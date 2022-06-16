Holliston intersection that was site of two recent crashes eyed for upgrades

HOLLISTON — The site of two serious crashes in less than a month is the subject of a traffic engineering study being evaluated by the Select Board.

On Tuesday, two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highland and Prentice streets, Police Chief Matthew Stone said.

Stone said the road is heavily traveled and is being looked at by the Select Board because of the traffic issues there.

"This has been an intersection the town has looked at recently in terms of its congestion," the chief said. "The town spent some funds on hiring an engineering group to look at the intersection and the Select Board has taken it under advisement."

A representative of McMahon Associates, a Lincoln, Rhode Island, traffic engineering firm, presented its findings and recommendations to the Select Board on May 16.

McMahon Associates assessed traffic operations and pedestrian accommodations on Highland Street near the high school, including its intersections with both Prentice Street and, about 200 feet north, with Hollis Street.

Currently, there is a stop sign on Prentice Street where it ends at Highland Street, but not on Highland Street. Engineers recommend, at least in the short term, making the intersection a three-way stop, while also "stop ahead" warning signs in each direction leading to the intersection.

Engineers also recommend adding another crosswalk, extending from the end of Prentice Street across Highland Street, while adjusting the corner to improve visibility for motorists trying to exit Prentice Street. They also recommend adding a sidewalk on the east side of Highland Street (opposite of where it meets Prentice Street).

According to the presentation, engineers also recommended several long-term changes. They advise widening the roads to provide turn lanes or bicycle lanes. They also recommend realigning Hollis Street to create a four way intersection with Prentice Street and Highland Street. Finally, they recommend either adding traffic signals or creating a roundabout.

The Select Board has taken the study and recommendations under advisement.

As for Tuesday's crash, both drivers remained hospitalized at UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Stone said Wednesday. They each suffered serious injuries, but Stone did not have an update on their conditions, other than that each was still hospitalized.

The chief said a Chevy van driven by a 42-year-old man was turning left onto Highland Street from Prentice Street when it collided with a Peterbilt truck carrying a Dumpster, as the truck headed south on Highland Street.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life cutting tool to remove the van driver, who was then flown by medical rescue helicopter to Worcester.

Stone said neither driver has been cited and the crash remains under investigation by Holliston police and Massachusetts State Police.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.