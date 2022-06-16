ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

PrideFest is back in Providence after a two-year pause. What you need to know

By Amy Russo, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

Get ready, Rhode Island: PrideFest is back . After a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic, the fun returns Saturday. Here's everything you need to know.

When and where is PrideFest in Rhode Island?

The festival kicks off at 1 p.m. at Providence 's Innovation District Park, which is the riverfront area around the pedestrian bridge. You're familiar with it if you've ever visited Providence Flea or downed some suds at the pop-up beer garden. You can enter either at Dyer Street or via the bridge. Events wrap at 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HC6WO_0gCUz02R00

Who will perform at RI's PrideFest in 2022?

The better question is who won't. Raymond Davis, president of Rhode Island Pride, which organizes the festival, highlighted two performers in particular, Ada Vox and Pangina Heals.

Vox, a two-time American Idol contestant , first competed in the show without her costume or her stage name, arriving as Adam Sanders. Having been eliminated, Vox returned in makeup and heels, advancing to the top 10. In 2021, she became a runner-up in Ru Paul's Queen of the Universe, a drag queen contest featuring real singing rather than the lip syncing for which some Ru Paul competitions are famed.

"She's a powerhouse singer," Davis said. "You'll be blown away."

Last year's Pride celebration: Rain doesn't dampen spirits at RI Pride's first celebration in two years

But that's not all. Heals, a host and judge on Drag Race Thailand – a show based on the American version – is described by Davis as "basically the Ru Paul of Thailand." Davis noted that EGO Providence, an area nightclub, was "instrumental" in bringing Heals to the city.

A slate of other performers will take the stage throughout the day, including Rhode Island pop rockers The Dust Ruffles, singer Willie Gomez, who was once Britney Spears' backup dancer, and Boston drag star DJ Coleslaw. See a full schedule of events here .

What else is there?

Aside from entertainment, the festival is advertising more than "200 vendors in the business marketplace, social resource organizations, food trucks," a beer, wine and spirits garden for adults and a Hasbro kid's zone for the little ones.

What about the Pride parade?

Stick around after the festival concludes to see the Illuminated Night Parade, the only night parade in New England. Rhode Island Pride boasts a "dazzling display of brightly lit-up floats, performing artists, marching groups, businesses and tens of thousands of spectators." The best spot to watch is near the Providence Performing Arts Center on Weybosset Street. It starts at 8 p.m.

Wait 'til you hear our rank: Providence is among the best places to live says US News.

How about the afterparty?

Providence punches above its weight in gay clubs and bars. Sip a cocktail at The Stable, dance at the Providence Eagle, check out the aforementioned club EGO, The Dark Lady, or its neighbor, the Alley Cat. Many are hosting their own pride celebrations.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: PrideFest is back in Providence after a two-year pause. What you need to know

Comments / 7

Samuel Culper
3d ago

Mental health issues as well as child victimization have never been more celebrated. We are living in bizarre times indeed.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Thousands celebrating PrideFest in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time since 2019, PrideFest is back in-person in Rhode Island’s capital city. Festivities got underway around noon on Saturday, and this year, the festival is being held at Innovation District Park. This year’s theme is “Together Again,” a fitting title after the festival was canceled the last two […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Pride in the Ocean State

While Pride is celebrated all year long, June is the pinnacle of Pride celebrations not only in the LBGTQ communities, but by allies all around. Check out ways that you can support Pride by attending events or donating to charities. Rhode Island Pride PrideFest and Illuminated Night Parade. Rhode Island...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up today: Saturday, June 18

Good Morning, today is Saturday, June 18. 🌊 A private fireworks display is scheduled to take place this evening near Goat Island. The display, which is expected to last roughly 6 minutes, is set to begin at 9 p.m, according to the City of Newport. 🌊 There’s a lot...
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Society
State
Rhode Island State
whatsupnewp.com

SIx Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (June 17-19)

This weekend is a big one for Rhode Island Pride, the states leading LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization. With roots in a 75-person march in 1976, Pridefest has grown into one of the state’s largest events all summer, with over 100,000 expected to attend. All Weekend: RI Pride takes over the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee, RIHousing Announce Historic $80M Investment for Affordable Housing Across Rhode Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today joined with Rhode Island Housing to announce a historic investment of more than $80 million to create and preserve more than 875 homes across the state. Of these, over 800 will be affordable units. Through a combination of state and federal resources, including $15 million from the McKee Administration’s RI Rebounds initiative and $10 million from the Housing Production Fund, these developments are investments to strengthen communities and support over 1,200 jobs.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Dozens searching Pawtuxet River for missing Warwick woman

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens of people were searching the Pawtuxet river Saturday afternoon to find a missing Warwick woman. 44-year-old Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16. Her truck was found abandoned at Kent Hospital days after. Kayakers, divers, and dozens of volunteers on foot searching for...
WARWICK, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Block Island Times

Frank DiBiase III of The Atwells Group appointed to 2022 RIHA Board of Directors

The Rhode Island Hospitality Association (RIHA) is proud to announce the appointment of Block Island resident Frank DiBiase III to its 2022 Board of Directors. DiBiase is a business development representative and food and beverage director for The Atwells Group, which includes three successful restaurants in Providence and two resorts on Block Island: the historic Spring House Hotel, where he leads the management team, and the more modern Inn at Spring House.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Advertising#Beer Garden#Pride Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Pridefest#Rhode Island Pride#American#Vox#Ri Pride#Drag Race Thailand
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimmers on Friday. The Department of Health said Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have unsafe levels of bacteria. In addition, the department said they will monitor and...
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

Clara Gurwitz has legacy, longevity on her side

WOONSOCKET – Recently-returned snowbird Clara Gurwitz celebrated her 104th birthday on May 25. “But you won’t let it get around because I’m still looking for a fella,” she joked. “I get a laugh outta that,” Clara added after a beat. Though she’s lost much of her...
WOONSOCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
Thailand
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET GROUNDBREAKING – JUNE 17TH – 12:00 PM

Pawtucket Announces Groundbreaking for Fire Station 1. PAWTUCKET- The City of Pawtucket has announced a groundbreaking ceremony for the Pawtucket Fire Station 1, which will be renovated, located along West Avenue. The Station will support Engine 1 once completed and support response in that area of the city and city-wide.
PAWTUCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend (June 17-19)

Some big names in rock and roll make up this week’s “Six Picks,” where we highlight some of the best live music around town. Have a great weekend!. Friday: Do the Mardi Gras Mambo! Head to a New Orleans street party Friday night at Bold Point Park in East Providence when Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown takes over the outdoor stage. The Newport Jazz Festival alum headlines a show that includes Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr and Dumpstaphunk and The Soul Rebels. Music starts at 6:30PM. Tickets and more here.
NEWPORT, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy