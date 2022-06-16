ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret, NJ

Perth Amboy-based health care center coming to Carteret with new facility

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
 3 days ago

CARTERET – Plans for a two-story satellite health care facility on Roosevelt Avenue got underway Tuesday with the groundbreaking for the Central Jersey Medical Center, formerly known as the Jewish Renaissance Medical Center.

The 6,000-square-foot facility at 1540 Roosevelt Ave. will provide primary medical and dental care, along with specialty services like endocrinology, pediatrics and women’s health care featuring 3D mammography, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology.

No date was announced for when the facility is expected to become operational.

“The underserved population in northern Middlesex County will soon be offered premier medical treatment at little to no cost, thanks to the CJMC choosing to construct this brand new facility in our community,” Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman said in a news release. “CJMC’s commitment to senior citizens and the underprivileged is unrivaled and their expansion into Carteret displays their desire to help as many in our region as possible.”

The Jewish Renaissance Medical Center, a federally qualified health care facility, sees 90,000 patients each year and provides health care services to all who walk through its doors, regardless of economic circumstances. Carteret residents who currently travel to Perth Amboy for services will soon have the opportunity to receive their medical and dental care at the new borough location.

Central Jersey Medical Center CEO Jack O'Leary said he looks forward to providing care for Carteret's underserved residents and patients in the surrounding area. The medical center receives government reimbursements under Medicare and Medicaid.

“Today, many of the larger medical groups refuse to accept Medicare/Medicaid,” Reiman said. “Those who are older and the most vulnerable need the same medical services as the rest of us. CJMC’s commitment here will make that happen.”

The satellite medical center will provide comprehensive primary care for all age groups, as well as mental, substance abuse and dental health services. The medical center also will help patients secure temporary insurance and assistance in applying for help to pay for services.

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem.

