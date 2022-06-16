ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Abortion, Ukraine, heatwave: Down in Alabama

By Ike Morgan
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Montgomery’s high on Wednesday tied an old, old record. A hundred degrees was recorded in the state capital, tying the June 15 record from 1875 -- the year Pattie...

AL.com

‘Shockwaves’: Alabama, U.S. see increase in shootings with multiple victims

The church shooting in Vestavia Hills is the latest instance of increasing gun violence in Alabama, already one of the most violent states in America. Thursday night’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is the second Alabama shooting to leave at least three people dead so far this year. Gun violence with multiple casualties is on the rise in Alabama and in the United States, according to federal experts.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Tereshia Huffman, Alabama House of Representatives District 56

Political experience: Member, Birmingham Water Works board; field organizer for Mayor Randall Woodfin’s 2021 campaign. Professional experience: Previous community organizer for House District 60. Worked in the office of Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, including in human resources and in human services; managed a streetcar project, worked on time-saving and information technology programs, secured funding for 350,000 meals for children during the summer. Worked in the office of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, where she led projects on water infrastructure and blight removal and started an urban garden food project. Worked in a child advocacy center, REV and KHA consulting. Has worked for Birmingham Promise as a student outreach coordinator since October.
AL.com

Herschel Walker says he ‘never denied’ having 4 children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said Saturday that he “never denied” the existence of children he hadn’t publicly disclosed before, telling conservative Christians that his kids “knew the truth.”. Speaking before a friendly audience at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s...
alabamanews.net

Black Women Face Off in Democratic Runoff for Governor

The primary runoff election is only days away. Today — we preview the Democratic race for governor. Both candidates in the race — are African-American women. One wants to reconstruct Alabama — while the other wants to build Dr. King’s Beloved Community. Birmingham educator Yolanda Flowers...
AL.com

It’s not the heat, Alabama. It’s the futility

We got the Alabama hot summer, high utility rates, inflation, crazy high gas prices, gun violence, COVID Russia Bear market blues. It’s a global thing, for the most part. The whole world is reeling and feeling the heat of crazy high gas prices and inflation. The gun violence? That’s just us. Hang in there, y’all. Don’t give up hope.
wtvy.com

Alabama mother fed up with barrage of bats

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Daleville apartment complex is dealing with numerous bats flying around one particular building in the complex, from sundown until sunup. Residents at Deerfield Apartments are pleading for help. “It’s been going on for two years now,” Kiara Blanks, resident, said. Blanks tells News...
WAFF

Where does Alabama stand in the pandemic now?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 cases are creeping back up in our state. The positivity rate back in the double-digits at 19.7%. The test positivity rate is slightly higher in Jefferson County. If you look at ADPH’s COVID dashboard, you’ll see it stands at 22.8% meaning about two out...
WKRG News 5

Alabama online state auction underway until June 22

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vehicles, electronics, furniture and a surplus of other items make up the lots for bid in the next Alabama surplus property auction starting Thursday, June 16, according to a news release from The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. ADECA is partnering with GovDeals.com beginning […]
AL.com

Georgia earthquake Saturday felt across broad region

STILLMORE, Ga. — The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in years was felt across a broad region when it struck just after 4 a.m. Saturday. The 3.9 magnitude tremor was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. But people reported shaking across much of Georgia and South Carolina, including in Atlanta and Columbia, South Carolina.
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama in 60 seconds: Waterfalls

With all due respect to TLC, maybe chasing waterfalls is a good thing to do during blazing Alabama summers. Here is a minute’s worth of some of Alabama’s best waterfalls to cool you down and provide a little Zen until you can visit in person. Alabama waterfalls in...
WSFA

One-third of Alabama student loan borrowers could have debt erased

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For Alabama borrowers, 33.4% of the state population with debt, or around 199,000 people, could see their student loans completely vanish. With nearly $1.75 trillion collectively owed by all borrowers in the United States according to Forbes, it’s one of the biggest regular issues for those that are actively gaining a degree or have already obtained one.
AL.com

AL.com

