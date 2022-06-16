ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

Why employers are hungry for workers now in Wicomico County

By Olivia Minzola, Salisbury Daily Times
 3 days ago

After a two-year drought in nationwide employment, employers across Maryland are eager to recruit more workers and get their businesses back on track.

John Hickman, director of BEACON at Salisbury University, has noticed more advertisements in recent months.

Perdue Farms, a long-standing top employer in Wicomico County, has begun advertising sign-on bonuses on billboards as a way to entice incoming employees. Similarly, Chesapeake Shipbuilding Corp. displays a large, orange sign that reads, “Hiring now!”

“What employers are dealing with now is an increase in wage rates to be competitive with their peers, either those within our direct market or markets close by,” Hickman said. BEACON, his organization, stands for Business Economic and Community Outreach Network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ol8iV_0gCUzKbi00

Salisbury’s workforce covers a wide range of industries year-round, unlike Worcester County which thrives seasonally and mainly within the hospitality industry. When a city or county serves as a hub for more than one industry, there tends to be better hiring results.

The major economic sectors Salisbury falls into include health care, education, manufacturing, transportation and professional services — all with year-round employment and hiring cycles.

Maryland economic growth

A study was recently conducted by Filterbuy to look at state-level economic growth between 2020 and 2021 in the United States.

The composite score calculated by researchers was based on several key economic factors, including growth in gross domestic product, new business, employment, per capita income and population.

The data for Maryland is as follows:

•    Composite score: 16.30

•    GDP growth: +6.7%

•    New business growth: +18.0%

•    Employment growth: +2.5%

•    Per capita income growth: +5.7%

•    Population growth: -0.1%

The study used data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Census Bureau. In the end, it was determined that Maryland ranked 50th, or last, in fastest-growing economies.

Nevertheless, Hickman believes more employees are returning to work in Salisbury and Wicomico County now more than ever.

“What we have seen in Wicomico County and the state of Maryland is the unemployment rate is dropping and workforce is growing,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZkES_0gCUzKbi00

As a result, from a hiring standpoint, businesses have become more competitive. Hickman said that with fewer potential employees searching for work, there is a smaller pool for employers to choose from.

Top 5 employers in Wicomico County

As reported by BEACON, the current Top 5 employers in Wicomico County are:

1.    TidalHealth

2.    Salisbury University

3.    Perdue Farms

4.    Wor-Wic Community College

5.    Piedmont Airlines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ygdg_0gCUzKbi00

According to the Maryland Department of Labor, the Upper Shore American Job Centers is planning a large job fair at Chesapeake College in Queen Anne’s County in the fall. Flyers with additional information will be shared in the coming months.

Until then, potential employees are reminded to check statewide and regional job fairs on the official Maryland Department of Labor website .

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com .

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Why employers are hungry for workers now in Wicomico County

