Hillsborough Township, NJ

Hillsborough's search for a new schools superintendent is heating up

By Cheryl Makin, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH – As the search for a new schools superintendent evolves, the Board of Education is hosting community forums to gather public input.

A virtual community forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 21. Participants can join online or by phone. To join by phone dial 1-478-412-7445 (PIN: 208302369).

A survey asking for input is also available.

After Superintendent Lisa Antunes' official resignation in May , the school board hired Illinois-based Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to conduct an "intensive search" for the district's next superintendent.

According to Board President Paul Marini, there are four phases – engagement, recruitment, selection and transition – in the search process.

The engagement phase consists of designing and planning a process of engaging the school board and stakeholders through interviews, online surveys and focus groups. Information from these interactions will assist the school board in developing a leadership profile and selection criterion that match the priorities of the community and meet unique needs of district students, accoridng to Marini

Local: Hillsborough battle over controversial warehouse plan won't end soon. Here's why

"This disciplined, inclusive and research-based approach will be designed to ensure all stakeholders have an opportunity to be part of the search process and will provide valuable feedback about the school district that will assist the search firm in better understanding our district in the broader marketplace," Marini said.

Antunes took a paid leave of absence in December two days after the abrupt resignation of former Business Administrator Aiman Mahmoud. An audit found "multiple" areas of concern in the district's financial operations.

In March, Marini said the district was waiting for the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office "to give the thumbs up" for the district to discuss the audit .

Kim T. Feltre was named acting superintendent and Gerald Eckert was hired as the district's new business administrator.

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter for MyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com

Courier News

Courier News

