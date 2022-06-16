ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branchburg, NJ

Branchburg single-family homes plan includes open space

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCZSP_0gCUzAmS00

BRANCHBURG – The township planning board hearing on a proposal to build 20 single-family homes off South Branch Road and Crestwood Avenue will continue next month.

The Planning Board began reviewing Sempre Property Group’s application on Tuesday but ran out of time to listen to more testimony and residents' question and comments.

More than a dozen residents attended the meeting.

Warren-based Sempre Property Group, which has a history of building single-family homes in the township, has proposed 20 single-family homes on 26 acres.

Christopher Erd, attorney for the developer, told the board that more than 10 acres of the tract will be preserved as open space, or 40% of the development.

Unlike many housing projects in the township in the past few years, the project does not contain any affordable housing or apartments, Erd emphasized.

Local: Branchburg buys 10 vacant lots to protect them from development

Michael Caruso, a principal of Sempre, told the board that there is a housing shortage in the United States.

"We believe this project is a thoughtful way of meeting the needs of our great nation," he said.

Caruso said township zoning allowed either the homes to be on 1-acre lots or "clustered" so there would be more open space preserved. He said Sempre chose the option to preserve more open space.

At the July 11 meeting, Erd is scheduled to present testimony from the developer's planning expert and residents will have the opportunity to ask the project engineer more questions about the site and stormwater management plans.

Residents will also have a chance to deliver comments on the proposal at that meeting.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Branchburg single-family homes plan includes open space

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Manchester Area Might Be Redeveloped

MANCHESTER – Township officials will be reviewing whether a section of land could be redeveloped to make way for a warehouse. Towns have an ability in New Jersey to apply for certain land to be “an area in need of redevelopment.” This means that the land has more potential than what is currently there. Officials would have to prove that the land meets certain criteria. If they win that designation, they have a lot more control over what can be built there.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branchburg, NJ
Government
City
Branchburg, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Colonial Park Playground in Somerset NJ

Colonial Park Playground in Somerset New Jersey is PHENOMENAL!! There is so much to do and see here that I’m not sure you will be able to fully appreciate it with just our pictures and video, but I am going to try and help you. I took a ton of photos during my June 2022 visit. Everywhere I turned there was something else fabulous to photograph.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
mypaperonline.com

The Rich History of Iron Mining in Morris County

The Appalachian Mountains stretch from central Alabama to Labrador, Canada. Along this 1,500-mile path, the system is split up into seven different physiographic provinces that contain distinct geologic backgrounds. New Jersey is one of them. The Appalachian Mountains are an estimated 480 million years old and were once much taller...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for Monday night in 4 Warren County towns

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Monday night, weather permitting, in parts of Belvidere, Harmony Township, Allamuchy Township, and Frelinghuysen Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Single Family Homes#Housing Projects#The Planning Board#Sempre Property Group#Erd
NJ.com

After 102 years, beloved N.J. nursery set to sell its last plants

David Williams went to work at his family’s Westfield nursery at age five, making his first sales from his own stand just a few years after he learned to count. “I’ve been working here 55 years out of my 60 (years). Started with my little red wagon, and that’s when I was bringing my tomatoes up to the front to sell on my little stand,” Williams said.
WESTFIELD, NJ
roi-nj.com

CenterPoint, Newark and Costco officials cut ribbon at Newark facility; set sights on next development nearby

CenterPoint Properties handed the keys to a brand-new 183,000-square-foot logistics facility minutes from Port Newark to Costco last week. Officials from the city of Newark were among those attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony for 49 Rutherford, a nearly 13-acre site CenterPoint purchased in the fourth quarter of 2019. Ronel Borner, CenterPoint’s...
NEWARK, NJ
therealdeal.com

Dead and buried: 421a is gone. Will it ever return?

The mad rush to qualify projects is over, and with the property tax break 421a expiring today, New York developers must confront the possibility that it will never come back. Gov. Kathy Hochul had floated a replacement program, dubbed 485w, but it sank like a lead balloon in Albany. State lawmakers showed little appetite to revive or replace the tax incentive for New York City multifamily construction, and the issue is not expected to be addressed until the next legislative session — if then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
94.5 PST

Graduates from these NJ colleges are likely to make more money

Three colleges/universities in the Garden State make a top-50 list of the U.S. schools with the highest alumni salaries among bachelor's-degree graduates. In fact, one New Jersey institution comes in as the highest-ranked public school on the list. OnlineU used salary data released in March 2022, for students who graduated...
PRINCETON, NJ
CBS New York

New Jersey sues Ford over hazardous waste dumping on Native American land

RINGWOOD, N.J. -- New Jersey is suing the Ford Motor Company over hazardous waste dumping on Native American land in Passaic County since the 1960s. Thursday, CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with people who live there about the toxic pollution's impact.In the hills of Ringwood, a toxic sludge has quietly lingered in the soil and water for decades. "This indigenous community was literally used as a dumping ground. That's the definition of environmental injustice," said Shawn LaTourette, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. LaTourette said the state is seeking compensation from Ford to repair degraded natural resources. The automaker started disposing thousands...
RINGWOOD, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy