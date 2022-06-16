ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Expansion Enables Supermarket Chain to Continue Taking Giant Competitive Steps

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePO6D_0gCUzlFD00
Image via PennLive.com at YouTube.

Marty, Giant's wandering robot, will start roaming the aisles of a new store in Richboro this July.

The Giant Company — corporate brand steward of the supermarket chain — shows no signs of giving up in the area food retail battle. Despite local competition from Wegmans, ACME, Lidl, Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and others, its expansion plans continue. Supermarket News carted an announcement of a new location in Bucks County.

The corporation, based in Carlisle, Pa., has announced a nearly 50,000 sq. ft. new store in Richboro, at 1025 Second St. Pike. That store is expected to welcome its first shoppers on July 1.

The Bucks County Giant will feature signature departments: produce, meat, seafood, and bakery. It will also have specialty items such fresh sushi, a hot-food section with smoked meats, specialty cheeses, artisan bread, and a beer and wine eatery with adult-beverage slushies.

“As a company, we are committed to helping connect families over a meal by offering convenient, time-saving and fresh meal solutions, whether in-store or online,” Manuel Haro, divisional vice president of Greater Philadelphia for The Giant Company, said in a statement.

“Our new … Richboro [store reinforces] that commitment to our customers while also continuing our growth strategy.”

More on Bucks County’s new Giant is at Supermarket News.

Comments / 1

Related
buckscountyherald.com

Sephora at Kohl’s opens in Doylestown

Three Kohl’s stores, including the one located in Doylestown, celebrate the grand opening of Sephora at Kohl’s today. The Doylestown store is located at 1745 S. Easton Road. The other two grand openings are in Westhampton, N.J., and Newark, Del. The stores are three of 400 Sephora at Kohl’s store openings planned nationwide this year.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richboro, PA
City
Acme, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Bucks County, PA
Government
Bucks County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

‘Investing in Infrastructure’ Event Discusses Area Transportation and Maximizing Federal Funds for It

A recent conference in Phila. discussed ongoing funding for infrastructure, including that associated with SEPTA. Leaders from some of the largest transportation and planning agencies in the region gathered at the Investing in Infrastructure event. There, they discussed the future of transportation in the region and how best to capitalize on the $1 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Ryan Mulligan tuned into their thinking for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Warrington, Warminster May Become the Safe-Drinking Water Standard for Communities Nationwide

Last week, an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advisory revised the level of harmful PFAS substances — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — by which drinking-water is evaluated. As communities nationwide now face stricter standards, they seek the guidance of early adopters that include Warrington and Warminster. Chris Ullery dipped into the details in the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

Workers at big three beer distributors in the Philadelphia region go on strike, which will impact inventory at your local restaurants and neighborhood beer store

Workers at Origlio, Muller, and Penn, which are the big three distributors of beer in the Philadelphia region, have gone on strike. The workers, members of the Teamsters Local 380, voted 308-40 on June 18th to reject a proposed contract from management according to a post on the local’s Facebook page. A member of the union we messaged shared that this is the first time the local has held a strike.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Haro
BUCKSCO.Today

Perkasie Farm Holds Al Fresco Meal That Leaves Diners with Nothing to Beef About

Dinner in the Fields is a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience in Perkasie. When most diners opt for a farm-to-table experience, they’re quite familiar with the table. After all, they’re sitting at it. But the farm part may be less immediate. Except in Perkasie, where Tussock Sedge Farm serves Dinner in the Fields. In an open-air atmosphere that its name aptly describes, the source of the edibles are directly in sight. The Bucks County Foodshed Alliance covered the culinary adventure.
PERKASIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

High-density apartment complex, warehouse among potential Bethlehem Twp. projects

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The flow of land development projects in Bethlehem Township doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Planning Director Amanda Raudenbush presented her monthly report to the township's board of commissioners Monday night, revealing several pre-application meetings held with developers. One of those discussions involved...
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Foods#Sushi#Bread#The Giant Company#Wegmans#Amazon Fresh#Supermarket News#The Bucks County Giant#Greater Philadelphia
Hampton Times

Davis announces $1.1 million in funding

State Rep. Tina Davis is applauding the approval of more than $1.1 million in funding for numerous organizations to provide much-needed programs and services throughout the county. “Our state and national economy suffered greatly in the months and years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while there have...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
365traveler.com

19 FUN THINGS TO DO IN ALLENTOWN PA (& LEHIGH VALLEY)

Allentown, PA, located in the Lehigh Valley, is known for its historical importance and award-winning park system, including water attractions, live entertainment, and shows. Founded in 1762 as a small farming village, it is now the 3rd largest city in the state of Pennsylvania. Throughout its history, Allentown played a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
BUCKSCO.Today

Co-Owner of Blue Moon Acres, Buckingham ‘Always Liked the Idea of Growing What We Eat’

Jim and Kathy Lyons of Blue Moon Acres, a Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce member.Image via Dave Norton at River Towns. When Jim and Kathy Lyons started their Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) business in 1992, it was just a seed: one acre and 20 members. It’s now the go-to crop supplier for more than 300 Big Apple accounts. Kendra Lee Thatcher, of River Towns Magazine, reported the flourishing of Blue Moon Acres, a Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce member.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Your Favorite Beer May Be Hard To Find In Philly Region As Teamsters Local 830 Striking For Better Wages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia are on strike. Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent Sunday on the picket lines. They are demanding better wages. They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties and on Saturday, voted 308-to-40 to go on strike.  “The hardworking members of Teamsters Local 830 have had enough. The last contract proposal put forth by the Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association was, quite frankly, insulting,” Teamsters Local...
Main Line Media News

Where’s our homeowner property tax relief? (opinion)

Pennsylvania homeowners, get ready. This year’s school property tax bill is about to hit your mailbox. And, once again, it most likely includes yet another increase in your property tax — compliments of our Republican-run General Assembly’s failure to adequately fund our schools or take any action to provide for meaningful property tax relief.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

Two Bucks County Sleepaway Camps Seek to Kindle a Sense of Normalcy for Summer 2022

Staff at Camp Galil, Ottsville, check the onsite ropes course.Image via Jessica Griffin at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Once upon a time, sending a child to a Bucks County sleepaway camp meant only the threat of homesickness, poison ivy, or sunburn. In 2019, however, COVID struck more fear into campers than a hockey-masked maniac in the woods. However, for 2022 — as reported by Erin McCarthy for The Philadelphia Inquirer — things are firing up to be rather normal.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy