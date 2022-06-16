ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holliston, MA

Holliston intersection that was site of two recent crashes eyed for upgrades

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 3 days ago

HOLLISTON — The site of two serious crashes in less than a month is the subject of a traffic engineering study being evaluated by the Select Board.

On Tuesday, two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highland and Prentice streets, Police Chief Matthew Stone said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTSDZ_0gCUzEJM00

Stone said the road is heavily traveled and is being looked at by the Select Board because of the traffic issues there.

"This has been an intersection the town has looked at recently in terms of its congestion," the chief said. "The town spent some funds on hiring an engineering group to look at the intersection and the Select Board has taken it under advisement."

A representative of McMahon Associates, a Lincoln, Rhode Island, traffic engineering firm, presented its findings and recommendations to the Select Board on May 16.

McMahon Associates assessed traffic operations and pedestrian accommodations on Highland Street near the high school, including its intersections with both Prentice Street and, about 200 feet north, with Hollis Street.

Currently, there is a stop sign on Prentice Street where it ends at Highland Street, but not on Highland Street. Engineers recommend, at least in the short term, making the intersection a three-way stop, while also "stop ahead" warning signs in each direction leading to the intersection.

Engineers also recommend adding another crosswalk, extending from the end of Prentice Street across Highland Street, while adjusting the corner to improve visibility for motorists trying to exit Prentice Street. They also recommend adding a sidewalk on the east side of Highland Street (opposite of where it meets Prentice Street).

According to the presentation, engineers also recommended several long-term changes. They advise widening the roads to provide turn lanes or bicycle lanes. They also recommend realigning Hollis Street to create a four way intersection with Prentice Street and Highland Street. Finally, they recommend either adding traffic signals or creating a roundabout.

The Select Board has taken the study and recommendations under advisement.

As for Tuesday's crash, both drivers remained hospitalized at UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Stone said Wednesday. They each suffered serious injuries, but Stone did not have an update on their conditions, other than that each was still hospitalized.

The chief said a Chevy van driven by a 42-year-old man was turning left onto Highland Street from Prentice Street when it collided with a Peterbilt truck carrying a Dumpster, as the truck headed south on Highland Street.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life cutting tool to remove the van driver, who was then flown by medical rescue helicopter to Worcester.

Stone said neither driver has been cited and the crash remains under investigation by Holliston police and Massachusetts State Police.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

1 Killed in Crash Overnight in Carver

One person was killed in a crash overnight in Carver, Massachusetts, police said. Police received a call around 10:40 p.m. for a head-on crash with people trapped on Main Street. A vehicle traveling south had crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle that was headed north. Emergency crews...
CARVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MA
Holliston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Holliston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
State
Rhode Island State
fallriverreporter.com

Raynham man charged in crash that destroyed pro-Trump store in Massachusetts

A Raynham man is facing charges after a crash into a pro-Trump store in Massachusetts. According to Deputy Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 5:10pm on Thursday June 16, 2022, Easton Police Officers were dispatched to 620 Washington Street (Route 138) for a reported vehicle crash into a building. Upon arrival,...
RAYNHAM, MA
WCVB

Suspicious death investigation underway at Webster, Massachusetts shopping plaza, state police say

WEBSTER, Mass. — A suspicious death discovered Friday morning outside of a central Massachusetts shopping plaza is under investigation, the District Attorney said. Worcester County DA Joe Early said someone reported around 2:45 a.m. that a person was sleeping outside a business at the East Main Street Plaza in Webster. When officers responded, they discovered the deceased man.
WEBSTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Intersections#The Select Board#Mcmahon Associates#Prentice Street
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Webster’s East Main Street Plaza closed due to active criminal investigation

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A plaza in Webster is closed Friday morning as police conduct an active, ongoing criminal investigation, Webster Police announced on Facebook. The East Main Street Plaza is closed to the public, including businesses Planet Fitness, Big Lots, Aubochon Hardware, The Salvation Army, Papa Gino’s and Rent a Center. Burger King remains open.
WEBSTER, MA
whdh.com

4 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-393 in New Hampshire

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Four individuals were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 393 near Concord on Friday night, according to New Hampshire State Police. The four vehicle occupants, whose identities have not yet been revealed, were traveling westbound on Interstate 393 when the car left the roadway, rolling over multiple times before coming to rest on the embarkment of the I-93 South ramp.
CONCORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC6.com

Interstate 95 in Providence reopens after being shut down by police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police reopened Interstate 95 in Providence after it was briefly closed on Friday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that the closure near Eddy Street section of the roadway was because of a medical emergency. That part of the highway was reopened just...
PROVIDENCE, RI
thegraftonnews.com

Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
GRAFTON, MA
WMUR.com

Motorcyclist dead, passenger seriously injured after crash in Derry

DERRY, N.H. — A motorcyclist is dead and their passenger was seriously injured after a crash Saturday morning in Derry, police said. Derry police responded around 4:45 a.m. to the deadly crash on East Derry Road near the Boys and Girls Club, police said. The crash involved an SUV and motorcycle.
DERRY, NH
ABC6.com

Providence boy, 15, pulled from water at Lincoln Woods dies

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 15-year-old Providence boy who was pulled from the water at Lincoln Woods over the weekend has died. The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, said a GoFundMe page set up by...
LINCOLN, RI
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy