Penn Community Bank’s Concert Season Recalls Iconic Sounds and Styles of Summers Past
You'd swear from the look and the sound that these lads were musical Liverpudlians.
Wednesdays. The midpoint of the workweek. Sure, Mondays and Tuesdays are in the rear-view mirror. But Thursdays and Fridays still loom. For locals needing a mid-week break the Penn Community Bank Amphitheater in Bensalem has a summer 2022 schedule of entertaining evenings — all Wednesdays — that provide the perfect bridge to the weekend.
This year’s lineup for June–August is:
DatePerformerStyle
June 22Sensational Soul Cruisers60s, 70s, 80s, Soul, R&B, Motown, Disco
June 29Philadelphia FreedomElton John
July 6Bad AnimalsHeart
July 13Beatlemania NowFab Five
July 20LegacyParty band
July 27Desert HighwayEagles
August 3Sail OnBeach Boys
August 10Bob Lougheed and the Memphis MafiaElvis Presley
August 17Triple Rail TurnModern country
August 24Double VisionForeigner
August 31Tramps Like UsBruce Springsteen
These evenings out are not only entertaining, they’re economical. Tickets for residents (and seniors) are only $5. Nonresidents of Bucks County are charged $10.
All performances begin at 7 p.m. at the Penn Community Bank Amphitheater, 2400 Byberry Road, Bensalem.
More information is online.
