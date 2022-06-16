ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

See Framingham's public heart sculptures during new 'Many Cultures, One Heart' festival

By Framingham Centre Common Cultural District
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 3 days ago

FRAMINGHAM — "Many Cultures, One Heart" is the theme of the Framingham Centre Common Cultural District's free multicultural festival and sculpture unveiling set for Saturday on the Centre Common.

Festivities take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Centre Common, bounded by Oak and Vernon streets and Edgell Road. Thirty-two heart sculptures will be unveiled, part of the cultural district’s new public art project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gYGL_0gCUzFC500

The public can explore all of the statues as well as dozens of arts and crafts booths and a series of multicultural dance and music performances. The schedule includes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiK9G_0gCUzFC500

  • 10-10:30 a.m.: Performing Arts Center of MetroWest (voice & guitar)
  • 10:30-11 a.m.: CJT Dream Dance (classical Chinese & K-Pop dancers)
  • 11-11:30 a.m.: Kasibahagua Indigenous Dancers
  • 11:30 a.m. to noon: The Brothers Walk Band (James Brown tribute band)
  • Noon to 12:30 p.m.: MOHI Parivar (classical Indian and Bollywood dancers)
  • 12:30-1 p.m.: Phoenix Orchestra (Latin & South American music)
  • 1-1:30 p.m.: Ezekiel's Wheel Klezmer Band (traditional Jewish music)
  • 1:30-2 p.m.: Tarciso Alves Band (Brazilian guitar & Afro-Latino drums)
  • 2-2:30 p.m.: Los Sugar Kings (Spanish band)
  • 2:30-3 p.m.: Heavey Quinn Academy of Irish Dance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kadKm_0gCUzFC500

“We are thrilled to be able to support a public art project and festival that is so focused on celebrating the underrepresented voices of our community," said Erin Lynch, executive cirector of the MetroWest Visitors Bureau. "I love the diverse mix of festival performances and think the event will be a great draw for the region."

The festival and public art project have generated widespread financial support through grants and sponsorships. The Framingham Centre Common Cultural District announced that seven organizations stepped forward with a Gold Sponsorship contribution, including Whole Foods Market, the MetroWest Visitors Bureau, Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers, Access Framingham Television, The TJX Foundation, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism.

The public art project and festival is designed to highlight the many artistic and ethnic faces of Framingham, and the performances selected reflect that diversity. More details on the performers can be found online at www.framinghamcentrecommon.org/many-cultures-one-heart-festival .

The mission of the Framingham Centre Common Cultural District is to create a vibrant cultural, economic, and social hub in MetroWest through collaborative programming between the art and history museums, educational institutions, cultural organizations, and businesses within the district that celebrates the artistic and ethnic diversity of Framingham.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: See Framingham's public heart sculptures during new 'Many Cultures, One Heart' festival

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thegraftonnews.com

Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
GRAFTON, MA
Boston

In Malden, some question whether superintendent really holds a doctorate

Superintendent Ligia Noriega-Murphy has so far not provided proof of her doctorate, despite saying she holds one. Questions have swirled in Malden lately over whether first-year Malden schools Superintendent Ligia Noriega-Murphy indeed holds the doctorate she says she earned nearly a decade ago but has so far not offered proof of receiving.
MALDEN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Framingham, MA
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Black-owned business in Worcester, Springfield, Boston and across Massachusetts you can support this Juneteenth

Since Juneteenth is right around the corner, MassLive has complied a list of Black-owned businesses across the state to support. Included in this list are restaurants, bookstores, museums and even nightclubs. If your business missing from this list, please email abuyinza@masslive.com. Juneteenth is a federal holiday recognized on June 19...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Watertown News

Farewell for Two Recreation Employees to be Held at City Hall

The Watertown Recreation Department will say good bye to two employees who will be leaving the department. They will be honored at a celebration to be held on Friday, June 17 in City Hall. The event is free and open to the public. Recreation Director Peter Centola sent out the...
WATERTOWN, MA
ABC6.com

Dozens searching Pawtuxet River for missing Warwick woman

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens of people were searching the Pawtuxet river Saturday afternoon to find a missing Warwick woman. 44-year-old Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16. Her truck was found abandoned at Kent Hospital days after. Kayakers, divers, and dozens of volunteers on foot searching for...
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Cultural Organizations#Arts And Crafts#Oak#Edgell Road#Voice Guitar#Chinese K Pop#Indian#Jewish#Spanish#Heavey Quinn Academy#Irish
hopculture.com

Castle Island’s Fiver Initiative Launches a Legacy in the Local Community

This is a paid, sponsored post presented by our friends at the Castle Island Brewing Co.. One beer. Five organizations. One year of giving. Philanthropy has been a core component of Castle Island since the beginning. For years, the brewery ran a program called “Party for a Purpose.” Every month, the Massachusetts-based brewery would host a party in the taproom for a certain local organization. That night, a percentage of all taproom sales would go to a different charitable partner.
NORWOOD, MA
westfordcat.org

Your CBD Store Westford to Host Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting on June 28

Your CBD Store Westford is inviting the community to celebrate its official grand opening Tuesday, June 28th. As part of the largest CBD and hemp retailer in the United States, Your CBD Store Westford is the community’s exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived SUNMED™ products, providing the highest quality CBD experience to customers. Guests of the opening event are invited to enjoy networking sessions with other local business leaders and experience the following grand opening in-store specials:
WESTFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
restaurantclicks.com

13 Best Ramen Restaurants in Boston

The city of Boston, Massachusetts, is known for the Boston Redsox and Fenway Park, the Boston Celtics basketball team, the Boston Harborwalk, the New England Aquarium, and other interesting attractions. But more than anything, this vibrant, culturally-diverse city is known for its food. People go there for – and perhaps...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Popular Salem Venue Offers 'Dark Weddings'

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — 2022 is expected to be a record breaking year for weddings, with so many ceremonies delayed because of COVID, and at Salem's historic House of the Seven Gables, some of those weddings will look a bit witchy. "People come to Salem because they want...
SALEM, MA
Boston Globe

Vote: Where’s the best place to get ice cream in Massachusetts?

Tell us your favorite shop and what to order. With summer almost officially here, it’s time to think about some serious things like ice cream. We know that Bostonians are experts at naming their favorite flavors, toppings, and the ultimate question: What’s the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts?
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Brockton warns public of sighted black bear

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton officials advised residents to be aware of a black bear that was sighted in the area early Thursday morning. Through a Facebook post, city officials warned the public that the bear had been sighted in the area of North Pearl street and Healey Terrance around 4:30 a.m. and advised residents to take the necessary precautions.
BROCKTON, MA
Wbaltv.com

Hey Boo-Boo! Bear casually strolls through Massachusetts front yard

A viewer has shared video with sister station WCVB showing a bear walking through their front yard in Massachusetts. The video from the viewer's Ring home security camera shows what appears to be a black bear casually strolling from one side of the front lawn, across the driveway and to the other side of the yard.
WALPOLE, MA
capeanncommunity.com

SUMMER FUN: Visit the Seaside Vintage Market at Second Glance!

Don’t miss out on the thrifting event of the summer! Second Glance, Thrift Store of The Open Door, is holding a Seaside Vintage Market next week. WHEN: Wednesday, June 22 through Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. WHERE: Second Glance, Thrift Store of The Open Door...
GLOUCESTER, MA
wgbh.org

'Simply put, it's dangerous,' Jewish nonprofit leader says of The Mapping Project

The Mapping Project, a website listing Jewish organizations and other institutions in Massachusetts that its creators claim harm Palestinians, has provoked concern and fear among some members of Boston's Jewish community. Jeremy Burton, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston, joined GBH’s Morning Edition host Jeremy Siegel to talk about why he sees the website as an incitement to violence. GBH's Morning Edition reached out to The Mapping Project requesting an interview or comment multiple times but did not hear back. This transcript has been edited for clarity and length.
BOSTON, MA
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy