See Framingham's public heart sculptures during new 'Many Cultures, One Heart' festival

FRAMINGHAM — "Many Cultures, One Heart" is the theme of the Framingham Centre Common Cultural District's free multicultural festival and sculpture unveiling set for Saturday on the Centre Common.

Festivities take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Centre Common, bounded by Oak and Vernon streets and Edgell Road. Thirty-two heart sculptures will be unveiled, part of the cultural district’s new public art project.

The public can explore all of the statues as well as dozens of arts and crafts booths and a series of multicultural dance and music performances. The schedule includes:

10-10:30 a.m.: Performing Arts Center of MetroWest (voice & guitar)

10:30-11 a.m.: CJT Dream Dance (classical Chinese & K-Pop dancers)

11-11:30 a.m.: Kasibahagua Indigenous Dancers

11:30 a.m. to noon: The Brothers Walk Band (James Brown tribute band)

Noon to 12:30 p.m.: MOHI Parivar (classical Indian and Bollywood dancers)

12:30-1 p.m.: Phoenix Orchestra (Latin & South American music)

1-1:30 p.m.: Ezekiel's Wheel Klezmer Band (traditional Jewish music)

1:30-2 p.m.: Tarciso Alves Band (Brazilian guitar & Afro-Latino drums)

2-2:30 p.m.: Los Sugar Kings (Spanish band)

2:30-3 p.m.: Heavey Quinn Academy of Irish Dance

“We are thrilled to be able to support a public art project and festival that is so focused on celebrating the underrepresented voices of our community," said Erin Lynch, executive cirector of the MetroWest Visitors Bureau. "I love the diverse mix of festival performances and think the event will be a great draw for the region."

The festival and public art project have generated widespread financial support through grants and sponsorships. The Framingham Centre Common Cultural District announced that seven organizations stepped forward with a Gold Sponsorship contribution, including Whole Foods Market, the MetroWest Visitors Bureau, Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers, Access Framingham Television, The TJX Foundation, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism.

The public art project and festival is designed to highlight the many artistic and ethnic faces of Framingham, and the performances selected reflect that diversity. More details on the performers can be found online at www.framinghamcentrecommon.org/many-cultures-one-heart-festival .

The mission of the Framingham Centre Common Cultural District is to create a vibrant cultural, economic, and social hub in MetroWest through collaborative programming between the art and history museums, educational institutions, cultural organizations, and businesses within the district that celebrates the artistic and ethnic diversity of Framingham.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: See Framingham's public heart sculptures during new 'Many Cultures, One Heart' festival