham for di opening weekend of di 2022-23 Premier League. Di new campaign get mid-season break to accommodate di World Cup for Qatar. Games no go dey afta di weekend of 12-13 November until 26 December because of di World Cup. Di first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Arsenal#Tottenham#Epl#Imago Sportimage Paul#Afc Bou
Yardbarker

Aston Villa join Tottenham and Newcastle in the race to sign five-time Champions League winner

Aston Villa are keeping an eye on Real Madrid winger and five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale. Bale is out of contract this month and will be leaving Real Madrid on a free transfer. The Welsh winger will be in the hunt for regular game time after falling out of favour at Madrid, after playing a pivotal role in helping Wales qualify for the World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Jack Wilshere urges Arsenal to sign 'experienced' Leeds star Raphinha before rivals Tottenham as the Brazilian forward has shown himself to be 'up for a fight'

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has urged his old club to beat their north-London rivals in the race for Leeds forward Raphinha. The 25-year-old is reportedly set to leave Leeds this summer, and looks likely to be staying in England due to financial struggles at his ideal club Barcelona. Raphinha...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Juventus 'to make a second bid to sign Angel Di Maria' after the Argentine star 'rejected' their first contract offer... with the Italian giants 'concerned' the former Real Madrid winger may instead join Barcelona

Juventus are reportedly ready to make a second bid to sign Angel Di Maria in a last-ditch attempt to beat Barcelona to the Argentine winger. Di Maria is leaving Paris Saint-Germain on a free at the end of his contract following seven seasons with the Ligue 1 club. The 34-year-old...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Everton 2021/22 Season Loan Recap: How Did the Out-on-Loan Blues Get On?

It was a tough old season at Goodison Park. But did any of Everton’s players enjoy success in 2021/22?. I’ve been following the Blues’ eight out-on-loan players this season to keep track of how they’ve doing. There’s been some very interesting progress made and there could well be a first-team opportunity at Everton awaiting three or four of these players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
870
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy