Penn Community Bank’s Concert Season Recalls Iconic Sounds and Styles of Summers Past

Image via Beatlemania Now.

You'd swear from the look and the sound that these lads were musical Liverpudlians.

Wednesdays. The midpoint of the workweek. Sure, Mondays and Tuesdays are in the rear-view mirror. But Thursdays and Fridays still loom. For locals needing a mid-week break the Penn Community Bank Amphitheater in Bensalem has a summer 2022 schedule of entertaining evenings — all Wednesdays — that provide the perfect bridge to the weekend.

This year’s lineup for June–August is:

DatePerformerStyle

June 22Sensational Soul Cruisers60s, 70s, 80s, Soul, R&B, Motown, Disco

June 29Philadelphia FreedomElton John

July 6Bad AnimalsHeart

July 13Beatlemania NowFab Five

July 20LegacyParty band

July 27Desert HighwayEagles

August 3Sail OnBeach Boys

August 10Bob Lougheed and the Memphis MafiaElvis Presley

August 17Triple Rail TurnModern country

August 24Double VisionForeigner

August 31Tramps Like UsBruce Springsteen

These evenings out are not only entertaining, they’re economical. Tickets for residents (and seniors) are only $5. Nonresidents of Bucks County are charged $10.

All performances begin at 7 p.m. at the Penn Community Bank Amphitheater, 2400 Byberry Road, Bensalem.

More information is online.