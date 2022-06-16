ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Midwest Falconry hopes to help next generation of falconers take flight

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUuBZ_0gCV0oxX00

COSHOCTON — Teaching the importance of conservation to the next generation was the main focus of two programs by Midwest Falconry recently at Clary Gardens.

The organization, formerly known as Miami Valley Falconry, was last in Coshocton in 2019. Hawks, falcons and owls were showcased by Doug and Becky Geiger and Adam McGuire. Information on the species was given and questions were taken from the audience. Youth could prove what they learned from the presentation to win a button.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QVhE_0gCV0oxX00

Falconry dates back more than 4,000 years and was often considered the sport of royalty. It's focused on training birds of prey to hunt wild animals in nature such as squirrels, rabbits and more. While those of Midwest Falconry train and use birds for hunting, their presentations are for other purposes.

Adam said when he and Doug started the program about six years ago outside Cincinnati, they worked with Xavier University. Now they do a lot of ornithology classes, team building exercises, schools, nursing homes and special events, such as renaissance festivals.

"I had a falconer come to my school when I was in fourth grade and I said 'one day I'm going to do that,'" Adam said. "We know we're not going to reach a whole crowd of a hundred kids, but it's the few you do reach that become the next conservationists for life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7dZB_0gCV0oxX00

Becky said their primary focus is conservation, education and encouraging people to pursue falconry. That all starts with children and their programs have a lot of traditional values parents are still looking to introduce, she said.

"Education is where it's at and that's where I think we can affect the most change through the kids," Becky said. "It's so they can enjoy all the wildlife and species you and I grew up enjoying. It also teaches them to get out of the house and out into the nature, to stop living inside staring at a screen."

Jandi Adams, director of Clary Gardens, said bringing the birds of prey demonstration back made sense as the theme of their summer youth program is celebrating 25 years of Harry Potter and owls are a big part of the magic novels and films.

"You think about these big birds and how really fun it is to see them out in the wild flying overhead, but you never get to see them up close and personal," Jandi said. "You get a whole different perspective of what these birds look like."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47A56Y_0gCV0oxX00

Adam said they not only love the natural outdoor amphitheater Clary Gardens has, but the positive nature of Coshocton residents.

"It seems they're very appreciative of our presence and bringing the birds. It makes it worth it," he said. "It's a very welcoming place to be."

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Midwest Falconry hopes to help next generation of falconers take flight

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

First Annual Zane’s Trace Kayak Race

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Pea Ohana, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and The Barn have partnered together to host the First Annual Zane’s Trace Commemoration Kayak Race and Float Day. There will also be an opportunity to enjoy some of the experiences Pea Ohana offers. The day kicks off at...
ZANESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Inkcarceration announces exclusive camper entertainment & unique food offerings for July 15-17 event

MANSFIELD — Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents have announced additional onsite entertainment and unique food offerings for the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, which returns for its fourth year July 15, 16 & 17 on the historic grounds of The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption).
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Coshocton, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
moderncampground.com

Long Lake Park Campground on the Market for New Owner

Looking for a property to own? Long Lake Park Campground, a Lakeville, Ohio RV campground with beautiful water views, is up for sale. In a LinkedIn post, commercial real estate broker Glenn Esterson said that those interested can submit their offers until June 30. As per a listing on Esterson...
LAKEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zane Trace Commemoration Kicks off with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zane Trace Commemoration kicked off this morning at Putnam’s Landing with the official inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony. This year marks the 225th anniversary of the city of Zanesville, promoting the return of the Annual Zane’s Trace Commemoration celebration. The Original Zane’s Trace Commemoration began...
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
richlandsource.com

ODNR announces closures in Richland, Ashland and Morrow counties due to storms

Several trails and recreation areas in Ashland, Morrow, and Richland counties will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by recent storms, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “In order to protect the safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing areas that were damaged by...
ASHLAND, OH
whbc.com

News On Fulton Road Pedestrian Tunnel

Pam Cook is joined by Justin Chesnic of ODOT to talk about the latest in Stark County traffic construction. Many have waited for a time frame on the beginning of the Fulton Road Pedestrian Tunnel. Take a listen for news on that project and others. Tune in every Friday at 7:10 to hear from Justin on what’s happening in Stark County.
STARK COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland County Land Bank acquires vacant lots at Cinnamon Lake

ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Land Bank voted Friday to acquire two vacant lots in Cinnamon Lake in which buyers have expressed interest. Cinnamon Lake has a large number of vacant lots due to children inheriting land they do not want, plans falling through, and people leaving because of increased water taxes and fees, members of the land bank said during their meeting.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ycitynews.com

Old Newark Road closed for reconstruction

A popular route used by motorists to circumvent closed streets, due to the reconstruction of I-70 through Zanesville, will now also be closed to traffic. The closure is necessary for work to be done on the overpass above Old Newark Road, on the west side of the city, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Wild Birds#Falconer#Xavier University#Renaissance
wtuz.com

New Phila Provides Sinkhole Update

Nick McWilliams reporting – Following a sinkhole that appeared on Second Street Northeast over two weeks ago, New Philadelphia officials have provided an update. Work and planning has been ongoing to secure the roadway and build it back up, after the sizable hole developed due to a failing storm-sewer manhole.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WTRF

Gas line issue closes Mall Road, I-70 exits in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A gas line problem earlier Thursday afternoon led to Mall Road in St. Clairsville being closed. Erica Chronaberry, Communication Specialist for Columbia Gas of Ohio says a third-party contractor hit a gas line, making it necessary for officials to close Mall Road at Bob Evans.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
richlandsource.com

Richland County tornado on Monday night came with no warning

MANSFIELD -- Tornado warning sirens didn't blare in Richland County late Monday night because the National Weather Service office in Cleveland didn't issue a tornado warning. There was not even a tornado watch posted by the weather service as the first of two powerful storms approached north central Ohio on Monday night, spawning an F1 tornado in southeast Richland County at 11:33 p.m.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

1K+
Followers
706
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy