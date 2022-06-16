Here's what to know about the Rockwood Grovefest this weekend

The Rockwood Community Grove will be grooving Saturday during the second annual Grovefest.

Music acts are set to start at 4 p.m. and run through the evening at the grove, located along Grandview Avenue in Rockwood Borough.

"Our goal is just to bring the community together and just share good music and good food," action group member Deb Phillippi said.

The event is free to the public and food vendors will be on site. Vendors include Grumbling Gypsy, Out of the Smoke, Rockwood firemen and ice cream, sold by the Rockwood Firemen's Auxiliary.

Phillippi described the event as a fun night for adults.

"I love the music," she said. "That’s what I'm mostly looking forward to. I enjoy that."

Musical acts set to perform are Joe and Rose Svonavec; Danny Connor and Rob Stemple; Elyse and Mike Cordaro; Journey Escontrias, Elike Pletcher, Hannah Mitchell, Jay Best and the Rockwood Guitar Club; The Feels, and Fall, Together.

Radio personality Bubba Conner is set to host the event and Larry Lavigne will play during intermission.

Phillippi said people are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair. Additional seating will be available in the pavilion.

Action group member Larry Mazer said the Boy Scouts will assist with parking.

"We are looking very much forward to this weekend. We have a good lineup of musicians," Mazer said. "The weather is supposed to be good, it's supposed to be in the 70's, no rain, not a lot of humidity.

"There seems to be a lot of community excitement about it."

He said that the Lazarus Gate food pantry in Rockwood, in conjunction with Grace Delivered Somerset County Lutheran Mobile Ministry, will be on site to hand out personal care items to those in need.

"We’re hoping that people will come out and support this event," he said. "It is for the good of the community, to hopefully build a bit of comradeship."

Phillippi also stressed the community aspect of Grovefest.

"Bringing people together is the goal," she said. "It's outside, so we don’t have to worry. It's just a chance to kind of be social again."

