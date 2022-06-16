State Theatre announces new Broadway season, free movies series

The 2022-23 Broadway Series at the State Theatre New Jersey will feature fan favorites, Tony Award-winning shows — even some productions appearing at the New Brunswick theater for the very first time.

The four-show series at the newly renovated New Brunswick theater starts with "Tootsie" on Nov. 4 to 6. The recent Lincoln Center revival of "My Fair Lady" is set for Jan. 27 to 29, 2023, with the musical comedy "Legally Blonde" from April 28 to 30, and a new production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" from June 9 to 11.

Other shows include international percussion sensation "STOMP" on Dec. 2 and 3, 2022, and a musical tribute to Aretha Franklin, "R.E.S.P.E.C.T" on March 11 and 12, 2023.

'Jazz shoe and a tail': East Brunswick native comes home with 'Cats' tour

Broadway Series tickets, which offer a 20 percent savings off single ticket prices, include the option to renew your chosen seats each year, a Broadway season cup that can be used at all series shows for half-price drinks, ticket exchanges within the series, and a friend's discount that allows single tickets (once on sale) to be added on at a 15 percent savings.

New era: After 19 months in the dark, State Theatre steps into a new era

Season tickets for the 2022-23 Broadway Series are on sale now. For more information, visit STNJ.org/SeasonTickets . You can also email Concierge@STNJ.org, call the season ticket hotline at 732-247-7200, ext. 555, or schedule an appointment at STNJ.org/Concierge.

Single tickets go on sale on Sept. 2.

Free summer movies

Also returning to the State Theatre is the Free Summer Movies Series.

Coming up in the series are:

"Raya and the Last Dragon": 10:30 a.m and 7 p.m. on July 19

"Luca": 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on July 26

"Space Jam: A New Legacy": 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 2

"Encanto": 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 9

"In the Heights": 7 p.m. on Aug. 16

Movies in digital surround sound will be shown on a 46-foot screen using the theater's HD digital cinema projection system.

Story continues below gallery

All screenings will include Spanish subtitles.

Tickets are free, but registration is required.

For more information, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-7469 or visit STNJ.org. For groups of 20 or more or those planning a bus trip, email education@stnj.org.

Ilana Keller is an award-winning journalist and lifelong New Jersey resident who loves Broadway and really bad puns. She highlights arts advocacy and education, theater fundraisers and more through her column, "Sightlines." Reach out on Twitter: @ilanakeller; ikeller@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: State Theatre announces new Broadway season, free movies series