Salisbury, MD

'American Idol' star Jay Copeland lands next big gig, opening for a true R&B legend

By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times
 3 days ago

Fresh off his dynamic first concert in downtown Salisbury, "American Idol" star Jay Copeland already has another gig lined up — and this time opening for a true R&B legend.

The Freeman Arts Pavilion, a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, has announced that Jay will be the opening act for Patti LaBelle when she comes to the Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville on June 22. Tickets for the show can be purchased at freemanarts.org/pattilabelle . Tickets range in price from $49 to $79.

Jay's big homecoming

On Friday, June 3, Jay wowed a crowd of more than 4,000 at a free solo concert in downtown Salisbury.

“I was not expecting this crowd. This is my first concert I’ve ever done and I’m having a good time,” said Copeland, who made it to the top seven of “Idol.” “I’m having a good time, y’all!”

Jay started off the night with The Jackson 5’s famous hit, “I Want You Back.” After hearing his vibrato, the crowd was left wanting more.

He continued with his iconic “Idol” audition song, Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours),” — which, at the time of his audition, earned him a platinum ticket — Prince’s “Kiss,” Amy Winehouse’s “You Know I’m No Good,” Jeff Buckley’s “Lilac Wine” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September."

The singer’s homecoming also included a stop at his old stomping grounds, James M. Bennett High School, on Thursday, June 2.

As he entered the school, Copeland was greeted by a lively marching band, energetic cheerleaders and a hand-painted banner that read, “Welcome to Jay Day!” Scores of familiar faces lined the walls, welcoming him home.

Jay's first single is out now

Jay also recently released a behind-the-scenes video for his new dance tune, “Unlonely.” The song is available for download across multiple platforms at jaymusic.lnk.to/Unlonely.

In the comments section on YouTube, Copeland’s fans have been eating up the sugary song.

“This song is a whole bop!! You did amazing and voice is such a gift. Keep it up!!” one excited fan wrote.

“Im so proud of you!!! SUMMER BOP!!” another cheerleader echoed.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: 'American Idol' star Jay Copeland lands next big gig, opening for a true R&B legend

