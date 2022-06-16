ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

Wrestling gym could take over former Piscataway rescue squad building

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJTtc_0gCUz3gc00

PISCATAWAY – The owner of the former Arbor Rescue Squad site is seeking approval to use the existing building for a wrestling and training facility with an office, assembly area and garage for the storage and repair of personal vehicles.

Mark Bahna of Watchung, owner of the .95-acre site, is seeking preliminary and final site plan approval with a use and bulk variances for the proposed project at 1790 West 7th St.

No change to the building or site is proposed, according to documents submitted to the township.

The one-story, 10,495-square-foot building is located in the R-7.5 zone, where single-family residential use is permitted.

Bahna is seeking use and bulk variance relief for maximum building coverage where 20 percent is required and 25.36 is proposed and existing; front yard setback where 25 feet is required and 24.34 feet is proposed and existing; and side yard setback where 8 feet is required and 7.16 feet is proposed and existing.

Local: Piscataway Police Chief Thomas Mosier sued for third time this year

The applicant is also seeking variance relief related to the height of accessory structures in order to keep the existing radio antenna.

The Zoning Board of Adjustment is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the application at its 7:30 p.m. June 23 meeting.

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Wrestling gym could take over former Piscataway rescue squad building

Courier News

Courier News

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

