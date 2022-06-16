Episode 42

History-making events tend to become more obvious once context develops. This certainly holds true in music. While some movements are obviously earth-shattering in the moment — to name a few, Beatlemania, punk and the ascent of Nirvana — their true impact takes a while to sink in. For example, it was easy to see that Nirvana would become the kind of rock band that defined a generation — but who could've predicted the 2022 resurgence of the band's brooding album cut "Something In the Way" thanks to the movie "The Batman"?

MUSIC ・ 36 MINUTES AGO