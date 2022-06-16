ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Killed After Getting Hit By Several Vehicles Along I-40

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
A man is dead after being run over my multiple cars on I-40. The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near I-40 and Morgan in the Yukon area.

According to troopers, a pedestrian was walking on the highway and died after being hit by at least two vehicles.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Russell Pickett.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the cars were traveling eastbound on I-40 at the time of the incident.

They say Pickett walked out into the lane of traffic, running into the side of the first vehicle.

He fell to the ground and then a second car struck him.

Pickett was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

OHP says it doesn't appear that the drivers were impaired at all during the time of the accident.

At this time, they believe the cause of the accident was pedestrian action.

