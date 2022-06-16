Ridgewood Schools Board of Education meeting notes

WEST LAFAYETTE — Ridgewood Local Schools Board of Education recently met in regular session to conduct routine business of the district.

Resident Ed Chapdelaine of West Lafayette addressed the board regarding school security. Mayor Stephen Bordenkircher and West Lafayette Police Chief Chris Walters were also present and involved in a discussion regarding possibly hiring a resource officer for the district. Details are to be presented and discussed further.

A donation of $200 from Maggie Mizer for the Ridgewood FFA was received for May. A trip by the FFA from July 11 to 18 to Washington D.C. was also approved.

Administrative contracts were approved for Joanna Seek and Shirly Smith for three years and Todd Stoffer for one year.

Cale Roberts and Memphis Cutshall will be summer workers. Kimberly Dillon and Jane Jones were approved as classified subs for the coming school year. Cathy Cutshall was moved from a second shift custodian at the middle school to the elementary school. Susie Blackstone will work as a second shift custodian at the middle school.

Service extensions were given of 10 days each to middle school guidance counselor Leslie Dulgar, band director John Lindig, speech therapist Jamie Davis and home economics teacher Jill Bryan, and 60 days for vocational agriculture teachers Sue Davis and Logan Pyers and 20 days for high school guidance counselor Stacy Ionna.

The district is seeking sealed bids for fuel for the coming school year and the sale of a 2001 Bluebird bus. The administrative/director salary schedule was approved for July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025. Resolutions were approved for blended learning and the Accelerated Appalachian School Building Assistance Program for the coming school year.

The next regular board meeting will be at 8 a.m. June 30 at the administrative building, 301 Oak St., West Lafayette.

