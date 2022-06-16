ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Rock to rap to country, music beckons summer visitors to Ocean City, Rehoboth and more

By Roger Hillis
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 3 days ago

Tuesday, June 21, marks the first day of summer, but the unofficial tourist season is already into its fourth week. Beach crowds have been strong despite high gasoline prices, and there are tons of music events set to entertain both visitors and locals in the coming days.

In Ocean City, the Cowboy Coast Saloon’s annual Throwback Thursday concert series commenced last week with a successful June 9 rock show by Puddle of Mudd.

Tickets are on sale now for an appearance by Wu Tang Clan cofounder Raekwon at 9 p.m. Thursday, June 23 ($30). (Raekwon’s old Wu Tang cohort Method Man gave an “interesting” performance at Cowboy Coast back in 2019.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvdUx_0gCUzLUR00

As mentioned in this column last week, tickets are also on sale for a July 21 appearance by country singer Colt Ford ($25). Last but not least, Cowboy Coast has announced that hard-rock group Buckcherry will play its hits July 28 ($25).

Elsewhere in OC, all of the tickets are sold out for Seacrets’ annual two-nighter by reggae-rock favorite Michael Franti & Spearhead (June 22-23). However, fans can still acquire seats to see Franti and the group later on in the summer at the Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville. That show is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 ($45, $59).

In the more immediate future at Freeman, Bruce in the USA will pay tribute to Mr. Springsteen and his E-Street Band on Friday, June 17 ($25). A Saturday, June 18 concert by country star Cole Swindell is sold out.

Eclectic rock band Lake Street Dive will return Tuesday, June 21 ($39 to $59). R&B diva Patti LaBelle will wow the crowd Wednesday, June 22 ($49, $69, $79), with Salisbury's "American Idol" star, Jay Copeland, set as the opening act. All Freeman shows begin at 7 p.m.

In Dewey Beach, the Bottle & Cork nightclub is set for a Thursday, June 15, concert by country singer Dylan Scott ($30 in advance, $33 at the door).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2LUA_0gCUzLUR00

Tribute act Badfish will pay homage to the reggae-rock sounds of Sublime during its annual appearance Wednesday, June 22, following an opening set by reggae performer Joe Samba ($20).

Country star Kip Moore will play the Cork Thursday, June 23 ($69). All of these weeknight concerts begin around 8 p.m.

In downtown Rehoboth Beach, the Conch Island Key West Bar & Grille quietly opened the doors to its new location last Thursday.

As its former spot of 12 years near the city’s fire hall is being transformed into a new hotel complex, Conch has relocated into a spacious structure several blocks away on Rehoboth Avenue Extended (in the same strip mall that houses the Italian restaurant Casa diLeo).

An upside to the move is that the spaces in the parking lot there are free. A huge stage features live music seven nights per week at 8 p.m., with several “vertical” residencies including Freshly Squeezed on Mondays and Electric Velvet on Wednesdays.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the passing by cancer last week of the legendary DJ Batman (not-so-secret identify: Mike Beatty). It wouldn’t be a stretch to refer to him as Delmarva’s most influential nightclub disc jockey — ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbY56_0gCUzLUR00

He spent decades cultivating his following, and dabbled in radio, journalism and cable television while promoting his beloved Ocean City entertainment scene.

We had the pleasure of interviewing him here many times through the years, and I spent more than one occasion asking him to relive one of his cherished memories: the time he was chosen to spin discs for the Rolling Stones at one of their private post-concert parties.

He started traveling with a roadie, a lighting rig and a mammoth sound system years before electronic dance music deejays started doing the same. He was a trendsetter and he will be missed.

Email Roger Hillis at rogerhillis@gmail.com

More: Firefly fans sound off after fest adds Haim, T-Pain and 20+ others. Gunna was taken off bill

More: Juneteenth 2022: Where to celebrate around Eastern Shore, and what the holiday means

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Rock to rap to country, music beckons summer visitors to Ocean City, Rehoboth and more

Comments / 0

 

