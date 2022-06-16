Bucks County Expansion Enables Supermarket Chain to Continue Taking Giant Competitive Steps

Image via PennLive.com at YouTube.

Marty, Giant's wandering robot, will start roaming the aisles of a new store in Richboro this July.

The Giant Company — corporate brand steward of the supermarket chain — shows no signs of giving up in the area food retail battle. Despite local competition from Wegmans, ACME, Lidl, Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and others, its expansion plans continue. Supermarket News carted an announcement of a new location in Bucks County.

The corporation, based in Carlisle, Pa., has announced a nearly 50,000 sq. ft. new store in Richboro, at 1025 Second St. Pike. That store is expected to welcome its first shoppers on July 1.

The Bucks County Giant will feature signature departments: produce, meat, seafood, and bakery. It will also have specialty items such fresh sushi, a hot-food section with smoked meats, specialty cheeses, artisan bread, and a beer and wine eatery with adult-beverage slushies.

“As a company, we are committed to helping connect families over a meal by offering convenient, time-saving and fresh meal solutions, whether in-store or online,” Manuel Haro, divisional vice president of Greater Philadelphia for The Giant Company, said in a statement.

“Our new … Richboro [store reinforces] that commitment to our customers while also continuing our growth strategy.”

