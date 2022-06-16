ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Pa. Lottery to New Bucks County Millionaire: ‘Come on Down!’

By Dan Weckerly
 3 days ago
Image via Pennsylvania Lottery.

A lucky Bucks County winner has scratched his or her way to a whole new life.

A $20 investment in a Price Is Right–themed lottery ticket has paid off handsomely to its Sellersville buyer. He or she is walking away with a million dollars, as reported by John Misinco at The Morning Call.

The seller was Jashan Convenience on North Main Street, also in Sellersville. Its owner will receive $5,000 just for vending the winning card.

The game, inspired by the long-running CBS game show, presents players with 20 chances per card to match one of seven predetermined numbers. A pair of duplicates yields the scratch-off prize revealed.

Including $1,000.000.

Bucks County and its surrounding communities has been on something of a lottery streak lately. Recent big winners have included:

  • A $5 million Million Money Maker scratch-off in Bensalem
  • A $2 million Powerball ticket in Warrington
  • A $250,000 Powerball ticket in Warminster
  • A $128,000 Treasure Hunt ticket in Whitehall Township

More on this story is at The Morning Call.

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Horsham, PA

Horsham is a little town in Pennsylvania filled with incredible adventures. Founded in 1717, the township is one of Montgomery County's earliest municipalities. Beautiful parks, intriguing museums, and thrilling experiences abound in this little Pennsylvania town packed with fun and exciting activities. Likewise, downtown is bustling with events and tourist...
HORSHAM, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Two Bucks County Dairy Farms Gain State Protection from Development

Two Bucks County dairy farms have gained permanent protection from development, thanks to an investment from the state.Image via Frizi at iStock,. Two Bucks County dairy farms received an investment of nearly $200,000 from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The funds are meant to ensure that these agribusinesses remain viable and not someday evolve into residential development.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1M sold at Bucks store

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - A scratch-off ticket sold at a Bucks County convenience store is now worth $1 million. The winning ticket was sold at Jashan Convenience, part of a gas station at 396 N. Main Street in Sellersville, said the Pennsylvania Lottery. It was part of "The Price Is Right"...
SELLERSVILLE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

For Father’s Day, Roll into One of Bucks County’s Best Cigar Shops

Bucks County's supply of cigar shops have plenty of Father's Day gift options. For area dads who enjoy the relaxation and luxury associated with a primo cigar, tomorrow’s Father’s Day is an apt time to light up his eyes. A gift from one of Bucks County’s prime cigar shops — or perhaps just the presentation of a day to enjoy the onsite experience personally — can remind him how special he really is.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

U.S. 1 Continuous Lane Closures Next Weekend in Bucks County

MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — Travel restrictions are planned next weekend on U.S. 1 and Old Lincoln Highway in Middletown township, Bucks County, for bridge beam erection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedule and locations are:. A continuous single lane pattern will be in place on...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lottery ticket worth almost $900K sold in Lycoming County

JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery player is $862,803 richer after winning on a Fast Play ticket. According to the PA Lottery, a winning Fast Play ticket was sold at the Dandy Mini Mart on State Route 287 in Jersey Shore. The store will also receive a $5,000 for selling the ticket. […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Adventure Grove Hopes to Follow ‘QuiNBy’ Success

QUAKERTOWN PA – After three years of planning and construction, the Bucks County borough of Quakertown succeeded Friday (June 17, 2022) in opening QuiNBy’s Playground, an inclusive play experience for children of all ages and abilities. An effort to establish a similar playground in the Pottsgrove area, called Adventure Grove, is “moving right along in our progress to the finish,” its website says.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

