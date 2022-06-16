ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Joseph County considers purchase of former Three Rivers Public Library

By Jef Rietsma
 6 days ago

St. Joseph County is making a bid to purchase the former Three Rivers Public Library.

During Tuesday’s executive committee meeting, county administrator Teresa Doehring relayed that she and commissioner Jared Hoffmaster attended last week’s Three Rivers City Commission meeting to discuss the potential acquisition.

Doehring said the county is interested in using the building for Family Court and its associated services.

“The commission chose to move forward with our offer,” she said. “Now what happens is on their June 21 meeting, it will remain on file for 30 days for (public) comment, then after that 30 days, they would formally vote to accept the offer.”

The county’s offer is $175,000.

In the meantime, Doehring said she is working closely with Three Rivers City Manager Joe Bippus to complete paperwork and other related matters so the county can execute its plan immediately after the proposed sale is potentially approved next month.

Doehring said the county’s plan is to relocate the juvenile division of Family Court. In addition, the facility would allow the county to move Probate Court, Friend of the Court and their associated services to the former library and Commission on Aging site, which was abandoned two years ago.

The departments oversee matters such as child support and child custody issues, juvenile delinquency, adoptions, guardianship and abuse/neglect situations.

County officials estimate the plan to remodel the interior to fulfill their needs could cost as much as $4.5 million.

