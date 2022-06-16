ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Penn Community Bank’s Concert Season Recalls Iconic Sounds and Styles of Summers Past

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ty4uu_0gCUzV4T00
Image via Beatlemania Now.

You'd swear from the look and the sound that these lads were musical Liverpudlians.

Wednesdays. The midpoint of the workweek. Sure, Mondays and Tuesdays are in the rear-view mirror. But Thursdays and Fridays still loom. For locals needing a mid-week break the Penn Community Bank Amphitheater in Bensalem has a summer 2022 schedule of entertaining evenings — all Wednesdays — that provide the perfect bridge to the weekend.

This year’s lineup for June–August is:

DatePerformerStyle

June 22Sensational Soul Cruisers60s, 70s, 80s, Soul, R&B, Motown, Disco

June 29Philadelphia FreedomElton John

July 6Bad AnimalsHeart

July 13Beatlemania NowFab Five

July 20LegacyParty band

July 27Desert HighwayEagles

August 3Sail OnBeach Boys

August 10Bob Lougheed and the Memphis MafiaElvis Presley

August 17Triple Rail TurnModern country

August 24Double VisionForeigner

August 31Tramps Like UsBruce Springsteen

These evenings out are not only entertaining, they’re economical. Tickets for residents (and seniors) are only $5. Nonresidents of Bucks County are charged $10.

All performances begin at 7 p.m. at the Penn Community Bank Amphitheater, 2400 Byberry Road, Bensalem.

More information is online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timespub.com

Neshaminy Manor residents treated to performance by Uptown String Band

Residents of Neshaminy Manor in Warrington were treated to a surprise performance by the Uptown String Band, Bucks County’s only Mummers organization, on May 9th, thanks to local nonprofit Twilight Wish Foundation. The seniors, who were decked out in Mardi Gras beads, thoroughly enjoyed the performance and were dancing in their seats!
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

For Sale: This $1.1 Million Home in Ewing NJ Is Over 100 Years Old

It's not everyday a city like Ewing NJ gets recognized by a major national news publication, but this house is both luxurious and old enough to have gotten some attention!. Welcome to 1070 River, Ewing NJ! This historic 4,723 sq. ft. house is over a century old, with room for everyone within its spacious 7 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms! It's just gone on the market for $1.1 million.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Bensalem Township, PA
Bensalem Township, PA
Government
NBC Philadelphia

Enjoy the View While It Lasts. Jersey Shore with 100s of Wind Turbines Revealed

They look like small white crosses along the ocean horizon, about an eighth of an inch in size to ocean gazers along New Jersey's beaches and shore communities. But those little marks are actually giant, spinning wind turbines more than 900 feet tall, and they will span full panoramic views in places like Little Egg Harbor near southern Long Beach Island and Stone Harbor just north of Cape May, according to new illustrations released as part of the state's first planned offshore wind farm.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Class Of 2022 Graduates From Bensalem High School

It was about 6:00PM last evening when the speeches began for the Bensalem High School Graduation. This class went through a pandemic, remote learning, skyrocketing inflation and they still managed to show up and do well. In today’s climate, that is no small feat. As the students were marched in, along the track of the Bensalem Owls football stadium, they took their seats on the field. The chairs were set up to configure the numbers 22.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Springsteen
pennbets.com

Wind Creek Bethlehem OK’d To Reduce Slots On Casino Floor By 655

Wind Creek Bethlehem is the latest Pennsylvania casino to win state approval to reduce the number of slot machines on its gaming floor as part of adaptation to the post-COVID era. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday granted the large casino’s request to pare down its number of authorized...
BETHLEHEM, PA
mocoshow.com

MCPS Chief of Staff, James D’Andrea, to Become Principal at Cheltenham High School in Pennsylvania

Current MCPS Chief of Staff, James D’Andrea, has been announced as principal of Cheltenham High School, effective Friday, July 1, 2022. D’Andrea, who is still listed on the MCPS website as Chief of Staff, was appointed to the position on June 10th, 2021, but did not begin to serve in the position until July 1, 2021. Cheltenham High School is located in Wyncote, PA, which is coincidentally in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The full press release from the school district can be seen below:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Bank#Concert#Soul#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Penn Community Bank#Onbeach#Turnmodern#Visionforeigner
buckscountyherald.com

PA Gaming Control Board approved three fines totaling $32,500

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) Wednesday approved three consent agreements presented by the PGCB’s Office of Enforcement Counsel leading to fines for each three entities. CPC Bucks County, doing business as Chickie’s and Pete’s restaurant at Parx Casino in Bensalem, received a fine of $17,500 for overservice of...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MidJersey.News

Occupants Rescued From Trapped Vehicles In Serious Head-On Crash On Old Trenton Road In West Windsor

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)--Last night at 10:33 p.m. June 17, 2022, West Windsor Police, West Windsor Emergency Services and West Windsor Fire Department and Princeton Junction Fire Company were dispatched to Old Trenton Road near Pennington Road for a serious head on crash with three people trapped. Additional BLS ambulances were called from East Windsor, Hightstown and Robbinsville as well as paramedics from Captial Health. Within 20 minutes firefighters were able to free the trapped occupants and transfer the patients to waiting ambulances. Three "Trauma Alerts" were called and all were transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. Fire Police from Mercer County, Windsor and West Windsor closed the roadway at Dorchester Drive and also at Village Road East. West Windsor Police are currently on scene investigating the crash with the serious crash investigation unit. Further details to follow as they become available. Occupants Rescued From Trapped Vehicles in West Windsor.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
sanatogapost.com

Upper Providence Debuts Mapped Crime Data for Public Use

UPPER PROVIDENCE PA – Residents of Upper Providence neighborhoods gained access Wednesday (June 15, 2022) to “near real-time” maps displaying “crime and criminal activity in their area,” township Police Chief Mark Freeman reported. He called the feature, available from the police department’s CrimeWatch website, a “long overdue” effort for “transparency to police incident responses.”
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA
92.7 WOBM

This is the One Illegal Thing I See Daily on our NJ Roadways

I cannot believe this is something I witness almost every day on our New Jersey roadways. What is even more shocking about what I witnessed, is where I witnessed this. It is all about location because it is extremely dangerous for this type of activity. Why is it dangerous? Because our children are there, or at least close by.
POLITICS
MyChesCo

Krasner Impeachment Leaders Note Incredible Support

HARRISBURG, PA – Reps. Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington), Torren Ecker (R-Adams/Cumberland) and Tim O’Neal (R-Washington) noted on Tuesday an incredible outpouring of support from the public and fellow members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in the effort to ensure the laws are enforced in Philadelphia by the willfully derelict District Attorney Larry Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy