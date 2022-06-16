ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

Do you know your local history? Test your knowledge with Vintage Somerset trivia

By The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6qWp_0gCUz1vA00

Editor's note: This is a weekly feature of the Daily American scheduled to run in each Thursday's newspaper. The answer to this week's trivia is to appear in the next installment.

This week

Last week

Last week's answer: E.V. Babcock.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Apollo man wins top prize in fishing tournament for paralyzed veterans

An Apollo man was the winner in the 18th annual Team Bass Tournament for disabled veterans that was held recently on the Monongahela River near West Brownsville in Washington County. Veteran Mark Rosensteel of Apollo, president of the Keystone Paralyzed Veterans of America chapter, won the June 12 tournament with...
APOLLO, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Catholic Diocese of Greensburg stages first-ever car show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just in time for Father's Day: the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg held its first-ever car show.It started at noon today at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Greensburg.The event was free, and there were family-friendly activities, crafts for kids, and a Father's Day blessing.All the proceeds will go to help people in need, including those impacted by the war in Ukraine.
GREENSBURG, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Kennywood and Idlewild Parks (Mon., 6/20/22)

Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WNEP-TV 16

DelGrosso's Amusement Park and Laguna Splash

TIPTON, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by DelGrosso's Amusement Park and Laguna Splash. Home & Backyard visits DelGrosso's Amusement Park and Laguna Splash. Delgrosso's is known for family fun, but also their food! The DelGrosso family has a tradition of food that goes back generations with their sauces. They bring this tradition to their amusement and water park. We take a culinary trip around the parks and check out their famous spaghetti Wednesday, pizzas, pastas (made with their DelGrosso's brand sauces) and specialty sandwiches all made on the premises.
TIPTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia#Local History#Daily American
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Readers share photos of Thursday's eye-catching clouds

People watching the skies above Allegheny County and surrounding areas Thursday evening for signs of potential thunderstorms instead were treated to vistas of clouds resembling fluffy cotton balls. Known as mammatus clouds, they are a rare example of clouds that form in sinking air instead of rising air, according to...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Delgrosso's: A family tradition of fun and food

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — This year marks a significant milestone anniversary for not one, but two area businesses owned by the same family. For 75 years, the DelGrosso family has been greeting area families at their amusement park, and they have been bringing families together at the dinner table with their wide array of pasta sauces.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Summer Youth Cafes in Cambria County help provide food for kids

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is encouraging families to take advantage of Summer Youth Cafes in Cambria County. For children ages 18 and younger who rely on meals from school, the Summer Youth Cafes will give out food at no cost at federally funded places. Most of them will be […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerset, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley still needs volunteers for event

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– An event that draws thousands to see it, Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley, is set to take place June 23 to June 26 but volunteers are still needed. There are multiple slots that folks can sign up to volunteer for. There are needs for volunteers to give riders information at the thunder […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Culvert construction projects scheduled for Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a culvert construction project for Route 4004. Thursday, June 23, the construction will begin to replace culverts in Stonycreek, Lincoln and Quemahoning townships. On Thursday, a detour will be placed for the work on Route 4004 (Bicycle Road) bridge over the Beaver Dam […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Employee allegedly used company card to buy cigarettes

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A newly-hired employee reportedly tried to trick his boss into believing a gas station double-charged the company for fuel. Police say the scam was intended to hide the cartoon of cigarettes he bought. Tina Kennedy, of Kennedy Tree Service, called Scott Township police on April 30 about a possible theft. Her husband, Ressie, had noticed two transactions on the company's debit card from the Short Stop gas station on Fowlersville Road 10 days prior. Both charges were for $110.88. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wooden Door Winery's Allegheny Township location for sale

A popular winery in Allegheny Township is up for sale. Wooden Door Winery at 4087 Greenwood Road opened in 2010. Husband and wife wine-making team and co-owners Jeff and Krissy Pollick have a message for all of their loyal customers:. “We are open. We are not closing,” said Krissy Pollick...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
WTAJ

New variety store opens its doors in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A new business officially opened its doors in Johnstown Wednesday, aiming to fulfill a need within the community. I Need That! Surplus Store is located on 425 Horner Ave. The owners held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with some Cambria County Commissioners and the county’s Chamber of Commerce. Owner Paul Reighard runs the store […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: June 17-19

It’s Father’s Day weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. Pittsburgh’s annual Juneteenth celebration is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Downtown from Point State Park to Market Square. It will feature a festival and more than 100 minority-owned vendors set up along Penn and Liberty Avenues. There will be dance performances and live music.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

904
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy