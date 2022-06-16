'He was one of the building blocks for me' - Roger Clemens credits Rich Gedman for helping steer shining career

WORCESTER — Ask Rich Gedman if he deserves all the attention and accolades he’s received during his baseball career, especially the last two seasons as the WooSox hitting coach, the Red Sox Hall of Famer will humbly decline.

Fact is he does deserve all of it.

Gedman is one of the most respected members of the organization’s family and that was on display during his Red Sox Hall of Fame induction two weeks ago at Fenway Park.

The WooSox celebrated Gedman Wednesday night at Polar Park and handed out 5,000 bobbleheads with his liking to fans.

When Roger Clemens found out the WooSox were honoring his longtime batterymate, the former Red Sox pitcher wanted to add his thoughts about his good friend.

“He was one of the building blocks for me in my career,” Clemens said. “He was a massive stepping stone for my career. We had a wonderful working relationship, and he’s super honest about what we were doing and what he sees, so I’m sure that translates to the players he’s working with on the hitting side (in Worcester). He’s seen a lot of players, and he’s seen a lot of baseball, so he is an encyclopedia of knowledge of what’s going on.”

The two will be forever linked by Clemens’ 20-strikeout game against the Seattle Mariners April 29, 1986, at Fenway Park. While it was a record-setting night, it means more to both of them than only strikeouts.

“I’m more connected to the person than the moment,” Gedman said. “It created a bond that set up the next five, or six years for me. We were connected with that, and you play for your teammates. The things you remember most are the friendships you make in this game.”

Gedman explains it simply as two guys just trying to help the Red Sox win a game. They didn’t know a record was about to be broken. The pitcher and catcher were focused on the fact the team trailed by a run and were trying to figure out a way to win.

The Mariners held a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning. The Red Sox’ Dwight Evans delivered a three-run homer in the home half, and Clemens did the rest and added another four strikeouts in the final two innings en route to a 3-1 win.

“We really worked well together,” Gedman said. “There was an ultimate respect for each other. He was taking us to a place that we wanted to go and hadn’t experienced. He made everyone around him better.”

Gedman knew there was something special about then-23-year-old pitcher.

“He had a power arm, great control and a desire to win probably second-to-none, like anyone who is really driven to be great,” Gedman said. “It was one of those special days that you never think you’re going to see them until they happen.”

Clemens started the 1986 season with a 4-0 record, which included the 20-strikeout game. In fact, Clemens boasted a 14-0 record before he lost his first game of that season on July 2.

As dominant as he was, Clemens still credits Gedman with guidance and advice that led to success.

“Geddy’s kind of soft-spoken, but confident, and he was able to give me information in between innings when I would ask him for that information on my pitches and what we were doing,” Clemens said.

It was routine for Gedman to catch Clemens’ final 20 warmup pitches in the bullpen before every start. It was a good way for the catcher to get a sense of the pitcher’s mindset about the upcoming start.

“He could tell when I wasn’t up to speed, or quite on, and when we walked out of the bullpen and took our stroll across the field, he had that calm nature,” Clemens recalled

Gedman had the ability to always say the right thing to settle down the future seven-time Cy Young winner.

“He would say, ‘I’m not too worried about what’s going (in the bullpen) because once you get on the mound, and you’re in front of the crowd, you always seem to get going.’ He would always remind me of that,” Clemens said.

Clemens admitted he would feed off Gedman’s mannerisms and body language.

“He had great hands and called a confident game,” Clemens said of his batterymate.

They both vividly recall the night of April 29, 1986, like it happened recently. Gedman remembers the swings and misses, along with zero walks issued by Clemens.

Clemens remembers Gedman framed some very tough two-seam fastballs, and the sliders that were called strikes. Clemens’ curveball was his fourth best pitch that night, so Gedman rarely called for it.

“He was great behind the plate. He gave a great target, and that’s what I looked for in all my guys who were back there,” Clemens said.

Clemens credited Gedman for his ability to stand low in the crouch in order for the umpire to see the entire plate. In those days, most umpires would set up over a catcher’s right, or left shoulder, which would create a blind spot.

“He would get down low and always give them a good look,” Clemens said.

Once again, Gedman downplayed the compliments.

“I was trying to be the best catcher I could be,” he said. “I just tried to present balls the best ways I could. I tried to keep balls on the plate the best way I could. I wasn’t special, I just played with special guys.”

After the game, Clemens, Gedman, pitching coach Bill Fischer along with a few other players remained in the clubhouse and celebrated the accomplishment. Gedman and Evans presented Clemens with the catcher’s mitt and bat, respectively, to keep. Clemens eventually donated the items to the Hall of Fame.

Fellow Red Sox pitcher Bruce Hurst coined Clemens’ nickname “Rocket” that night, but Gedman will always call Clemens “Texas.” He also remembers Gedman telling him in the clubhouse after the game, “Texas, you just changed your life and everyone else’s.”

“He had a big part of that, and it was a great moment,” Clemens said.

A documentary is in the works to celebrate Clemens’ two 20-strikeout games that’s slated to be called “Punching 20.”

Every year on the anniversary of the first 20-strikeout game, the two will either talk on the phone, or text one another.

“Every morning my phone starts blowing up with voicemails or texts, and as soon as I get the first one that recognizes it’s April 29, I send out a text to Geddy, ‘I couldn’t have done it without you.’”

Leading up to Rich Gedman Bobblehead Night, the players and field staff had some fun with it. However, everyone understands what Gedman means to the Red Sox organization and this community.

“I really can’t put that into words,” WooSox manager Chad Tracy said. “Geddy’s Geddy. He commands presence, and his presence is felt. He’s a Red Sox Hall of Famer, and he deserves everything he gets because he put in a heck of a career to get the accolades and recognition.”

When the WooSox hired Tracy in December, he admitted Gedman always has been one of his family’s all-time favorite players.

“I can’t say enough about how grateful I am to have him around,” Tracy said. “And, thanks for reminding me because I have to get an autographed bobblehead.”

Gedman understands his career has come full circle since his days growing up on Lafayette Street. He says he tries not to get too full of himself, but is grateful for the organization and what it has provided for him.

“I don’t consider myself that special. I don’t know how to explain it. I’m appreciative, but I get embarrassed every time my name is mentioned,” Gedman said.

Clemens is planning a trip to Worcester at some point this season to visit with Gedman and check out the new ballpark and facilities, which is completely different from their Triple-A careers with the Pawtucket Red Sox.

When Clemens does arrive at Polar Park, he’ll get a first-hand look what Gedman means to Worcester.

“I’ve never been the star. I’ve always been a nice complement,” Gedman said. “It’s really cool.”

His humble and grace is nearly unmatched in the game. Even if Gedman disagrees with that notion, at least his bobblehead would agree.

Gedman has experienced some incredible moments during his career, and even though Wednesday was a bit tame, he doesn’t take any of them for granted.

“As I’ve gotten older, they mean a whole lot more, because it’s history,” Gedman said of Clemens’ 20-strikeout game. “It’s something that’s held up for a long time, which makes it that much more special.”

