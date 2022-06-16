Three local Vietnam veterans participate in special Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Three veterans of the Vietnam War, of Klines Resort, will participate Saturday in a special Honor Flight to Washington.

Don Boos, Doug Keusch and George Lockway are among the 82 veterans expected to participate. Community members are invited to Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo that evening to welcome the group home. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the veterans arriving around 9 p.m.

“It’s nice they are doing it,” Boos said. “Vietnam veterans never got welcomed home – they were spit on in the airport.”

All three have been to Washington previously, but still are excited about the trip. Keusch wants to see the newer memorials, and Lockway has a couple of names he wants to see on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall.

Boos was drafted into the Army and spent 21 months in Vietnam, primarily working on artillery – tanks and howitzers. They backed up the first cavalry in Phu Bai.

“It wasn’t pretty,” he said. “It was hot and nasty – I lost the bottoms of my feet in the monsoon season.” He experienced three months of temperatures over 140 degrees.

When Boos returned from overseas, he drove truck for 42 years for Meijer Thrifty Acres, logging more than six million miles. He and his wife Barb had three daughters, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Keusch entered the Navy at age 17 and spent four years there. He was a signalman E4 on the USS Passumpsic AO-107. He did three tours of duty on the same ship, and signaled the whole Seventh Fleet.

Returning to the states, Keusch worked at TRW for 33 years building steering linkages for vehicles, and at the auto auction for seven years. He and his wife Inez have two sons and two grandchildren.

Lockway entered the Navy at age 17 and did two tours in Vietnam: one in Da Nang and another on a gunboat in Cam Ranh Bay. He went on to have a two-decade career in the service, spending time in both the Atlantic and the Pacific.

After retiring from the Navy, Lockway drove truck for 20 years, worked at Schoolcraft schools for six years, and at Bethany Reformed Church for four years. He and his wife Norma have two daughters and four grandsons.

He expressed thanks to all the volunteers for Honor Flight – “it’s quite an operation,” he said.

Honor Flights traditionally include veterans from World War II and Korea, but this will be the first all-Vietnam veteran honor flight trip from Michigan—a vision brought to fruition by a diligent teenager.

According to Honor Flight Network, Alice Kraatz of Kalamazoo began fundraising for this special trip when she was 14. Now 17, Kraatz has raised more than $140,000—enough to sponsor the entire plane of veterans traveling to the nation’s capital to experience the memorials built in their honor.

Kraatz proposed the all-Vietnam veteran trip while serving as the Michigan State President of Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) from 2019-20. As part of her state project “To Honor, To Remember,” she sold MIA/POW bracelets to raise money and recruited other youth organizations to join her campaign by collecting bottles and cans, hosting yard sales, and asking for sponsorships.

The trip, named “C.A.R. Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight,” will take the veterans to Arlington National Cemetery to participate in a wreath-laying, then to the National Mall to visit the memorials honoring those who served. The veterans will receive the Vietnam War Commemorative Pin during a special pinning ceremony at 2:50 p.m. at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Trip organizers also have special plans to give the veterans the proper homecoming that so many in their generation never received.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Three local Vietnam veterans participate in special Honor Flight to Washington D.C.